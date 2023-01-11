Emmalin Clements may have made Veiled Prophet Ball history last month.
The 12-year-old St. Clair resident was honored as a junior maid at the 137th annual Veiled Prophet Ball on Dec. 22 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in St. Louis.
Clements, a sixth-grader at St. Francis Borgia Grade School, attended the ball with her mother, Rachel Hinchcliff, and her mother’s fiance, Michael Johnson, who has been a member of the Veiled Prophet Organization for five years.
“As far as we know, she’s the first from Franklin County that has attended the ball,” said Hinchcliff.
“I was very excited because it was my first big event,” Clements said.
The Veiled Prophet Ball, centuries old and steeped in tradition, is regarded as the premiere debutante gala in St. Louis.
Clements, along with 26 other girls, were presented as junior maids, marking their formal entrance into the society.
The girls walked down an aisle in the ballroom to a stage where they were presented to the Veiled Prophet. Clements wore a floor-length, purple gown that shimmered in the light with her hair put up in braids and curls.
“When we went in, there was two rows of seats that we all sat down in,” said Clements. “Then these people called the guard, they had like red uniforms with spears and fake beards on, started marching around and then they would march behind you. Then we took a few pictures. And then they marched out together. It was really fun.”
Before COVID, female college sophomores were presented at the ball each year. But since it was pushed back a year, they now present juniors in college. Along with them are the junior maids, who are the daughters of members in at least sixth grade.
Six of the college aged women are recognized with special titles — including one chosen as “Queen of Love and Beauty.” This year’s queen was Grace Piccione Nix.
“The one that usually becomes the Queen of Love and Beauty does the most community service projects through the year,” Johnson explained. “There’s a program within the Veiled Prophet called Community Service Initiative. And they go around the city of St. Louis rebuilding parks, planting trees, being involved in charitable organizations or giving money to places that need it.”
“But again, the members of the organization do all of the work themselves,” he added. “There are some donations, but there’s also a lot of work that we do on our own. And the girls that are the juniors in college also participate in those activities.”
“There were quite a few girls,” said Hinchcliff. “It’s just a celebration for them. It’s not really a win-lose thing. There was no main junior maid. They just got to dress up and the guards did a show for them. And they got a gift from the Grand Vizier. And there was pictures taken, kind of a mini ceremony for the mini maids is what they call (it).”
After the girls are introduced, there’s the Queen’s Supper and then dancing.
“The Queen’s Supper was like absolutely amazing,” said Clements. “The food was delicious. And then we got to dance, and that was super fun. We danced until (Hinchcliff and Johnson) couldn’t anymore.”
“We made it all the way to breakfast,” said Hinchcliff. “We got some pastries on the way up to the hotel room to crash for the night. And that was our goal for the evening — to make it to breakfast, and we did it.”
The city of St. Louis website says, “The Mystic Order of the Veiled Prophet of the Enchanted Realm sought to recreate the Mardi Gras type of community-wide celebration. This gala came to include pageantry, costumes, and a parade with floats. It officially unveiled its first ‘Queen of Love and Beauty,’ or the Veiled Prophet Queen, and the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1878. The VP Fair on the riverfront started in 1979, and became Fair St. Louis in 1995. The traditional Veiled Prophet celebration has represented for St. Louisans a perceived link between different components of the community in a holiday celebration, while also reinforcing the notion of a benevolent cultural elite.”
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Veiled Prophet, whose identity is kept secret, has visited St. Louis, gracing the city’s debutantes with a grand ball and parade, since 1878.
“From what I understand,” explained Johnson’ “the organization was created for a bunch of people to come together for the betterment of St. Louis. They put on events and have charitable donations and charitable projects that they do to make St. Louis a better place to live for everybody. And the reason that the people in the organization are veiled is to keep them anonymous, so that they’re not trying to promote themselves or their businesses through their charitable activities.”
Fox News says for the past two decades, the organization has been growing its service projects. It has performed 255 projects that have been filled by over 6,100 volunteer positions since beginning in 2003 such as: renovating and repairing homes for Beyond Housing, packing meals for Food Outreach, St. Louis beautification and restoration projects and providing over 24,000 hours of service to the St. Louis community.
“I’m very new to the organization,” said Johnson. “But I remember like right after the riots in northern St. Louis, a lot of Veiled Prophet members went up there to help rebuild the community.”
Johnson joined the Veiled Prophet Organization in search of something to be a part of.
“I joined the organization and volunteer when I can and try to help out when I can,” he said. “It’s a way for us to be charitably involved in the community and give back. And we’re really excited to be able to do something for the city, and for them.”
When it comes to the organization, Hinchcliff and Johnson want people to know that the main focus is bettering the community.
“(The organization) has come under scrutiny recently, for different things in the past that, you know, as all organizations have a dark side,” said Hinchcliff. “And I think what people should know is that it is an organization heavily involved in charitable work and communities in the St. Louis region. And it does a lot of really good things for people.”