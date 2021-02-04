Several years ago, Mike Whitworth was standing in his driveway in Washington with his brother, when his brother accidentally dropped a statue. Littered on the pavement were dozens of tiny fragments of an 18-inch-tall statue of the Holy Family. A maintenance man, Whitworth immediately thought, “I could fix that.”
The task was his first statue reparation, and the experience proved useful years later. Beginning in late 2017, Whitworth, facilities technician at Mercy Hospital Washington, began repairing some of the many religious statues adorning the facility’s halls.
Mercy has around a dozen statues spread throughout its wings and corridors. They predate the 1976 name change from St. Francis Hospital to St. John’s Mercy Hospital with the arrival of the Sisters of Mercy, and Mercy archivist Jessica Craig has not found any records of their origins.
Denny Terschulse, who worked at the hospital for 53 years from 1957 to 2010 and was formerly a boss of Whitworth’s, remembers seeing the St. Joseph statue in the old hospital chapel built around 1945. He knows that statue came from Italy, but doesn’t know what year.
“That was the most awesome chapel in the world,” Terschulse remembered of the chapel, which was demolished in the 1970s. “I cried and cried.”
Some staff members think the statues could be as old as 100 years, dating from the hospital’s opening in 1926, but no definitive proof could be found.
But Whitworth, who worked at Mercy from 1979 to 1995 and came back in 2010, just knew that wear had begun to show on the statues.
“I had noticed some of them needed repair for some time,” Whitworth said. “I hated seeing that. It didn’t sit well with me. They’re the first thing you see when you get off an elevator on a floor.”
He described the marks the years of display had left. Fingers had worn or been broken off entirely. The staff of St. Joseph had been taped back together at some point. And a statue of Mother Mary standing on a patch of colorful roses had lost many of the petals to vacuuming or people passing by and bumping it.
Mary Salois, manager of mission and pastoral services, had considered taking them to a professional studio for fixing, but Whitworth felt sure he could do the job for free.
“I’m one of those guys who, when I look at something, I think of a way to fix it,” Whitworth said. “I did it for nothing except a little bit of time. I did it with my own stuff.”
Whitworth drew inspiration from the statues at his parish, St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus in Villa Ridge. The church was founded 175 years ago, and the current building has stood for 150 years. He’s been interested in the statues there since he converted to Catholicism 30 years ago when he married his wife and they started attending.
To date, he has refurbished five statues: The Sacred Heart of Jesus, St. Joseph and three statues of Mother Mary, each between 4 and 6 feet tall. He said the first four were the only ones he’s noticed that needed major work. He worked out of his office in the Energy Center, next to the doctor’s building.
“I make things out of wood and metal. I just like to be creative,” he said. “I’m always piddling around with something, making something, fixing something.”
Just Like New
The first step in the refurbishing process is scraping off any crumbling pieces of old plaster. Whitworth then drills a hole and inserts a hooked wire to attach the new materials too. The next step is applying fresh epoxy and carefully molds the sticky substance to fit into the shape of the original statue. When replacing missing appendages like fingers, this step can take the most time to get just right; Whitworth had to repeat the process seven or eight times on each finger of the Mother Mary statue. Once the new layer dries, he sands the piece down for a smooth finish. He spent at least 40 hours on that statue and 40 more on the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
“With the Mary (where) the fingers were entirely missing, I had a few problems trying to get the new fingers at the right angles. There were a couple times I busted them off and redid them,” Whitworth said.
Another painstaking detail in the epoxy-sand-repeat stage was crafting individual rose petals that had broken off of a statue of Mother Mary. To avoid further wear, Whitworth also built a wooden box to lift the statue off the ground.
The final touch is a coat of fresh paint. Whitworth used acrylic to cover the whole area, hoping to blend the new and old.
The statue of St. Joseph with his staff presented unique challenges because it’s made of wood, not plaster. He used epoxy to reform the staff and individual flowers, pieces of which had cracked off, and had the extra step of making the epoxy and wood blend so seamlessly they appeared to be the same material. It took him about 30 hours.
“I wanted to make it so that no one would even know somebody had worked on it,” Whitworth said. “I tried to make it look as real as possible to where it was originally.”