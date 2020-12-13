Local author John McFarland’s latest work has been nearly four decades in the making — maybe longer. “The Dark Walk Forward” is a 200-plus-page compilation of 19 horror stories spanning McFarland’s career as a horror writer. He estimates he’s sold about 4,000 copies of his three novels, and he’s had many more short stories and feature articles published. He is published under Dark Owl Publishing.
The oldest story in the book is “One Happy Family,” McFarland’s “first serious attempt at fiction writing,” excluding a story about Hercules he wrote when he was 8 years old. The 1983 story was selected for The Twilight Zone Magazine and later appeared in the 1985 anthology “A Treasury of American Horror Stories” alongside Stephen King, H.P Lovecraft and Isaac Asimov.
Most of his stories take place from the late 1800s to the 1930s, a removal from the present that McFarland, 70, says appeals to him. The characters in them are often living shattered lives with the effects of a damaging experience.
“They’re trying to recover and experiencing an inability to connect to humanity,” McFarland said of how he crafts his characters. “It has to do with a sense of displacement.”
The more realistic, internal approach to the genre has helped readers relate to his characters, he said. He remembers hearing from a reader about four years ago who had served in the Iraq war and related to the story of an injured WWI doctor from one of McFarland’s stories.
While McFarland grew up mostly in St. Louis, his family’s strong ties to Ste. Genevieve appear in the fictional setting of more than half of the stories, Ste. Odile, including in references to Saline Creek and the Mississippi River.
“I always liked that it was a little bit of Europe in the middle of America,” McFarland said of the historic French-Canadian town. “I always enjoyed my visits.”
Some of McFarland’s earliest favorite books were in the genre. He remembers being fascinated watching horror films and reading Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”
“I can’t remember a time I didn’t respond to horror stories,” he said.
McFarland moved to Washington with his wife three years ago -and is in the process of restoring a historic home on High Street. While he said Washington hasn’t yet inspired any elements of his stories, he said there’s “lots of potential here.” His next project after “The Dark Walk Forward” is re-releasing a young reader book about Bigfoot currently out of print in the U.S. He’s also working on a reissue of and sequel to his debut 2010 novel “The Black Garden.”
“The Dark Walk Forward” is sold at Neighborhood Reads and online at amazon.com and darkowlpublishing.com.