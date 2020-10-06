Hondo, Texas. Forty miles west of San Antonio. That’s where Kim Choate, 52, and her husband, Matt, were planning to drive on their inaugural roadtrip in their newly purchased RV. The recently retired Sullivan couple, who have three daughters and seven grandchildren, was planning to visit one of their daughters there in February. They were almost set to go when Cho- ate happened to feel a small lump under her breast — no bigger than a pea.
'Everything Happens for a Reason'
Choate, a former nurse who worked at Mercy Hospital Washington, wasn’t initially worried, but her family insisted she get the lump checked before the trip.
She went in for a mammogram and biopsy, and as the appointment went on she could tell by the looks on the doctors’ faces that the news wasn’t good.
A week before her 35th wedding anniversary, Choate was home when she received the call. Her test came back positive. She had breast cancer.
"I took it very matter of factly because I didn’t know what I was up against at that point," Choate recalled. "When off by myself, I definitely broke down. ... Most of us as women have the idea that it’s survivable, but once you actually get diagnosed, that’s not what you automatically think. All you hear is the 'cancer' word."
As luck (or if you ask Choate, God) would have it, her doctor had an open- ing the following Wednesday, Feb. 11. Matt Choate and their other two daughters took notes during the consultation, which Kim Choate said felt like a blur.
"What I thought I’d heard and what he actually said were two different things," Choate said. "Even when you’re knowledged, it can just completely consume you. It’s an out-of-body experience. You’re overwhelmed."
Even though Choate has a health background, there was a learning curve. She started Googling treatments and quickly found online forums full of people sharing their stories.
While AARP reported that the average cancer treatment costs around $150,000 without insurance, Choate said her health insurance, which she’d been paying into since her early 20s, kept the out-of-pocket burden light enough to bear.
Choate, like many women who develop breast cancer, actually had two forms of the disease. She had ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a cancer of the milk duct. It’s referred to as stage 0, and while it does increase a person’s risk of developing breast cancer later on, it alone is not invasive.
If it stays in that duct, you can go your whole life without problems, Choate explained.
In addition to DCIS, Choate had a high stage 1/low stage 2 form of invasive ductal cancer. Part of her treatment involves getting her body to stop producing estrogen to correct the hormone imbalance, a process that is ongoing. Choate’s body tolerated the chemotherapy well and avoided the worst symptoms. She stressed that her team at Mercy did an incredible job caring for her.
Double Survivor
Both Choate and her husband are considered high- risk, so they were careful during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and stay home. Although she’d previously babysat her grandchildren, during CO-VID-19 she social distanced from everyone but her husband. The couple ordered groceries online and wiped them down before bringing them into the house.
Her last day of chemotherapy was July 1, and she was greeted after by family and friends with balloons. It was also her grandson’s birthday, so the family went to lunch after to celebrate.
Choate said she let her guard down just for a moment to enjoy a meal with her family to celebrate her grandson, and her hard-fought health.
A few days after the lunch, she was running a fever. Initially she thought it must be from the chemo, but then the other symptoms followed. Exhaustion. Nausea. That Saturday, she went back to the hospital.
"I just remember the ER doctor and my nurse com- ing in, and they looked like they wanted to tell me some- one had died," Choate said. "They just looked at me and said, 'You have COVID-19.'"
Her family’s first reaction was worry that they would never see her again. She told them not to lose their faith, as now was when they’d need it more than ever.
Each day her symptoms got a little lighter, her fevers a little cooler, and eventually, against all odds, she became not only a breast cancer survivor but also a COVID-19 survivor.
She speculates that not having a working immune system prevented her body from overreacting to the virus and that her lack of any other underlying symptoms also played a role, but she knows for certain that God was looking out for her.
"I think the Lord said this is not my time, because there’s really no reason why I should have survived it," Choate said.
On the Road Again
Choate’s last MRI after chemotherapy showed that her body had responded completely to the treatment. She will continue with Herceptin infusions every three weeks until March and then will be prescribed Tamoxifen or some other hormonal therapy as a preventive measure. She’s now effectively cancer-free but said there’s still a tiny part of her brain that wonders if the cancer will return someday.
Until then, she’s trying to be more diligent about self-examination and encourages every woman, especially her three daughters, to do the same. Her lump, due to its location on her breast wall, would likely not have been detectable on a mammogram for a couple more years at least.
Although she technically found her own cancer by self-examination, she said it was completely by chance that she felt the lump that day.
"I know it was just meant to be," Choate said. "One night I had just thrown on pajamas and happened to cross my arms, and my fingers just fell right on that spot. It’s like I was meant to find it there."
Choate said that apart from her family, her faith has been one of the key elements fueling her fight.
"I don’t know how anyone does it without faith," she said. "I give it 100 percent (to God)."
And when it’s safe for them to travel again, the Choates still hope to take that RV trip they were planning. They’ll be able to explore the whole country then, but the first stop will be to check off an item on their bucket list.
"We’ve always said we wanted to go toward New York and see Niagara Falls," Choate said. "That or the Grand Canyon. I’ve always wanted to see the Grand Canyon."