Memories of War: three local Vietnam veterans reflect on their deployment

Last Wednesday was a typical day for many Americans, but it was far from it for the nation’s Vietnam War veterans.
The day marked the end of the U.S. military’s involvement in Vietnam and was commemorated across the country with memorial services, speeches and special programs hosted by veterans organizations. In Franklin County, members from the area’s VFW Posts and American Legion Posts came together to hold a joint Vietnam Memorial Day service at Krog Park.
“Today we remember the last American soldiers that were removed from Vietnam in part with the peace agreement of 1972,” said John Harris, Washington VFW Post No. 2661 member. The day is also meaningful to Vietnam Vets because the North Vietnamese Army released the last of the 591 American POWs still held in captivity on that day.
While the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War officially ended in 1973, the war itself would last until April 30, 1975. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in Vietnam.
Among those who served were Terry Sullentrup, of Washington, and Rick Weirich and Dennis Hanson, of St. Clair.
While decades have passed since they were in country in Vietnam, the three Franklin County veterans say their memories of being in Vietnam remain.
Their memories range from the moments of camaraderie shared with their fellow service men and women, enduring severe rain storms and the rush of adrenaline and terror from being in combat. Hanson and Weirich said they also had several encounters with animals while in Vietnam.
“About three o’clock in the morning, I was up in the tower,” said Weirich, who was deployed to Vietnam in 1969 through 1970. “It had an eye observation device that shot laser beams at targets, and somebody got into the wire. I mean, everybody came along, there were machine guns, rifles, hand grenades going. We couldn’t see anything really, so the next morning, we go down there and it was a water buffalo that got into the wire. It looked like ground up hamburger because it got hit so many times.”
Hanson remembered a time where he was sitting in front of a bunker and word spread that a tiger was in the area.
“I’m sitting there on an ammo box, and I see these eyes,” Hanson said. “By that time the tiger leaps over me and scares the crap out of me. It went running down the line.”
Sullentrup, a Washington VFW Post No. 2661 member, said he worked as a heavy equipment operator during the war.
“I ran a bulldozer while I was over in Vietnam,” Sullentrup said. “I didn’t exactly get involved in direct combat. We had our skirmishes and stuff like that, but we didn’t have anything specific with regard to combat itself. We went out every day and cleared the roads and mines, and did some road building and construction. Anything that was associated with trying to keep the roads open during that time.”
While the memories from Vietnam remain, so too do the memories of how the nation reacted when Vietnam soldiers returned home.
“When I was 19 my perspective of the war was to go do it,” said Weirich, who remained active in the Marines until 1971. Both Weirich and his brother, Rodney, served in Vietnam. While the nation’s support for the war wavered, Weirich said his family’s support remained constant.
He said returning to the U.S. was “one screwed up mess.”
Sullentrup agreed, saying that the “rule was to try to not make any waves” upon returning.
“We came home in uniforms, but they asked us to change into civilian clothes before we left because of unrest of people and how they treated the soldiers,” Sullentrup said, adding that he believes the nation’s perspective and treatment of Vietnam War veterans has evolved over the years.
“I think it is completely turned around today,” Sullentrup said. Much of that evolution has to do with the war’s critics, who have come to recognize that the soldiers in country had little to no impact on the direction of the war.
“We weren’t in the decision making process. The person serving had nothing to do with the orders that were being carried out. It was the orders that were sent down from Washington, D.C. or the command center. We did what we were asked to do,” said Sullentrup, described having a sense of duty about going to Vietnam. Nothing about being deployed to Vietnam was “taken lightly.”
“It wasn’t anything that we took lightly,” he added. “I can tell you that, because we left friends and family who were always concerned if we were okay.”
Hanson, who served near the border of then South Vietnam and North Vietnam, echoed that sentiment saying that he did “the job that I was trained to do.”
“I went there to serve my country, and we were treated like crap when we came back,” Hanson said. “While I was over there, my dad would watch the news because it was on the news every night. I guess they were quite worried about me.”
His father was also a retired Marine who had served in Vietnam.
Though neither Weirich or Hanson have any intentions on visiting or even purchasing items made in the country, Sullentrup said he now wants to return to the country where more than 58,000 Americans died after his animosity toward the Vietnamese people has lessened.
