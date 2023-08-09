Thirty years ago today, the Great Flood of 1993 was ending. Areas which were once green were now covered with a fetid, brown ooze that assaulted the senses. Reaching its highest crest in Washington on July 31, the river was slowly heading back into its banks, putting an end to the worst flooding on the Missouri River on record. For many, the smell is what they remember most of the aftermath of the flood. The cloying smell of rotting vegetation, dead animals, and chemical waste permeated the Washington area. The flood left in its wake devastation and economic loss, but in the end lessons were learned that will help mitigate the damage when, not if, the next flood rolls down the river.
Precursors
Scientists, including those with the STEM Education Institute, theorize that the flood of 1993 actually began with the mighty eruption of Mt. Pinatubo two years before, in June 1991, some 8,000 miles away in the Philippines. According to this theory, a volcanic winter began with the eruption as tons and tons of sulphuric acid droplets were spewed into the atmosphere, partially obscuring the sun and lowering temperatures globally. This created conditions for the soil to retain more moisture.
The droplets also provided “seeds” for the formation of raindrops. Lots and lots of raindrops.
In 1992, these conditions resulted in higher-than-average rainfall in the central United States, according to the National Weather Service. So by the end of 1992, the stage was set: The soil in the midwestern states was already moist, and the increased rainfall was continuing. The upstream dams were holding back lakes that were already full, leaving little room for flood-mitigating water retention. It was, as they say in the movies, the perfect storm waiting to happen.
1993
Jud Kneuvean is the emergency management chief for the Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which encompasses Washington. He said with conditions ripe for a flood, it was simply too much rain in too short a time. “So, soil conditions were right, but the big thing was just precipitation. Some of that rainfall was 150 percent above average, 200 percent in the Kansas River basin,” he said. Water from the Kansas River flows into the Missouri. “A high-pressure dome formed over the central United States and stuck there for a long time.”
Those conditions resulted in persistent weather patterns that produced storms over the same areas time and time again. Some areas of the Midwest received more than four feet of rain that spring and summer, according to the National Weather Service. And that water was all drained by the Missouri River.
There was a harbinger of things to come in March when a spring flood hit the river and it crested above flood stage at Washington for the first time that year. On March 5, the water at Washington climbed the gauge to 20.3 feet, just above the 20-foot flood stage, according to statistics compiled at the time by Missourian weather reporter Bill Battle. Kneuvean said that wasn’t particularly unusual for spring in Missouri. A week later, the water was back in its banks, but Missourians had had their first taste of what was to come.
Another, more serious flood occurred during the second week of May when the water at Washington reached 23.9 feet. Again, not a major flood, but this time there were bad portents as several levy systems in central Missouri showed signs of sliding and sloughing, an indication of weakened levies, according to Kneuvean. For the most part, these warning signs went unheeded.
Mayor Doug Hagedorn is a seventh-generation Washingtonian whose grandfathers both worked on the river, one building dikes and one clearing snags. His parents liked to joke that he was baptized in the river, and while he may not have predicted the Great Flood in March, he has great respect for the river. “It’s a part of me. I look at it every day when I wake up, and I’ve learned it’s one of the most awesome things in our country. It’s a waterway, it’s this ugly drainage ditch at times, but it’s also beautiful, it’s not to be trifled with or taken with anything but the utmost respect,” he said.
Kneuvean said the real flood of ’93 began on the Fourth of July when big rain-producing storms struck much of the Midwest. By that time, Washington had been above flood stage for a little over a day. By July 7, the water level was at 29.75 feet at James W. Rennick Riverfront Park in Washington, and the flooding was just getting started. From June through August, 10 states reported rainfall amounts surpassing 12 inches per month, with all that water from all those states flowing right by Washington, inundating its airport and the surrounding fields and closing the Route 47 Missouri River bridge after the failure of the levy system, which was a hodgepodge of private and government levies across the river from Washington which were not consolidated.
