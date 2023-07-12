Lora Mayor's Illuminated Truth Hypnosis provides Washington with a spiritual way of healing

Close your eyes and breathe in, hold for three — 1, 2, 3 — and breathe out.
That’s how Lora Mayor, owner and practitioner of Illuminated Truth Hypnosis in downtown Washington, starts her hypnotherapy services.
Erin Grady, Mayor’s soon-to-be business partner, said she believes Mayor’s work is “incredible.”
“I think it’s fantastic,” Grady said. “I know new businesses are kind of hard because I watched my dad start three, and I know that sometimes it takes a few years to get your footing. I hope she just doesn’t get frustrated because I think what she has is amazing.”
In her calm, soothing voice, Mayor takes her clients on a spiritual journey using visualization to help them gain access to different past life experiences, gain answers, heal and find their inner guide.
“It’s not me telling you what to think,” Mayor explained. “It’s you telling me what you’re seeing. There’s none of my ideology or beliefs going into you, everything is coming from you. It doesn’t matter what your religion is, we’re all-inclusive.”
Mayor, who moved to Washington in March, said everyone has a part of themselves that is born on the other side and a part on this side.
“The part of you that stays on the other side, some people call it their spirit guide or their higher self, whatever vocabulary you want to use,” she said, “but it’s the part of you that can see everything that’s ever happened to you, every thought you’ve ever had, everything that’s going to happen to you in the future.”
“Hypnosis to meet your guide” is a 30-minute session Mayor offers to take an individual to meet their guide. The hypnosis session gives participants a name and a face to their guide to help them develop a more intimate relationship with their guide.
“The part of you that stays on the other side, it’s with you your entire life,” she added. “It’s there with you whenever you pass and so in order to have a really healthy lifestyle, a really balanced mind, body, spirit situation, we’re supposed to do what feels best in the moment. Our higher self is supposed to see what’s coming in the future and help us with that. In order for people to have a good relationship, it’s really helpful to see what your guide looks like. Whatever you see is going to be something comfortable to you, something that will make sense to you.”
After graduating from St. Charles Community College, Mayor became a board-certified human services practitioner and developed extensive experience advocating for domestic violence victims and those who struggle with addiction. Mayor worked in the social services sector for most of her career, providing means and opportunity for her peers.
Before finding her own power, Mayor faced adversity.
She lost her brother at a young age, battled addiction, and is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Before I was any kind of spiritual, I was a conspiracy theorist because I have a knack for anthropology,” Mayor said. “I love world cultures and it seemed that other countries and cultures had a lot of different information about how to use our body, that we’re energy, which is foreign to Western ideology.”
As she started out doing research, she fell into Delores Cannon’s books.
“Her books are basically transcripts of her sessions and it covers anything from world history to aliens to Jesus to Nostradamus,” Mayor added. “When I listened to her books on Audible and things that I was hearing rang true, I just knew I had to find my own truth and my own power.”
After just one hypnotherapy session, Mayor said her life was never the same. Her subconscious told her to quit her job at General Motors, learn the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) and open a healing center.
Mayor opened her hypnotherapy services, Illuminated Truth Hypnosis, back in January of this year.
Grady, who has known Mayor for six years, said she was lucky enough to be one of Mayor’s first hypnosis clients. “It’s life-changing to know about the lives I’ve had before this one,” she added. “It’s fuel for this life.”
Illuminated Truth Hypnosis offers five paid services: hypnosis to meet your guide, QHHT, introduction to past life, introduction to a future life and hypnosis parties. This fall, after Grady joins the shop, they will be offering tarot card readings along with helping clients review their sessions.
“Tarot cards are pictures to put in front of people and it shows them a way to picture their life,” Grady explained. “You then inadvertently help people talk through the situations that are going on in their life.”
Grady currently works for Preferred Family Healthcare as a prevention specialist, working with adolescents who are at risk for drug addiction.
“I’m also going to help people deconstruct what they’ve learned in their QHHT sessions with Lora because I have a lot of strategies and tools from being an addict in recovery,” she added. “So I know how to change the way your life looks with applicable, tangible skills.”
QHHT is a five-hour or more hypnosis which was developed by Cannon over 40 years of working with her clients. Mayor said it utilizes visualization techniques to bring a client to a somnambulistic state — a state where a person will walk, talk or do complex actions while asleep. Through this state, Mayor said, the client can gain access to experiences of past lives, gain answers and healing both physically and emotionally.
“The first part of the quantum healing hypnosis technique is a three-hour interview where I sit and I listen to a client’s entire life story, whatever they want to tell me,” she said. “This helps me not only get to know them better and have them feel safe with me, but it also helps me know what questions to ask and act as their liaison while they’re under because the quantum healing is a much deeper level.”
After the three-hour interview, Mayor and her client will then do a one-hour past life situation to gain access to and visualizations of what Mayor says are past life experiences or glimpses into different scenes.
“Sometimes if somebody doesn’t believe in past lives, they’ll go to earlier in this life,” Mayor added. “After the death of the past life or before the birth of the current life, I’m able to contact the person’s subconscious or higher self for guiding. The subconscious mind is able to do a body scan of the person internally and they’re telling me what they’re seeing.”
She said once the body scan is complete, the client can ask any questions they want about their physical health, their life in general, life direction or their purpose.
“What I don’t do here is to help quit smoking, to lose weight,” she explained. “But what I can do is a QHHT session and help that person figure out why they started smoking. I’ll be able to see the exact event, how they felt and figure out the root cause so they can heal themselves.”
Mayor said hypnosis is about the emotions that people trap inside themselves from certain events that tend to cause illnesses.
“I’m more about empowering people to heal every aspect of their life,” she added. “It doesn’t matter what it’s about. It could be relationships, health, it doesn’t matter. You’re getting advice from the part of you that can see everything.”
For those that are skeptical, Mayor wants them to know that hypnosis is as easy as closing your eyes, opening your mind and remembering an important day in your life.
“Hollywood has really given hypnosis a really bad rap,” Mayor explained. “I have people that come in here and have interest but they see a sage stick and they feel as if they shouldn’t be in here. So it’s kind of my mission to bridge that gap because it’s not about who we call God. It’s about how to use your body.”
To Mayor, hypnosis is a natural process that helps people find clarity in their life, but it only works if the individual wants it to work.
“If somebody comes in off the street and they’re a skeptic and they don’t want it to work, it’s not going to,” Mayor said. “If they come in with an open mind and they just want to get help, then it’s going to work and it will heal them.”
Illuminated Truth Hypnosis welcomes everyone. Mayor’s only restrictions are she can’t hypnotize anyone under the age of 17 and she can’t help individuals with a hearing impairment.
“I think a lot of people think that hypnosis has to align with their faith and though that’s somewhat true, there’s a misconception about what it is,” said Grady.
“I suggest QHHT to anyone who is having any kind of issues in their lives. If people would embrace that process they would be surprised what they could learn and how they could apply it to their lives.”
Mayor offers free services that include a group meditation that takes place every Monday. She also participates in different state and local events, such as the ReKinection Festival held annually in French Village, Missouri, and has plans to have a booth at the Washington Town and Country Fair.
“We are struggling right now,” Mayor said. “That’s one of the reasons why we started doing events out of town. My hope is that by next year, we’re able to throw a three-day music-festival-slash-spiritual-fair up at the fairgrounds to make some noise in Washington. But right now, I’m just trying to let people know I’m here.”
For more information, visit “Illuminated Truth Hypnosis” on Facebook.
