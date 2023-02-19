A Valentine’s Day present came early for Autumn and Jonathan Colvis, of St. Clair.
Their son, Theodore, was born Feb. 12 at Mercy Hospital Washington. He arrived at 6:47 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. He was 21 inches long.
“He was supposed to be induced the day after Valentine’s Day, so having him come before was a nice, little surprise,” said Autumn.
Another unexpected surprise for the Colvis family was a handmade, red and white Valentine’s Day outfit with matching hat and bloomers for Theodore courtesy of the Needlework Circle, a crochet and knitting group in Washington.
Autumn said she will hold onto the outfit as a cherished keepsake for her son.
“It was such a cute, little surprise,” she added. “It was very sweet.”
In January, the Needlework Circle started creating holiday-themed outfits for babies born at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers made handmade hats for newborns in the area.
“We used to get baby caps, and if you talk to anybody from Washington, they probably still have their baby cap from when they were born,” said Jannae Carpp, volunteer supervisor at Mercy. “They stopped for a little bit during COVID, and now since it’s after COVID, we’ve decided to start it back up. But this time, we want to do more, not just for the newborns every day, but for the holiday newborns.”
Carpp said the volunteer group, Judy Laune, Lana Schelich, Claudette White and Sonia Rodgers, decided to start with Valentine’s Day, but are currently working on St. Patrick’s Day and Easter outfits.
“They’ve been busy,” said Carpp. “They’re doing very cute little outfits — diaper set with the little hat to match with hearts on them and then little red and white hats. The Easter ones are darling with little bunny ears.”
The Needlework Circle meets once a month on a Tuesday to discuss patterns, colors and materials for the upcoming holiday outfit.
“The hospital has parameters that we have to follow,” added Carpp. “The yarn has to be either cotton or acrylic, and then the group has to wash it before they bring it to me. They also go through a sterilizer at the hospital. And then the nurses also check them.”
Carpp says Schelich and White are the founding members of the Needlework Circle.
Schelich, who worked at Mercy for 35 years, has been crocheting and knitting since 1972.
“I love knitting for the little ones because it has smaller stitches for the babies,” she said. “I was upset when they stopped doing the caps years ago because I’ve done it for a long time. So I was really happy when Jannae said we were going to start again.”
Schelich creates and prints patterns for her and the other volunteers to use to create the newborn outfits.
“I make new patterns each time so we can make something different each time,” said Schelich. “I pick out patterns for both crocheting and knitting. I pick the ones I think the volunteers will like, some are easy, some are hard but they can choose which ones they want.”
White has been knitting since she was a young girl.
“I complained that I saw the St. Louis paper with pictures of the babies at Christmas all dressed up,” White said. “So I asked Jannae, ‘Why aren’t we doing something?’ And she said we were, but COVID came along and we couldn’t do anything. I left it at that, and then all of a sudden she was like we’re going to start doing something for the babies again, and I was like good.”
White likes to work on her festive hats while watching TV or while greeting people at the Mercy Medical building at Patients First Drive on Monday afternoons.
“We just want all the little babies at the hospital to look pretty,” White noted. “Our babies are just as good as the babies in the city, and we’re going to have them dressed up for the holidays.”
Laune said she’s been crocheting since she was 8 years old.
“I enjoy making the little caps,” said Laune. “I made lots of them until they discontinued taking them (once) COVID hit. When I contacted the volunteer office, Jannae ask if I’d be interested in making the special little outfits, and I said yes. I love babies, and I thought making them for the newborns would be something special for the babies and a nice keepsake for the parents.”
If interested in joining the Needlework Circle, email Jannae Carpp at Jannae.Carpp@mercy.net.