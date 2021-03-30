The Love For Leo 1.5-Mile Fun Run/Walk will begin at 5 p.m. at the YMCA and end by 7:30 p.m. at the YMCA Thursday, April 1. The KC Hall burger night will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m., drive-thru or dine in.
Leo Newbanks is like most 3-year-olds. He loves Lightning McQueen from Pixar’s “Cars,” Spider-Man, the Hulk and “Blue’s Clues,” and he enjoys doing puzzles and pretending to cook in his toy kitchen.
“You would never know he has any issue,” said Sara Newbanks, Leo’s mom. “Sometimes he get’s a little more rundown than normal kids, but he’s still feisty.”
On April 7, Leo will have something most 3-year-olds don’t: an adult kidney. That day, he will undergo a kidney transplant from a living donor. From the time he was a few months old and was diagnosed with a genetic kidney disorder called Denys-Drash Syndrome, Leo has been to hundreds of doctors and dialysis appointments. The disease can cause tumors to develop on the patient’s kidneys or cause kidney failure. Leo’ kidneys started failing in spring of 2019, and his catheter for dialysis later became infected. He currently doesn’t have a kidney, so frequent dialysis appointments are essential to removing toxins from his blood.
For Leo, a new kidney can’t come soon enough.
To celebrate Leo ahead of his April 7 kidney transplant, the Four Rivers Family YMCA is hosting a 1.5-mile run and walk Thursday, April 1. Registration for the event is free, and 38 people had signed up as of Thursday afternoon. A limited number of T-shirts are available to purchase. The route, which starts and ends at the YMCA, will pass the KC Hall on Columbus Lane, where a burger night supporting Leo will coincide with the run/walk. Donations will be welcome at either event and will benefit the Newbanks family.
The search for a donor match for Leo began months ago, with several family members and friends getting tested. Leo’s half-brother’s mom, Jessica Haas, of Belleville, Ilinois, enrolled in a donor exchange program, meaning she could donate her kidney to someone who was a match, and someone who was a match to Leo could donate theirs to Leo. Newbanks said the exchange didn’t end up being necessary. Haas was a perfect match.
“It was crazy,” Newbanks said. “We’re very fortunate that we can (do the surgery), and he can have a kidney.”