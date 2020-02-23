The barnyard gets its fair share of cute with “Five Fuzzy Chicks,” the February Baby Buzz Pick. It’s the most recent book chosen in “The Missourian’s” ongoing Baby Buzz program in which a book for little ones birth to age 5 is suggested in the second weekend issue of the newspaper.
The books are selected and reviewed by Chris Stuckenschneider, book editor, and Maria Brady-Smith, former parent educator with the Washington School District. This month’s review is written by Stuckenschneider:
With homespun, down-on-the-farm illustrations by Sydney Hanson, and a melodic counting story by Diana Murray, “Five Fuzzy Chicks” is certain to captivate youngsters.
It’s nearly nighttime on the farm, “the sun’s setting low” but the curious chicks are all go-go-go. The busy five pay a visit to a cow, pig, pup, horse and sheep, the tale counting down as each chick succumbs to slumber along the way.
The first animal they visit is a black-and-white cow with soft dreamy eyes. “The cow says, ‘Moo! Moo!’ The chicks say, ‘Cheep! Cheep!’ But the grass is so cozy…one chick falls asleep.”
Next stop is a pigpen where a chick slips into dreamland on a mound of green moss. A spotted pup’s head provides a resting spot for chick number three, while chick four nestles down beside a mannerly brown horse. Last but not least is chick number five, a coal black cutie that counts sheep before falling to sleep on a lamb’s wooly back.
The chicks might think they’re nestled down for the night, but Mama Hen has other ideas in a book that offers youngsters a chance to not only identify a myriad of animals, but also to mimic their animals sounds.