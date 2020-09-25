Washington High School senior McKenna Jacquin, 17, has been named a National Merit semifinalist. Around 16,000 students across the U.S. qualify for this honor each year by scoring in the top percentiles on the PSAT, a standardized test given to juniors. Jacquin scored 1390 out of 1400.
Jacquin’s devotion to academic performance is driven by two things. She’s always been excited about the idea of going to college and knew her grades would help get her there. The other inspiration is her dad, who was a first-generation college student.
“He wanted to be an engineer,” Jacquin said. “He ended up valedictorian.”
Jacquin also runs cross country and is involved with theater, choir and the environmental club at Washington High School. She’s been playing the piano for eight years and loves to read and write. She also works part-time at Wedding Creations downtown. During cross-country season, a typical day for her starts at 5 a.m. and doesn’t end until around 10:30 p.m.
Chemistry is her favorite subject in school, and she’s planning to continue studying it in college as a premed student.
“I like knowing what’s in a sample and how it all works together,” Jacquin said of the discipline.
Jacquin is in the midst of college applications now and will have applied to more than a dozen schools by December. She’s looking at a mix of public and private, as well as in-state and out-of-state schools. Her dream school is Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She said although it’s expensive and hard to get accepted to, “she’s still going to try.”
Jacquin will be notified in February whether she’s advanced to the top 15,000 National Merit finalists. From there, she will be eligible for merit-based scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.