On July 31, the Missouri River at Washington reached its highest-ever recorded level: 35.4 feet. That time, the river at Washington was above flood stage for 47 consecutive days, from July 2 to Aug. 20, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Hagedorn said the experience was almost beyond description. “You just watched the news every day to see buildings in the flood plain washed away, airplanes floating ... I rode my bike across our bridge, which was closed at the time, and rode on the Augusta Bottom Road,” he said, referring to the road near the airport that sits atop a levy which the river had broken through. “So I rode my bike right up to it, and it was just this humongous, raging torrent through there and it was a religious experience for me, just seeing the power of that.”
In many ways, Washington was lucky. The city’s water supply was unaffected, since it comes from deep wells and not the river. The fact that the city occupies the southern bluff meant water inundation was minimal, although the water did overtop the Union Pacific railroad tracks along Front Street and the roadway itself was breached near Olive Street.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said structural damage was minimal, but not absent. “You did have several homes that were in the flood plain where the city was able to secure funds from FEMA ... and were able to go ahead and do the buyouts,” he said. “Obviously our airport was underwater, so there was some damage.”
The biggest challenge for the city was trying, and ultimately failing, to keep the wastewater treatment plant, which sat in the flood plain on Mission Drive east of the city, above water. Kevin Quaethem, now Washington’s Public Works Supervisor, said they simply couldn’t do it, so all of the wastewater being treated in the plant, as well as every toilet flush for several weeks, became part of the Missouri River. “Dilution is the solution,” he said jokingly. “That’s just what happens. You can’t do anything with it, so it just goes out to the river.” People didn’t notice any difference when they flushed their toilets, since the water still flowed toward the river, pulled by gravity, but instead of being treated, it went right into the river, according to Quaethem. “I don’t think most of Washington even knew there was a problem,” he said.
Ironically, the breaking of the levy Hagedorn rode his bicycle down that day was helpful to the city. Quaethem, who was working in New Haven at the time, actually saw a levy break across the river and watched as the water level dropped two feet in a matter of minutes. He said something similar happened in Washington when the levy system across the river failed. “That release of that water, no matter where it was on that side, literally dropped the river by two or three feet almost instantly,” he said. He also credits the Public Works employees who worked diligently to set things right.
What’s that smell?
When the water finally began to recede for the last time on Aug. 20, it left behind a thick layer of silt composed of filth and decay, creating a foul stench that permeated everywhere near the river. According to Kneuvean, it was pretty ugly. “There were a lot more things in the water than people want to think about,” he said. Sewage plants were flooded out, spilling effluent and bacteria into the water. Cemeteries were washed out, sending coffins floating downstream. Rotting crops and other vegetation, chemical fertilizers, dead livestock, and sewage lagoons all contributed to the mix. And there wasn’t much you could do to clean it up except get in it, according to Quaethem. “You take dump trucks and loaders and you just load it up and haul it off,” he said. Finish with a fire hose and call it good.
What about next time?
There is simply no doubt that another flood like the Great Flood of 1993 will happen again. After all, it happened again in 1995, although not quite so badly. So, officials from the federal level on down have put in place, or plan to put in place, a number of flood-mitigating efforts. The federal government has improved and added to its system of levies, especially on the Kansas River and near St. Joseph, according to Kneuvean. The levies across the river from Washington have also been consolidated into the Missouri Valley Levy System.
But Kneuvean says levies can only go so far. “Doesn’t matter how big a levy system you have, if you think you’ve got it dialed in, Mother Nature’s going to prove you wrong,” he said.
Hagedorn doesn’t hesitate when asked what efforts he would like to see: “Raise up Highway 47 or protect it with a levy.” He said the closure of the bridge was the biggest nightmare of the flood for him. Any such effort would take a lot of time, according to Lamb, and would likely involve the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources, Warren County, the City of Washington, and maybe others. Funding will have to be secured through grants, and the whole process will likely take years.
The wastewater treatment plant has been rebuilt, and Lamb says Washington is in relatively good shape for another flood. “We’re a river town and you know it’s going to happen so you try to get the infrastructure in place to go ahead and deal with it when it does, and get people out of harm’s way and hope that nothing really horrible happens, right?”
But for all that, Kneuvean said our efforts to control Mother Nature are futile. Somewhat reluctantly, he said,“If we were to have the same conditions presented to us now, we would see similar results.”
