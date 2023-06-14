Local balloon artist quits clowning around to focus on inflatables

Whether it’s a Disney princess, Buzz Lightyear, a cat or even a termite, Diana Smith, known to most as “Lollypop,” can create it out of balloons.
What started out as a second job for the Villa Ridge resident turned into a passionate career for Smith when she created her alter-ego “Lollypop” 29 years ago.
“The first thing they tell you when you become a clown is you’ve got to come up with a new character,” Smith explained. “I don’t know how I came up with Lollypop. I thought Lollypop was cute, and I wanted something fun. So then I had to build a whole history behind it because the kids would ask, ‘Why are you called Lollypop?’”
Smith said she tells the kids she’s named after her mom, Tootsie Pop, and her dad, Soda Pop.
“And then they go into ‘What about your grandma and grandpa?’” She said. “So I’d tell them my grandma’s name is Popsicle and my grandpa’s is Blowpop. And the kids get a big kick out of it.”
Smith played “Lollypop the Clown” for 15 years, crafting balloon characters, face painting and performing magic tricks.
“As the clown, I would dress up and the makeup was so harsh and I became allergic to the makeup so I couldn’t wear it anymore,” Smith said. “So I thought, ‘What am I going to do? Nobody’s going to want a balloon from somebody that’s not a clown.’ Back then everybody associated balloons with clowns. But I decided I was just going to be ‘Lollypop the Balloon Artist’ and see what happens.”
That’s when her business took off.
“It actually tripled my business,” she said. “Because everybody was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I could get balloons without a clown,’ or ‘I’m afraid of clowns,’ or ‘My kids are afraid of clowns.’”
When she first started out as “Lollypop the Balloon Artist,” she cut out the magic to focus on balloons and face painting. But she quickly realized that balloons were her true passion.
“My passion just turned to the balloons,” she said. “I just love doing the balloons. They make everybody happy, and it makes me happy when they’re happy.”
Smith originally became a balloon artist because she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom.
“When my husband and I got married we wanted to have a family right away,” she explained. “Eight years later, we still didn’t have a family. So I wanted my sports car back, we went to live in the country, we bought a house with two and a half acres and a John Deere tractor. I got pregnant two weeks after we moved into the house. I thought, ‘Oh great, now I can’t be a stay-at-home mom.’”
She then remembered her sister in California was making a living as a clown. Her dad encouraged her to follow in her sister’s steps, saying “You love kids and you love art.”
“I checked into it and there was a market for it here but not big enough to quit my full-time job,” Smith said. “But once I started doing it, it was like, I love this. I can’t stop doing it, so it became a second job.” Five years in, Smith noticed balloon art started to explode throughout the states.
“They started having balloon conventions, and I started attending balloon conventions,” she said. “They were all over the United States. They’ve been in St. Louis, Chicago, Las Vegas and California. I think I’ve been to 18 conventions.”
That’s where she learned to make one of her favorite balloon characters — Poppy the Troll.
“They were so fun,” said Smith. “We learned things from balloon animals all the way up to life-size sculptures. When I first started we only had basic colors to work with and only a couple sizes of balloons. Now we have six shades of every color, and all different sizes and shapes, so we can literally make just about anything we want.”
Not only did she learn balloon art at these conventions, she also met her best friend — Donna Wiles, also known as “Spunky Beans.”
“I met Diana almost 20 years ago at a balloon convention in St. Louis,” said Wiles. “We ended up sharing a room together and that’s how we clicked. From that point on we became hotel buddies, best friends, we cover each others jobs. We do a lot together because our styles are very similar.”
Wiles said because the two have worked so many jobs together, she has had the pleasure of watching Smith interact with all kinds of people.
“The kids adore her,” she said. “She knows how to act with the kids. Like she’ll joke with them and they will kid right back at her. She’ll say ‘here hold this balloon’ and then she’ll ‘accidentally’ let it go and blame it on the kid and the kid is like ‘wait a minute, I didn’t do that, you did.’”
Wiles also started out as a clown like Smith, but the two found they had more fun as balloon twisters.
“The kids have more fun with the balloons and you can have more fun with the kids with just the balloons,” said Wiles.
When Smith isn’t at one of her shows, Wiles said the kids are worried about her.
“There’s been times I’ve had to fill-in for her,” she said. “The kids will be like, ‘You’re not Lollypop!’ I mean the kids get attached to her, and if she’s not there they need to know why. They always look forward to seeing her and sharing stories with her.”
Wiles said she thinks Smith is a fantastic person and amazing balloon twister who is capable of making all kinds of characters.
Smith’s favorite animals or characters to construct are turtles, penguins, cats, Disney princesses and other Disney characters, superheroes and Buzz Lightyear. She also enjoys making a special balloon surprise for the birthday boy or girl when she works birthday parties. And since retiring from her full-time job as an IT analyst, she has been able to start balloon decorating for different parties.
“I’ve been very challenged,” she said. “I designed a Buzz Lightyear and at the time I did it, nobody else had done a Buzz Lightyear that I could copy from. So I came up with that and I’m pretty proud of that one. But I got challenged to make a termite of all things. Somebody asked me to make a termite so I made it.”
When shaping her balloon characters, Smith said her favorite balloon brand to use is Tuftex, and when it comes to filling the balloons with the right amount of air, it just takes practice.
“When learning to do balloons, the first thing that everybody has a hard time with is tying the balloons,” she said. “Then once you’ve mastered tying the balloons, it’s learning how much air to leave in the balloon to finish the design that you’re doing. When I first started doing balloons, they teach you a teddy bear and a poodle dog, which is your long-time, old-fashion balloon animals.”
She said they teach the poodle because it requires having the right amount of air in order to achieve the right proportions of the dog’s head, legs and tail. The teddy bear is used to teach the different kinds of twists used in balloon art.
“Different twists require different amounts of air,” Smith explained. “If you’re going to have something that needs what we call a punch twist, it’s going to require more air because you’re going to use it up faster. So you might leave a 10-inch tail uninflated versus a three inch tail uninflated, and that just comes with practice.”
After years of practice and conventions, Smith loves performing for kids and adults in the Franklin County area. She has been performing at St. Gertrude Parish, Union Founder’s Day, Union’s firework display, Our Lady of Lourdes, and the Washington Town and Country Fair for multiple years as well as at Los Cabos on every other Tuesday. She also performs in and around St. Louis for birthday parties and wedding receptions.
For more information on Lollypop, visit her Facebook page “Lollypop the Balloon Artist.”