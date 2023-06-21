New Haven woman turns childhood crocheting passion into a business

Jessi Branson has been hooked on crocheting since she was 8 years old.
“My grandma taught me about 30 years ago,” said Jessi. “She had this really cool afghan that I used to play with all the time on her couch. So she taught me, but she was left-handed and I’m right-handed so it was kind of awkward. But I figured it out.
Jessi gave knitting a try, but quickly realized that she was happier with her one crochet hook versus two knitting needles. While the two needlework techniques are both methods of stitching yarn together and can be used to produce similar pieces, they are different styles. Crocheting is the process of creating textiles by using a crochet hook to interlock loops of yarn, thread or strands of other materials. Knitting is used to make textile fabrics by interlacing yarn loops with loops of the same or other yarns using knitting needles or a machine.
Besides her grandma Violet and one of her aunts, Jessi said she believes she’s the only other person in her family who learned how to crochet.
“I was fascinated by the patterns and the yarn; grandma had a craft room,” Jessi said. “It was just the coolest thing in the world; it was amazing.”
Jessi, of New Haven, took her childhood hobby and turned it into her dream business nearly a decade ago.
“I left my retail job about nine years ago because I was becoming a hateful, negative person,” said Jessi. “I just decided I wanted to do something else with my life. My mother has been a seamstress for several years, and she was looking to retire. So, I took all of her knowledge, learned to sew better and it all started from there.”
Crafted with Some Crazy, Jessi’s company, is a predominately online store offering “eco-friendly products and geeky fun.”
“We were shooting names around one night so I could set up the social media, and I knew I wanted to tie in with the handcrafted part,” Jessi said. “So Crafted with ‘Something’ ... We tossed a few. Crafted with care, with heart, with love, but none of them felt right. Then a friend joked about me being a bit crazy and it just kind of lined up.”
The “fun” side of Crafted with Some Crazy is full of Jessi’s creations as well as custom orders.
“She adores making things for kids,” said Joe Branson, Jessi’s husband. “She loves making cute things, fun things. If it strikes her odd sense of interest, she’ll make it. But she especially loves doing stuff for kids.”
Jessi said she’s yet to meet an item or creature she hasn’t been able to create. She’s made succulents, chef hats, baby mobiles, farm animals, Shamrock beanies, hedgehogs, dice bags, reusable water balloons and cardigans.
“I picked up crocheting pretty quick,” she said. “As I worked my way through middle school and high school and everything, and the internet became more of a thing, I was able to learn a lot more.”
Over the years, the favorite thing she’s crocheted has been a doily she playfully calls “Raising the Dead.”
“It was a 3D doily that had little skulls rising out of it,” Jessi said. “I’m actually going to be making it for the Washington Town & Country Fair. So I’ll be entering it at the Fair this year. It was just so gorgeous and fun and different.”
She said her least favorite thing to do is a single-stitch afghan, because she gets bored too easily.
“I will just quit, because it bores me to death,” she explained. “But it’s also one of the reasons I keep my prices on the fairly low side, because I like tackling new projects.”
When Jessi is not crocheting, which according to everyone she knows is rather rare, she enjoys spending time with her family, especially her niece and nephews.
“My husband helps do a lot of the heavy lifting,” she said. “But I’m kind of a workaholic. I work more for myself than I ever did for anyone else. So sometimes that life-work balance gets a little one-sided. Luckily I have him and my mom to yank me back in. They’ll be like, ‘You need to take a day off.’ So then I’ll crochet something for fun, but according to them, that’s still not taking a day off. But it is.”
Joe describes Jessi’s crocheting as witchcraft.
“It was kind of a joke that came out of playing DND (Dungeons and Dragons) with her,” he said. “Certain characters have to write their spells in a spell book and it really was kind of an analog to what she was doing. She would move her stick in a certain direction, mumble a few words and then write down these odd almost equations in this notebook. It was like this ancient alchemist working out the philosopher’s stone or something but instead she made a puppy.”
Jessi agreed.
“He’s not wrong, it’s kind of like that. It’s math and magic.”
And the magic tends to happen at her house.
“I do a lot of crocheting at home in my sun room that we’ve turned into my studio,” she said. “I have my machine set up in there and it has a small yarn wall.”
Though unsure of how many hours a week she spends crocheting, Jessi said her projects vary.
“The reusable water balloons that I make, I can whip four of those out in 25 minutes,” she explained. “But something more intricate, like I have an afghan that’s a medallion, I’ve been working on it for three months.”
Jessi said she wishes people understood the amount of time and effort it takes her to create her unique pieces.
“Sometimes people look down on it or expecting it to be super cheap,” Jessi said. “They see a little plush animal and they’re like, ‘I wouldn’t pay $40 to $50 for that because I can get a stuffed duck at Walmart for $5.’ That’s probably the worst part, because it’s not just the time it takes to make it, it’s also the time it took for me to learn the skill to make it.”
The other side of Crafted with Some Crazy offers items to help create a more sustainable household such as dryer balls, unpaper towels — “paper” towels made from cloths — and unsponges using the same concept.
“I love the fact that she gets to do what she loves doing,” said Joe. “So many people don’t get the chance to chase a dream. So few people get to go out and do whatever they want. It’s just really nice that she gets to do that. Honestly, her getting into this crafting community has really kind of in a weird roundabout way made me want to be a better person, and work harder for her sake because I see the effort she puts in.”
Besides her online platforms, Jessi has also been selling her items at the Washington Farmers’ Market for almost eight years. The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on Jessi and her crocheting, visit “Crafted with Some Crazy” on Facebook.
