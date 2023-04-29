Lois Aichholz reminisces on her racing days, meeting Secretariat and attending the Kentucky Derby

Lois Aichholz would still bet on Secretariat.
Even though the horse has retired, Secretariat, one of horse racing’s most iconic names, holds a special place in the New Haven horsewoman’s heart.
“I took a trip to Claiborne Farm (in Kentucky in 1980),” she said. “We went all around the farm. We were introduced to all the stallions, and I’m thinking, ‘Well, when are we going to get to see Secretariat?’ I was still racing at the time, but I mean, he was special.”
Aichholz, who raced horses for 17 years as a horse owner, said she can still feel the excitement of seeing his handler walking away to retrieve Secretariat from his paddock.
“He brought him out to us and we were like, ‘Oh, my God,’ because I don’t think they did that for everybody,” said Lois. “But since we told them we had a farm and had stallions and all that, he brought him out to us.”
And that’s when Secretariat smelled the peppermints.
“We didn’t think they’d allow us to give him anything, but he said yes,” Lois said. “So we gave him peppermints and it was so neat. That was the year I was working at Purina Research Farm and my boss at Purina said ‘Oh, you went to Claiborne Farm? Queen Elizabeth was there at the same time. Did you see the queen?’ I was like ‘No, but I saw Secretariat!’ ”
She was also able to watch Secretariat race at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Illinois in 1973.
Secretariat captivated the country in 1973 and millions tuned in to watch the race on television and listen on radio as the horse won the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes that year to secure the illusive Triple Crown. Only 12 other horses in more than 140 years have achieved such a feat.
And it wasn’t just that Secretariat won these races that made him a household name, but how he ran them that made him the stuff of legend.
At the Kentucky Derby, Secretariat became the first horse to finish in under two minutes, posting an even 1-minute and 59 seconds time. That record stood until 2001 when Monarchos ran the race, known as “The Fastest Two Minutes In Sports” in 1:59:97.
Secretariat also holds the record for fastest race time at the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. His margin of victory at Belmont of 31 lengths remains the largest margin of victory in Belmont history.
Secretariat’s death in 1989 revealed the secret to his success — his heart. According to officials, Secretariat’s heart was twice the size of a regular horse’s heart, which allowed blood to pump faster, making running a breeze. Secretariat died at the age of 19 due to laminitis, an incurable condition affecting a horse’s hooves.
Even years after his death, Secretariat could still impact this year’s Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled for May 6. This will be the 149th annual Kentucky Derby.
Eight of the 20 horses set to run in this year’s Derby are from his bloodline. Those horses, who are all five generations removed from their iconic relative, come from Secretariat’s foals: Secrettame, Weekend Surprise and Medaille d’Or.
The horses with a Secretariat connection are: Jace’s Road, Raise Cain, Tapit Trice, Confidence Game, Lord Miles, Skinner, Verifying, and Forte, who is one of the favorites to win this year’s Kentucky Derby.
Lois Aichholz said she will be among the estimated 16 million Americans tuning in to watch the Derby — saying she prefers to watch the race on television over being in Louisville. She said she watched the race in-person in 1964.
“It was the year Northern Dancer won,” Aichholz said. “There was so many people that it was really hard to see, you could see way more on TV. But the crowd was just unbelievable. Louisville turns into a completely different place. But I always said I would enjoy it more watching it on television.”
While she has determined how she will watch the race, she said she isn’t sure who will be the horse she is rooting for just yet.
“I haven’t had a chance to look yet, but I’ll probably pick a horse a few days before the Derby,” she said.
Lois and her husband Don Aichholz are more than just casual horse enthusiasts. For the past 38 years, they’ve owned Oakwood Farm in New Haven and have raised and boarded thoroughbred horses as well as a few warmbloods.
On the farm, Lois and Don say they have their own “Secretariat” — Turkowar.
“He is 25 years old and is our thoroughbred stallion,” Lois said. “He’s actually still breeding but he breeds for jumpers versus racehorses, even though he himself won stake races. He ran out about $100,000 not for us, but before we got him. He was a pretty good racehorse back in his day. He was from Ohio and was Horse of the Year in the state of Ohio for 2001.”
Turkowar was a winner of The Horizon Stakes and of The North Randall Stakes.
And though Lois loved her racing days and horses, the couple has decided to focus on show horses and jumpers. They can have anywhere between 25 and 30 horses staying on the farm at one time.
Lois has raced horses in Kentucky at the renowned Churchill Downs as well as Latonia and Ellis Park, in Illinois at Fairmont Park and in Chicago. Lois has also raced in Ohio and New Mexico.
This year’s Kentucky Derby will be televised on the NBC network. Coverage begins at noon.