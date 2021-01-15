New Haven Native Leona Augustine's Lost World War II Love Song Released by Her Grandson

When Rich Luecke and Mary Lee Kliethermes were children, their family, like many, didn’t own an automatic washing machine. It was the early 1950s, and the siblings’ mother, Leona, washed the family’s clothes each week in a wringer washer and hung them on a line to dry. In between loads, she would sit at the upright piano she’d painted bright orange and tucked away in the family’s basement, and fill the home with music.
“I remember vividly when I was in my early 20s, every once in a while I would break into a song from the 1930s or ’40s, and my boss asked me how I knew all those old songs,” Kliethermes remembered. “I would say, ‘because my mother played them.’ ”
In the nearly four decades since Leona Luecke died in 1984, Kliethermes’ and Rich Luecke’s memories have been the only place they could listen to their mother’s music. That changed Friday, Jan. 15. On what would have been Leona’s 106th birthday, her grandson Jacob Luecke, Rich’s son, released a professionally recorded track of her original song, “I’m Dreaming of No One But You.” The song, which was never published in her lifetime, features 10 musicians from around the world.
The project to record the song started more than two years ago, when Jacob Luecke, who now lives in Jefferson City, decided on a whim to flip through a packet of family information his dad had given him and his siblings a few years prior.
“I felt like I should just go through and see what’s there, and that’s when I came across the song,” he said. “Before this project, I didn’t know much about (Leona). She died when I was just 2. … It was a big surprise to see that I had a relative who had written music.”
Jacob Luecke’s first instinct was to strum the notes on his guitar, but he said he quickly felt the song was meant to be a big band, jazz-style arrangement. The urge led him on two parallel journeys: one to discover the song, and the other to discover his grandmother.
The Story of Leona
Leona was born Jan. 15, 1915, to Louis and Mary Augustine — or Augustin, records and artifacts show the family spelled it both ways — at their two-story farmhouse high on the bluffs east of New Haven. Louis Augustine loved music, and he taught his daughter piano and his son, Andy, violin from an early age. Father and son were members for a while of the Washington Concert Band, and the whole family frequently accompanied one another at home.
“In the early 1900s, the only way popular songs could reach the family farm was if (they) purchased sheet music and played it themselves, so that’s what they did,” Jacob Luecke said.
Leona attended St. Francis Borgia, which in that time was a two-year trade school instead of a four-year parish high school. Sometime during her teens she developed scarlet fever and came close to dying, but she made a full recovery. A Schoolday Memories autograph book from 1931, which she kept throughout her life, contains notes from her friends and a photo of her smiling seated at a piano.
In her late teens, Leona and her brother, Andy, started composing music together, some of which is still in the family’s possession. Andy wrote a song called “Waiting in Dreams.” Around that same time she started mailing her songs to music publishing houses to hopefully get them distributed, which the family knows because she saved her rejection letters.
At least one of those attempts, however, did not end in rejection. Leona made contact with Ben and Sam Adelman, brothers who owned a recording studio and record label in Washington, D.C., that worked with, among other artists, Patsy Cline. The brothers also owned a song copyrighting service, so 18-year-old Leona sent them her song “Living in Dreams.” Because they created the sheet music and often wrote melodies, they would frequently claim part of the copyright. However, the Library of Congress’ catalog for 1933 shows one sole copyright owner for “Living in Dreams” — Leona. Although the song received copyright, as far as the Lueckes can determine, it was never published.
About a decade passed before Leona wrote the song her grandson released Friday. By that time, it was the early 1940s and the World War II effort was in full swing abroad and on the homefront. While the family can’t determine when, they know at some point Leona had become acquainted with famed musician and St. Louis native Bob Carleton. Carleton is listed as a co-writer on “I’m Dreaming Of No One But You,” but the family thinks he only contributed the jazz elements because he isn’t included in the copyright. That would mean Leona wrote the lyrics herself, and Jacob Luecke’s research confirmed his educated guess as to her inspiration for the words.
While the family doesn’t know the exact day Leona met Felix Luecke, they know both grew up near New Haven and both worked at Langenberg Hat Co. He was a few years older. He had worked in St. Louis during the Great Depression and sent money back to his family. They had been going together for a few years when Felix Luecke enlisted in the Army in early 1942. He was stationed in Miami, where he wrote letters to Leona at her home in New Haven.
“They were sweethearts,” Kliethermes said of her parents.
Not long after he arrived, Felix Luecke wrote to ask if Leona would join him in Florida. Her family can recall the story of her jumping at the chance to go. She and a friend, Ora Mae Zeitzmann, moved south, and Leona started working for the Army Air Corps doing typing and shorthand.
