Sherwood Kloppenberg has served Union as a barber, an aldermen and, for 67 years, with the fire department. And he’s still going.
Born in Union in 1934, Kloppenberg graduated in 1952 from Union High School, but his interest in fighting fires was piqued in November 1949 as he watched a fire that destroyed two bulk oil plants while at Union High School, which was then in a building near the current Union Middle School.
“What saved the fire from crossing Christina Avenue was that the Standard Bulk Plant had safety valves on the tanks,” Kloppenberg, 88, recalled.
That incident kindled an interest in firefighting that still burns today. Kloppenberg still comes into Union Fire Protection District Station No. 1 every Monday, as he approaches nearly seven decades with the department.
Union Fire Protection District Chief Russ Hamilton calls Kloppenberg the department’s historian, as he has both file cabinets and memory files about much of the department’s history.
“Sherwood has been around a long time,” Hamilton said. “He has had quite a few roles within the fire district,” and that’s included lots of documentation.
“As a result of that documentation, we can take a look back and see what we did back in 1985,” Hamilton said. “We’re very optimistic that when we have a question about what happened back then, he will know the answer.”
Kloppenberg worked at McDonnell Aircraft before going to barber school. He then spent 18 months as an apprentice, 10 of them in Washington with Harvey Bryan. Kloppenberg opened up his first barbershop in Union in 1954, but it was only a few years before Kloppenberg was drafted into the Army.
But before he went overseas, Kloppenberg began his more than six-decade-long stint with the Union Fire Department. He talked to firefighters as a young man and decided it would be something he would like to do. He remembers the date — April 12, 1955 — when he became a firefighter, along with many other notable dates. He joined as soon as he met the minimum 21 years old.
Kloppenberg remembers the department using a 1951 Ford fire truck, a 1946 Ford truck, where the fire apparatus was made by the department itself, a 1947 Jeep and a 1933 Dodge as a backup.
The department had around 20 firefighters at the time.
Advances in equipment is the biggest change Kloppenberg has noticed in firefighting over the years. At the beginning of his career, “the only thing we were given for a uniform were hip boots, raincoat and a helmet,” he said.
One of the best things to happen was the formation of a fire district, which provided more money to be used for firefighting, Kloppenberg said. Prior to that, people were asked to pay $5 a year for fire protection, and if they did not have that, they would have to pay $50 for the first hour of service and $25 for each additional hour if a fire on their premises did happen.
“Now that we’ve got a district, everybody is paying taxes, which is a lot more fair,” he said.
Among his many roles at the department, Kloppenberg was its longtime secretary and was twice named the district’s Firefighter of the Year, in 1976 and 2012. He served under 18 fire chiefs in Union.
“It’s quite an honor to be able to serve the people like that,” he said. “And it’s an honor to be recognized, but I never asked for it. I have all the respect for all the firefighters in the world.”
Kloppenberg said he continued going out on fire calls into his 60s.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said of firefighting. “It’s been quite an education. You hate to see people lose property and stuff, but that’s all part of life.”
Though he was drafted and spent two years in the Army, Kloppenberg said his service time with the fire department continued to accumulate during that time.
Kloppenberg entered the service in January of 1957, serving until December 1958. He spent 17 of those months in Germany, where he was in V Corps during the Cold War.
After he left the Army, Kloppenberg reopened his barber shop at 218 E. Locust Street and remained in that location until retiring in January 1999.
Kloppenberg said he was a natural at owning a barbershop because he likes people. “We had a lot of fun in there,” he said, adding he was the first barber in Union to get a vacuum system that cleans up hair as it is being cut.
For many years, he was able to balance his work fighting fires and cutting hair, he said.
“When the fire whistle blew, I had a sign made that I put in the window that said ‘gone to fire,’” he said. “I’ve come back from fires smelling like smoke, and I had to go back to work.”
But as competition from other barber shops grew, Kloppenberg had to cut back on running to calls during work hours, waiting for a second alarm that indicated it was a real emergency.
