Retiring math teacher at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Mary Ann Pelster said in 43 years, her job was never mundane for long.
“Even though you teach the same subject, each class is unique with their personalities,” she said. “There’s never two days that are exactly alike, not just in the classroom, but outside the classroom too — the interaction with the kids.”
In addition to mathematics, Pelster was the cheer coach for more than two decades, starting in 1980 and leading the Missouri Hall of Fame program to its first trip to state competition.
She has also taught home economics and vocational classes, run the clock for boys and girls volleyball, supervised Saturday detention and supervised student spirit leaders.
Pelster comes from a family of educators. Pelster’s mother, uncle and two aunts were all teachers, and now her son Michael Pelster teaches math in the classroom next to hers. He also coaches the Knights’ golf team. Though proud of all her children, she teared up talking about how her students talk about prior classes they took with her son and colleague.
“We have shared a lot of stuff back and forth because he’s taught some classes I haven’t taught for a while so when I teach those he kind of helped me out and the same thing with me and the classes he’s taken over,” she said.
Full of stories, Pelster said “there’s never a dull moment” in the classroom.
Once, her students had to evacuate the classroom after the ventilation system started smoking. All ended fine, luckily.
“It’s just fun, you know?” she said. “And then, teachers compare stories. I had a friend, she was doing a psychology experiment, so they brought a mouse in. And the mouse went up one kid’s pant leg and you can imagine where it lodged.”
This year, Pelster thinks it’s funny that, given the opportunity to seat themselves, her calculus class divided itself into girls on one side and boys on the other.
“Mary Ann has adapted in so many ways over her teaching career,” said Principal Pam Tholen, who nominated the teacher as an “unsung hero.” “She has implemented new technology, taken on dual-credit college-level classes, and has served in a variety of extracurricular capacities, including cheer coach and Spirit Leaders moderator. What hasn’t changed at all is her love for her colleagues, her compassion for her students, and her dedication to excellence.”
As the personalities in her classroom change, Pelster has noticed changes in generations as well. Many students take notes on tablets, which means teachers have to make sure students aren’t becoming distracted.
“Sometimes I think it could be because of the technology and stuff, they’re so used to things being done for them,” she said. “They don’t want to mentally figure things out.”
In many of those instances Pelster said she has found that a lack of interest in math stems from a lack of confidence or a frustrating prior experience. Those students often just need extra support. She encourages them to visit during a seminar period at the end of the day for a practice session.
“The other thing (I tell students) is, ‘You need to be an advocate for yourself, because when you get to college, you’re not going to know these teachers,’” she said. “‘But if you want to succeed, you’re going to have to go to them and find out, or you’re going to have to go up and introduce yourself to a group of other students and say, ‘Hey can we study together?’’”
When she has a quiet student in back-to-back years, she said she notices it can take extra time for them to come out of their shell.
“It’s kind of neat to watch some of the kids open up because, especially as seniors when they go to college, they’re gonna have to talk,” she said.