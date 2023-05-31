Local experts encourage calling 988 when experiencing a mental health crisis

You are pretty enough. You are smart enough. You are strong enough. You are enough — more than enough!
That is the essence of the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) campaign for the month of May which is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month.
The #MoreThanEnough campaign is an opportunity for all of us to come together and reinforce the inherent value we each hold — no matter our diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background or ability.
Mental health experts say people suffering from a mental illness such as depression often have a hard time believing they are enough. Depression often negatively affects how a person feels, thinks and acts. Other mental illnesses include: anxiety disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, seasonal affective disorder, self-harm, and suicidal behavior.
Mental illness awareness is a subject experts say should be discussed year round to help destigmatize this topic and save lives because, according to NAMI, nearly one-in-five adults live with a mental illness.
“Mental health is a part of your overall health,” said Mercy Zero Suicide Coordinator Kirsten Sierra. “When we are struggling with our mental health it can have impacts on our physical health. It’s very important to connect with other people to take care of your mental health.”
Sierra said there is a stigma behind mental illnesses.
“We don’t talk about it enough,” she said. “People think, ‘I can just do this on my own and I can get through it.’ What we find is people who have that perspective tend to have poor mental health but those who reach out to friends, family members or connect with professionals tend to have better outcomes.”
NAMI says suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 14 and the third in those aged 15 to 24 in the United States. In Franklin County, there were 24 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people in 2022, according to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps.
“All patients are going to be screened for suicide,” Sierra said. “Anyone who is seeking services for any health or behavioral health issue is going to be screened. We universally screen everyone over the age of 12, so if you come into the Emergency Department with a broken arm you’re still going to get asked if you’ve had any thoughts of suicide in the last month.”
If a screening is positive, the patient will receive a suicide risk assessment performed by Mercy’s virtual behavioral health team based in Chesterfield. The behavioral intake clinician will ask further questions about the individual’s mental health as well as if they have any history of substance use. From there, the clinician will determine the needs of the patient and get them the resources they need. If they are having suicidal thoughts, they may be admitted to an inpatient unit if that’s the safest and best option.
Mercy Hospital Washington doesn’t have an inpatient behavioral health unit, but patients can be referred to Mercy St. Louis, Mercy South and Mercy Jefferson, which have inpatient units.
Though Mercy’s Washington hospital doesn’t have an inpatient unit, they are still able to admit for medical care where patients can be connected with Mercy’s behavioral health team to ensure the adequate care is met, whether that’s seeing a psychiatrist or a consult with the behavioral health clinician.
“All of our patients that come with suicidal thoughts are going to get a safety plan,” Sierra said, “to help patients think through what their triggers are for crisis, what their internal resources are, what coping skills they already have, what external resources they have and what behavioral professionals are they already connected to or need to be connected to.”
Sierra said suicide is preventable.
Mercy Hospital Washington’s behavioral health evaluation team completes an average of 50 assessments per month, Sierra said. Of those, an average of 25 screen as moderate or high risk for suicide.
In 2021, Missouri had over 1,700 deaths by suicide, making it the tenth leading cause of death in the state. Mercy Washington does offer an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for both adults and adolescents struggling with mental health, coping responses to life stressors and co-occurring substance use issues.
“The Intensive Outpatient Programs is the biggest service we have available directly in the Washington area,” Sierra explained. “We offer free, confidential evaluations 24 hours a day at 314-251-0555. An intake worker will do an assessment and determine if IOP is the appropriate program, if it’s not, they’ll connect them to resources in the area that are.”
The programs are intended to help those Mercy serves to better understand their illness, develop adaptive coping skills and function in their everyday lives. These programs are designed as an intensive level of care and require a commitment from patients of three days per week.
In 2023, Mercy Washington IOP had an attendance average of 73 patients per month for adults and 85 patients per month for adolescents.
“IOP is essentially a group psychotherapy led by licensed providers. Patients are getting individualized treatment planning, they might see psychiatry for essential evaluation and medication management if that’s an appropriate service for them.”
Sierra said usually Mercy Washington treats patients for depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, non-suicidal self injuries behaviors or if they’re having suicidal thoughts with no plan or intent at the time. If there is intent or a plan, patients will be hospitalized.
