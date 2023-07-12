Joseph LeVart and Kristy Just, of New Haven, are happy to announce their engagement.
Just is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Just, of St. Clair. She is a 2004 graduate of St. Clair R-13 School District. After high school, she graduated from Missouri Baptist University with a bachelor’s in elementary education. Just is now an elementary special education paraprofessional for the New Haven School District.
LeVart is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin LeVart Sr., of St. Clair. He graduated from the St. Clair R-13 School District in 2003. LeVart attended East Central College where he graduated with a degree in culinary. He currently works at Rawlings Sporting Goods.
LeVart and Just plan to get married on June 1 of 2024 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering.