“The Army Air Corps were in this gorgeous hotel in Miami Beach, and she had this great big desk and great big leather chair,” Kliethermes said of her mom. “They had marvelous memories of how wonderful Florida was in the ’40s.”
Two years later, the couple married June 26, 1944, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Miami Beach. Kliethermes was born in Florida one year later. When the war ended, they returned to Washington, Missouri, where Felix Luecke worked as a mechanic. The couple soon had a second child, Richard.
From there the story got much easier for Jacob Luecke to illuminate — because he could ask his dad and aunt. They told him how growing up, their mom was a staple behind the counter at the family’s Luecke’s Station on Highway 100, working with customers and vendors.
“There was a period when she was running it almost on her own because dad was working in Washington,” Kliethermes remembered. “My mother whistled while she worked, all the time. She was just a very happy person.”
She and Felix Luecke ran the convenience store until 1974, when they started renting it out so she could care for her husband, who had developed Alzheimer’s. The building is still visible off of Highway 100. During these years, her children don’t know of any music she wrote, but she always loved to play. She also loved projects such as furniture refurbishing and crewel embroidery. Kliethermes still has several pillows her mom embroidered on a sofa in her home.
Making Music
As a fellow songwriter, Jacob Luecke approached the project of recording the song with a musician’s mind. He started by outlining a basic structure for the song, using mostly virtual instruments. He hoped to bring in area musicians to record the song live, but when the COVID-19 pandemic came and ended any hope of making a live recording for a while, he thought about how he could use the social distancing measures to recruit musicians from farther away.
“I realized the only way to move forward was to find musicians who could record the parts remotely and send them to me,” he wrote of the song.
He used the internet to reach out and brought in Jake Naugle of Utah on drums, Andy Warner of New York on bass and a British pianist with the stage name ipse dixit. Venezuelan composer Samuel Fuentes scored the song in the jazzy big band style of Leona’s time, and Russian musician Maria Grigoryeva recorded the strings section of two violin parts, two viola parts, a cello and a contrabass. Berlin-based musician Kelly O’Donohue contributed the horns, including trumpet and trombone, and Venezuelan trombonist Victor Fuenmayor added in bass trombone. The alto and tenor saxophone tracks were done by two-time Grammy Award-winner Fabian Hernandez, and the baritone sax part was contributed by Ukrainian musician Dima Faustov.
Once he had the instrumentals, Jacob Luecke spent more than a month producing this part of the song. He next moved to the vocal arrangement, getting help from British musician Benjamin Lyth. Lyth recruited Emily Clarke, who has a voice that Jacob Luecke compared to a Disney princess, and the team found its male singer in Wyatt Michael of Virginia, who has been compared to Frank Sinatra. Jacob Luecke paid them all with money he’d earned from composing guitar music. He said it’s by far the most intensive music project he’s ever undertaken, but he thinks the lyrics speak not only to his family’s history, but to many in the 1940s.
“It’s a love song. And it’s a sad love song, because it’s about dreaming of someone who’s not with you. In 1942 when she published this, the U.S. was entering World War II, and my grandpa Felix, whom she was dating at the time, enlisted and was sent away. The song says something about the feeling of all the young men that were sent away to war or to train somewhere, and the people left behind.”
Hoping to share the story with the world, Jacob Luecke has been documenting his progress with the song and with learning about Leona on a website, leonasdream.com, and on Facebook under @leonasdream, which has almost 600 likes. He’s connected with people who knew Leona or whose parents remember Luecke’s Station, and through them has gotten to hear more about her life.
One of the best parts of the project for him has been sharing it with his own three children.
“They’ve heard the song many, many times. I think it’s special that they’ll be able to have the song their great-grandma wrote,” he said. “That’s kind of why I wanted to write everything down on this website and share it on Facebook, so they don’t have to do this research themselves. In a way it’s for them and anyone else in the future.”
For All to Hear
For Jacob Luecke, the finished song is something the whole family can be proud of.
“It’s just been a pretty powerful project being able to take this song that earlier this year was just something on a piece of paper and transform it into something everyone can enjoy,” he said, “but also, for me, being able to meet my grandma for the first time. It was really interesting to get to know her as someone who’s my age and has similar interests as me.”
The finished song is available to stream online starting Friday, Jan. 15. Rich Luecke and Kliethermes have already heard the finished song, and Kliethermes said she thinks the whole situation is “just amazing.”
“Mom would be tickled to death to see this,” Kliethermes said. “Jacob’s got people from all over the world on it. Something like this could really bring about world peace.”
Stream "I'm Dreaming of No One But You" by Leona Augustine at leonasdream.com.