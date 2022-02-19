In November 2020, Ryan Hoerstkamp ended his final high school football season in front of a few hundred spectators at Washington High School’s Jim Scanlan Stadium.
A year later, he concluded his first college season as the starting tight end for the University of Missouri Tigers in front of a reported 34,888 fans in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 22.
Hoerstkamp’s opportunity to start for Mizzou in a bowl game as a true freshman took a combination of hard work and fate.
First, the Tigers had to win six games to even qualify for a postseason bowl game.
Fans can no doubt point to Connor Bazelak’s heart-racing two-point conversion toss to Daniel Parker Jr. — made while falling backward under defensive pressure in a 24-23 overtime win against the University of Florida — as the pivotal play that made the difference between the Tigers playing in the Armed Forces Bowl and watching the college football postseason from home.
Without that key play, the Tigers, who finished the regular season with a 6-6 record, would have lost that game and fallen one win short of their goal.
Even with the Tigers’ bowl bid secured, Hoerstkamp was still behind three upperclassmen on the team’s tight end depth chart at the end of the regular season — Nico Hea, Messiah Swinson and Parker.
The door of opportunity swung open for Hoerstkamp following the regular season finale against Arkansas. News broke that Parker and Swinson were both entering the NCAA’s transfer portal to head to other schools and would not play in the Tigers’ last game.
It also was revealed that Hea would miss the bowl game and retire for medical reasons.
“Overnight, I went from tight end No. 4 to tight end No. 1,” Hoerstkamp said. “So it was very ‘Here we go — put on your big boy pants and get ready,’ but I’d been training for it the whole last year, so it wasn’t anything I was worried about.”
While the door was opened for Hoerstkamp to move up the depth chart, he said he still had to compete for the starting job with others at the position in the practices leading up to the bowl game.
“Once they told me I’m going to get the start, I was ready for it,” Hoerstkamp said. “I was excited for it. It was everything I’d worked for and dreamed of. It was real cool and real sweet and gives me some momentum to build off of this year.”
Hoerstkamp played the majority of the snaps in the game and made his impact primarily as a run blocker. He said the estimated 20 snaps he saw against Arkansas helped to prepare him for the pressures of a nationally televised bowl game.
“I played a little bit against SEMO, but I don’t think SEMO compares to TV and playing in a bowl game, so it was nice to play against Arkansas a little bit,” he said.
Hoerstkamp was not targeted for a pass in the contest by quarterback Brady Cook, a Chaminade graduate who also made his career college start against Army. However, with the Tigers driving in the red zone of the team’s second possession of the game, Hoerstkamp ran a passing route to the front of the end zone, and Cook appeared to be looking his way and preparing to throw when he was sacked by the defense.
“A touchdown would have been sweet,” Hoerstkamp said. “I was hoping for it. A few more seconds and I think it could have come my way.”
The game ultimately came down to the final seconds with Missouri protecting a one-point lead, but Army kicker Cole Talley’s 41-yard field goal gave the Black Knights the win, 24-22, as time expired.
Hoerstkamp, the consummate teammate, was photographed on the Missouri bench after the game with a consoling hand placed on the back of senior teammate Dawson Downing as they sat together and watched Army celebrate.
“It’s a key part of the team, especially for us young guys,” Hoerstkamp, also typically one of the first players to reach a downed teammate and help him back to his feet, said of the importance of being there to support each other.
“You have to be a vocal leader and be there to push somebody, but also be there when stuff doesn’t go well,” he said. “I’m going to be doing the same for three to four more years and that was (Dawson’s) very last game, so it’s kind of like the end of his era and the start of mine. It’s something to fuel my fire because I don’t want to feel the same (when it’s my last game). I want to go out on top. That all ties to being a teammate and becoming a leader.”
Hoerstkamp remains a supporting teammate for the high school players still at Washington, promoting their recruiting videos on social media and sometimes returning on Friday nights to watch the Blue Jays play.
“His successes and all his attention got the ball rolling for the recruitment of Trevor Buhr, when coaches would call and talk about Ryan, we would make sure to tell them about Trevor,” WHS Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Ryan is still always retweeting and when he is home willing to help our guys out. This recruiting period we have had coach or coaches in daily to recruit our Trevor, Mark Hensley and Ryan Jostes. Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, almost every MAC school have been through. We even had Matt Campbell, the head coach at Iowa State, in the other day. There is a real chance in a few years Washington has four D1 kids playing on Saturdays. Ryan got that ball rolling.”
Hoerstkamp’s freshman year in high school, the Blue Jays were 0-10. He was a key cog in the group that helped turn the program around, resulting in a pair of 9-2 seasons in 2019 and 2020 and a berth in a district championship game his senior year.
“Ryan has done a great job of representing Blue Jay football,” Heflin said. “We are extremely proud of all that he was able to accomplish in his first year at Mizzou. It is a tribute to all his hard work and dedication. He has earned everything he has there. I was really impressed with how well he played in the bowl game. Blocking has always been one of his biggest strengths. It was why he received so many offers out of high school. Ryan has paved the way for kids in our program. He has set an example in the weight room, the practice field and the classroom.”
Despite playing the bowl game, Hoerstkamp was on the field little enough in the 2021 season that the year will not count against his four years of NCAA eligibility and he will appear on the roster as a redshirt freshman in 2022.
The Tigers are loading up for the next season with an influx of talent that includes dual-sport star Sam Horn, a quarterback and baseball player, and Luther Burden, a Cardinal Ritter and East St. Louis player touted by many as the top wide receiver in the country from the 2022 recruiting class.
“I think we have a really good future,” Hoerstkamp said. “I think we have a lot of guys that can come in and play. I think we have a lot of guys that are here that have a chance to step up this year and make some big plays. We don’t really know what’s going to happen. I think it’s going to be a competition every day, so the best man wins every position. I don’t know if anybody’s position is set in stone, so it’ll be fun this year. The team has a lot of fire coming into this season just because everybody’s competing. We should be ready for the SEC this year, for sure.”