“I often thought about going back to visit to see what it’s like now,” Sullentrup said. Today, Vietnam ranks as the 15th most populated country with more than 99 million people calling it home. Its capital, Hanoi, became synonymous with POWs due to it being the location of nearly 15 POW Camps during the war. Ho Chi Minh City, a city commonly referred to by Americans as Saigon, is the country’s most populated city. Despite these advances, the country’s leadership continues to be plagued by high levels of corruption and has been accused of repeated human rights violations.
“I feel sorry for the people that had to go through it as well as what we had to go through at the same time. The majority of those folks were living under a rule (of Communism) because that’s what their government told them to do,” Sullentrup said. “It is not like they had a choice in the matter.”
It is not just memories, but also the scars of battlefields that Vietnam veterans carry with them. According to one report by the federal government, as many as 351,000 Purple Hearts were awarded to military personnel after they were injured in the line of duty. Only World War II saw more Purple Hearts awarded.
In addition to the physical scars, the Veterans Administration says some 500,000 the 3 million troops who served in Vietnam suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and rates of divorce, suicide, alcoholism and drug addiction were markedly higher among veterans.
“I try not to think about it, but if I hear the word ‘Vietnam,’ I’ll go back,” said Weirich. “Usually, I’ll think of something that happened over there, and then move on.
But there’s many who have anxiety from it all. I mean you’re out in the jungle, monsoons, poor drainage. When it comes to the rice paddies there’s leeches and just everything.”
“All of that doesn’t just go away,” added Hanson. “It just will never go away.”
Hanson who suffers from PTSD said he’s not able to do things he used to because of what he went through during the war.
“I can’t hunt,” he said. “I don’t go into waters anymore because what happened. I turned 20 over there, and when I got back, I couldn’t deal with it. Everybody seemed like little kids to me. Even today I’m very standoffish unless I’m talking to another veteran because they can talk all this stuff. But other people will never know what happened over there.”
Weirich, who also suffers from PTSD, said hearing helicopters fly over triggers his flashbacks.
“That sends me back, they have the same sound as a Cobra or extraction helicopter,” Weirich said.
Sullentrup said he doesn’t believe he has PTSD, but coming back home was an adjustment for him.
“As far as getting back into society, it took a good six months for me to actually start feeling comfortable again,” Sullentrup added.
While they all have different experiences in Vietnam, the three veterans say that visits to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. are emotionally charged. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial was unveiled in 1982. Originally it featured the names of 57,939 American men and women killed or missing in the war. Later additions to the wall increased the names on the wall to 58,200.
“The memorial was very humbling,” Weirich said. “We had 24 KIAs here in the Franklin County area, I went to school with 13 (Vietnam veterans), so I looked them up when I was up there.”
Hanson agreed, saying visiting the memorial was very emotional for him.
“I saw the guys that got killed,” he said. “I think it was a lot of guilt, especially because I lead a team of guys. They got killed after I left.”
The three veterans are not alone in their sentiment.
Today, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is one of the most-visited memorials on the National Mall in Washington, attracting more than 5 million people each year.
Sullentrup, a previous president of the Franklin County Honor Flight, said he’s been to the memorial in Washington D.C. as well as the one in Perryville, Missouri.
“I’ve been there several times,” he said. “A good eight or better. The one in Perryville is just as spectacular as the one in Washington D.C., as far as I’m concerned. It’s just great to have something like that in the Midwest.”
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall helped fulfill one veteran’s promise to never forget those who served and sacrificed themselves during the Vietnam War. There are three figures in a statue honoring those who fought and returned home from the war. The memorial also features the Three Servicemen statue, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, the In Memory plaque, and a flagpole with an etching of the insignia of what were then the country’s five military branches.
According to previous Missourian reporting, since 2017 the Franklin County Honor Flight has been able to take 746 Vietnam veterans to see the memorial in Washington D.C. The organization will make another trip April 23 and 24.
“The war in Vietnam divided our country and those who served and returned home did not deserve the treatment they received when they came home,” said Harris. “... And even though we were treated with distain, we came home, we made adjustments and made our lives good and had families.”
Harris said there is no distinction between those who served the Vietnam War overseas and those who served in country. “We were all called to serve, and chose to serve,” he said.
“Today, we are all in our 70s and getting older, of the 2,709,918 who served in Vietnam in country, only 34 percent of us remain today, that’s 850,000,” Harris added. “We are getting fewer each day, with an average of 530 of us leaving each day.”
Harris asked the rifles to be raised and the three-volley salute to be fired to honor the Vietnam veterans who passed away.