Some of the memories are tough. Kloppenberg remembers getting his first call driving a rescue truck for a fatal car crash in the early 1960s and learning that one of the people killed was his distant cousin.
“You see stuff that you never forget. I know we were at a house fire one time, and I guess she had three or four children,” he said. “They were playing with matches in the basement, and they had gas stored down there, and the fumes ignited. One of them was killed, and there was an eight-month-old baby upstairs in the crib. He died from smoke inhalation.”
Another firefighter carried the baby out of the house.
“You could just see the outline on the sheet where he had been laying,” Kloppenberg said.
Kloppenberg was in his barbershop in 1969 when a bomb went off in the Franklin County Courthouse, located catty-corner across the street. No one was killed but people were injured in the bombing, which was used to divert attention from a robbery at the United Bank of Union.
A propane truck driver happened to be in Kloppenberg’s shop.
“He said, ‘My truck!’” Kloppenberg said. “I looked out the window and said, no I think that’s the courthouse. You could see the blinds hanging out the window.”
Kloppenberg went back to work when he learned they had enough firefighters to cover the scene.
“I never will forget that,” he said.
Alderman Kloppenberg
Then there is Kloppenberg’s political career, serving on the Union Board of Aldermen from 1977 to 1985.
“I always wanted to get into politics, ever since I was a kid,” he said. “I put my name in the last day. There were two running against me. I said, ‘well, I’ll try it.’ I received more votes than the two that were running against me together.”
Kloppenberg served four terms as alderman but decided not to run again when he became a grandfather. “I’d been asked to run for mayor by some people, and I said, ‘No, I’ve done my penance,’” he said with a laugh. “I enjoyed being an alderman. I met a lot of nice people.”
Among the items Kloppenberg is proud of from his time as an alderman is extending the Independence Drive truck bypass around the northwestern part of the city. He said the board also started buying land to be used for the city’s first industrial park.
Retirement
After retiring as a full-time barber, Kloppenberg continued filling in for other barbers part time when they went on vacation. But he, eventually, had enough.
“I had three little ones in there where you had to fight with them,” he said. “You had to hold their hair down, hold their head down and all that, screaming, crying. I got home that night and said, ‘This is it.’ That was the last time I worked.”
Overall, Kloppenberg enjoyed his time filling in for other barbers. “I got to see some of my old customers,” he said.
But it was not the same as owning his own barber shop. “You work for a commission,” he said. “At that time I was getting 80 percent of what I took in.”
One thing he’s never stopped doing is going to Fire Station No. 1 nearly every Monday.
“I try to keep myself busy,” he said. “I try not to sit around and do nothing. When I had the barber shop, I’d have people that would sit around and do nothing. About six months to several years after that, they’d be where they couldn’t get around hardly at all anymore.”
After developing a heart problem, Kloppenberg started walking more, along with his wife, Katy, though he has not done as much in recent years.
Kloppenberg had a pacemaker installed last year. He said he came home from the hospital on July 25, his wedding anniversary.
Sadly, it was his last anniversary with Katy, who died Jan. 25, 2022, after 67 years of marriage.
“Her name was Catherine,” Kloppenberg recalled. “She went to work at the old Ben Franklin store. They had two Catherines in there, so they said, ‘We’re going to call you Katy.’ ”
Kloppenberg has a son, a daughter and a grandson.
He used to bowl, but had to quit doing that after having both hips replaced. He still regularly goes to Anytime Fitness to work out.
“I try to get there at least three or four times a week,” he said. “There’s nice people over there.”
Looking back over his career, Kloppenberg said he is grateful to still get to go to the fire station.
“I’ll put it this way, if I had to quit, I’d really miss it,” he said. “I’d miss the companionship, the camaraderie. I try to get along with everybody, and I know a lot of good people up here. I have all the respect for the paid guys and the volunteers. I thoroughly enjoy being in the department and I really would miss it if I had to get off. I hope I can stay with it until the day I die. I hope they put up with me.”