Mercy’s program is for individuals who require a higher level of care than traditional outpatient therapy, struggle with moderate to severe symptoms with decreased ability to function in day-to-day life at work, school, in relationships and have experienced a recent inpatient stay and need on-going stabilization, support and structure.
“We make sure every patient who has behavioral health needs including suicidal thoughts knows about resources in the community like 988,” said Sierra. “We really encourage people who are in a behavioral health crisis to call 988 rather than 911. 988 is trained crisis counselors who are going to try to get you care.”
In July of 2022, the Federal Communications Commission designated 988, the nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline, as the new number for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. The three-digit number is used to help connect individuals in crisis with a mental health professional to address immediate needs and assurance with around-the-clock availability and rapid access to crisis and mental health support services with trained crisis counselors via call, chat or text.
“988 makes it easy to reach out for assistance for folks who are struggling with behavioral health concerns including suicidal crisis, substance use or if it’s a concerned family member or loved one,” said Michelle Horvath, senior director of access and urgent care services at Compass Health in Union.
Horvath said once a crisis specialist answers the free, confidential call, they will ask the caller a few questions, such as whether you or the person you are concerned about may be in immediate danger or at risk for suicide. After immediate support is given, the specialist will provide the caller with local resources needed to continue treatment.
“988 has been a game changer,” said Horvath. “Instead of having to remember a 10 digit number or an 800 number, 988 makes it easy — just three numbers. We also provide after hours access because crisis situations don’t just take place Monday through Friday.”
Compass Health Network is Franklin County’s 988 crisis call center. The organization also covers St. Charles, Lincoln, Gasconade, Warren, Crawford, Dent, Phelps, Osage, Cole, Miller, Camden, Hickory, Benton, St. Clair, Cedar, Johnson, Henry, Lafayette, Vernon, Maries, Pulaski, Laclede, Bates and Cass counties.
Horvath said call volumes increased by 100 percent from the period of January to July 2022, to July through December 2022. “The crisis counselors that answer the line will be very familiar with the local resources in the area,” said Horvath. “They will be able to provide resources or connections to services. They will also follow up provided that the individual on the line is OK with that.”
When someone reaches out to 988, they can expect to be connected to a crisis specialist who is trained and prepared to deliver support to anyone experiencing a crisis. Because a crisis is defined by the person or family experiencing it, the crisis specialist will engage with the person to understand and address the person’s unique concerns and needs. The intervention may include assessment, stabilization, referral and follow-up for individuals at high risk for suicide. If a higher level of care is needed, the crisis specialist will work with the caller to connect them with a mobile crisis response team in their community.
The Missouri 988 Task Force believes the implementation of 988 in the state will improve access to life-saving crisis services, enhance the efficacy of current suicide prevention efforts, and reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health conditions.
With 988 as the first component, the goal is to see a change within community responses to behavioral health crises, a decrease in suicides and other poor mental health outcomes, a reduction in health care spending and use of law enforcement with more cost-effective early intervention.
Compass Health has a location in Union that provides behavioral health services such as counseling, psychiatry and psychological assessment and testing for children and adults.
“988 continuum also includes somewhere to go,” Horvath said. “We have behavioral health crisis centers, and they are voluntary up to 24 hours where an individual can go and leave at any time but they’re going to be surrounded by care, they will have providers on site, they will have access to medication if that’s something that is appropriate for them, they will have the ability to get all their basic needs met such as taking a shower, getting something to eat and getting some rest while being connected to all of those ongoing services.”
The closest behavioral health crisis center to Franklin County is Crisis Access Point in Wentzville.
“Any age is welcome to reach out, there’s no age limit,” Horvath noted. “It’s truly a lifesaving resource for those struggling.”
Sierra said since physical health and mental health are connected, people living with mental illnesses tend to die on average 25 years earlier than someone who doesn’t.
“When we look at the period of the early 2000s through right before the pandemic, we saw things like deaths by heart disease and stroke decrease, but we saw deaths by suicide increase by 32 percent,” she said. “Stroke and heart disease, we know those are preventable deaths if actions is taken soon enough. Suicide needs to be viewed in that same way. We can prevent suicide.”