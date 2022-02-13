Doris and Maurice Hillermann will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary later this year, but it is a relationship that almost didn’t happen.
The pair, who met as teenagers at a community dance in Clover Bottom, were scheduled to go out on their first official date.
“He was supposed to pick me up at 7 for a dance that night, but he wasn’t there,” Doris (Frankenberg) Hillermann said. Instead, her date had knocked on the wrong apartment door and become ensnared in a conversation with Floyd Vandergriffe and Don Means, a neighbor of the Frankenberg family, who had been collecting donations in the neighborhood for a local charity.
By 7:30 p.m., Doris had accepted that she had been stood up and decided she would go to the dance with her childhood friend, Lorraine (Meyer) Voss.
“But then we heard someone coming down the steps and a knock on the door,” Doris said. On the other side of that kitchen door, stood Maurice who sheepishly tried to explain what had happened.
“That is how this all started,” Doris said during a recent interview from the couple’s home on Washington’s W. Fifth Street, where they have lived for 50-plus years.
Or at least that is how it all started for Doris. For Maurice, he was smitten with the dark-haired beauty far longer than Doris knew.
He first spotted her on her daily walks along Second Street on her way to Borgia High School, which met for classes at the present site of Borgia Grade School.
Maurice had left school following his eighth-grade year after his father, Pete, became quadriplegic following a stroke. He was working as a delivery driver for Master Bakery.
“I’d drive that route every day and just be on the lookout for her. I just had to see her,” said Maurice, 86, who had watched her walk to school for over a year.
That date was followed by dozens of date nights — evenings spent in the front seat of Morris’ tan-colored 1952 Ford sedan watching movies at the Sunset drive-in movie theater on Highway A, of twirling and sauntering across dance floors, and huddled together in various seats of the Calvin Theater in downtown Washington.
“I can’t explain it really, but we just clicked,” Doris said. “It just seemed like we were right for each other.”
Maurice, who is recovering from his fourth stroke in recent years, said he, too, felt that he had met the person his soul yearned for so on April 1, 1956, he knelt on one knee and proposed to Doris.
“I had the flu. I was feeling terrible, I was laying on the couch. I had my hair up in pin curls. He comes in carrying this corsage — back then everybody got a corsage for Easter Sunday,” Doris said. “He comes in with this white orchid flower.”
But rather than just presenting the flower, Maurice knelt down beside her and presented her with a ring from Schmidt’s Jewelry, then a downtown Washington jeweler.
“I thought he was just going to hug me and leave, but then he asked me to marry him,” Doris said. After confirming that Maurice had discussed his proposal with Doris’ parents, Pete and Irene (Hanneken) Frankenberg, she said yes.
“Well, let me tell you, I instantly felt better,” she said.
A year after Doris graduated from Borgia High School, the pair were married June 15, 1957, in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Rev. Erwin Huntsha, O.F.M., presided over the ceremony.
Doris said she remembers feeling a range of emotions and jitters that fateful morning in 1957. Their wedding day was marred by a 13-inch rainfall the previous day that flooded roadways, causing some wedding guests from St. Louis to miss the ceremony. Despite the overcast skies, Doris and Maurice said they only had eyes that day for each other.
“He was just so handsome in his tuxedo, and I just remember walking down the aisle and thinking that, ‘We are really, really going to do this,’” said Doris, who wore a gown from Miller’s. “I was nervous, because I knew my life was going to change.”
And change it did. The couple welcomed their first child, David, nine months and 13 days after their wedding day. Their second child Connie was born in 1963 and their youngest child, Michelle, was born in 1969.
“You know, there’s been ups and downs, there’s been dark clouds and bright clouds, and it is not a fairy tale all the time, but we love each other,” said Doris. She worked for Sporlan Valve for almost 40 years. Maurice worked in the insulation and roofing industries for more than 40 years.
“But I would definitely marry him all over again,” Doris said.
And they show each other that affection in big and small ways, daughter Connie Gildehaus said.
“We have always been a family of huggers and that starts with my parents. They are always telling us that they love us,” Gildehaus said. She said growing up surrounded by the ever-present reminder of love “carried me through my lifetime.”
In fact, the Hillermanns estimate they likely have said ‘I love you’ more than 400,000 times during their married life, sometimes saying the three-word phrase more than a dozen times in a day.
It is a daily ritual that they began as newlyweds in their first apartment on Main Street, on the second floor of 231 W. Main St., the present location of the Gary Lucy Art Gallery.
While some may tire of hearing their spouse utter that refrain, don’t count Maurice or Doris Hillermann among them.
“It is just a wonderful thing to be in love and know that you are loved,” Doris said.
Today, the Hillermanns sense they are living on borrowed time. Doris is a three-time cancer survivor, while Maurice’s most recent stroke has temporarily left him without the use of his legs.
The pair said they intend to make the most of their time together — no matter how long that is. They plan to dance or at least be at their great-grandson’s wedding, Jake Hillermann to Mackayla Klekamp, later this year. They are expecting their 18th great-grandchild in April.
“We’ve gotten a lot more time together than most people have. I know that we’ve been lucky,” Maurice said.
He said he can’t sleep at night without his wife at his side.
If he wakes and finds the other bedside empty, Doris said Maurice seeks her out — just like he did before their first official date all those years ago.
“It is like once he finds me,” she said, “he can finally breathe easy.”