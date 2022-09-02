A yet-to-be identified steamboat was recently discovered at the bottom of the Missouri River near Rocheport, sparking renewed interest in wrecks all along the river basin.
Geologists with the U.S. Geological Survey were using sonar to map endangered pallid sturgeon habitat when they discovered the sunken boat, as reported by the Columbia Missourian.
“We’ve always joked about finding treasure on the bottom of the river,” crew leader Carrie Elliott told the Columbia Missourian.
The site hasn’t been fully verified as investigators equipped with high-resolution sonar still need to evaluate the site in more detail, but the geologists said their equipment detected wooden planks and a frame that would be the proper size of a steamboat. The boat likely dates from around the 1880s or 1890s.
The geologists reported the finding to the Army Corps of Engineers and State Historic Preservation Office, who will decide how to proceed with it, according to the Columbia Missourian.
Steamboat travel was a huge part of Franklin County’s development in its early days, said Katie Dieckhaus, executive director of the Washington Historical Society.
Steamboats were introduced to the Missouri River in 1819 as part of the early westward expansion, Dieckhaus said. The first steamboat to enter the Missouri River’s muddy waters was the Independence, which took a 13-day trip from St. Louis to Franklin, Missouri – now known as the city of New Franklin.
“There was excitement in finding a new place, and going west on the river was part of that,” Dieckhaus said. “Steamboats made that possible.”
At the time, the country was inspired by the philosophy of Manifest Destiny, the nationalist idea that the U.S. was destined by God or a higher power to expand over the entire North American continent. Before the emergence of the railroad, steamboat travel helped explorers do that by bringing goods and people westward.
Washington’s early growth as a town benefitted hugely from steamboat travel, given its location on the Missouri River.
“That’s part of why Hermann and Washington developed,” Dieckhaus said. “Our initial founders came from the south, but then the first 12 German families that came to Washington to help build this community, came by steamboat.”
Dieckhaus said steamboats also were used as ferries to get back and forth across the river. This was important because the first bridge over the Missouri River in Washington didn’t open until 1935.
The first steamboat wreck on the Missouri River came pretty early, Dieckhaus said. After the Independence’s initial trip, four more steamboats, the Western Engineer, the Thomas Jefferson, the R.M. Johnson and the Expedition, were tasked by U.S. Secretary of War John C. Calhoun with establishing a military post at the mouth of the Yellowstone River in modern day North Dakota. They ultimately failed in this mission after experiencing significant delays and troubles navigating the difficult waters of the Missouri River. The biggest of those troubles came when the Thomas Jefferson sunk near the mouth of the Osage River, becoming the first steamboat wreck in the Missouri River’s history.
In the years between 1819 and 1897, 289 steamboats met their demise while navigating the Missouri River. Historians with the Missouri River Commission report that 204 boats sank after snagging on something beneath the river’s current. Twenty-five were destroyed by fire and one sank after colliding with another boat.
Of those that sank, only 17 steamboats have been excavated, according to researchers with Big Muddy Speakers.
While the historical record is limited and information is hard to come by, with the assistance of the Washington Historical Society, The Missourian has identified several steamboat wrecks in the treacherous waters of the Missouri River near Washington.
The Benton
The Benton was the successor of a prominent Missouri Steamboat. Both were named for Fort Benton, a prominent steamboat trading post that was so integral in moving goods across the western U.S. and into Canada that it earned the status of National Historic Landmark in 1961.
Washington artist Gary Lucy, who specializes in historic interpretation, has done extensive research on the steamboat for a painting he did. His work seeks to accurately recreate historic scenes. To do that research he partnered with historian B. Paul Chicoine.
“Most historians read and interpret in a written format,” Lucy said. “I read and interpret in a visual format.”
Constructed in Pittsburgh in 1875, the Benton made 44 trips to Fort Benton, the most of any boat serving the Montana post, according to Lucy’s research. It also carried more freight than any other boat serving the post, earning it the nickname “Old Reliable.”
At times, the steamer served as a transport for the U.S. Army, conveying rifles and troops to fight the Sitting Bulls, a Native American tribe. At other times, it carried lumber, dry goods, mining tools and canned goods, an innovation at the time.
While under the ownership of James Boland and T.B. Simms, the Benton faced a string of bad luck. On Sept. 15, 1889, as it travelled west past Washington, the steamboat struck a snag and sank. It was refloated and repaired before being sold to two New Haven ship captains by the names of Balasdeaux and Wehnnan (first names could not be found). In 1892, it again struck a snag, this time near New Haven, but was raised and refloated without difficulty.
However, in 1897, near Sioux City, Iowa, it sank for the final time. There, the ship struck the pier of a swing bridge on the MissouriRiver and spun into the Nebraska shore.
Lucy said he’s spoken with historians who suspect the ship was intentionally sunk there in an insurance fraud scheme.
The Louisa
The Louisa was a sidewheeler steamboat, which means that instead of having one large paddlewheel, seen on the back of most steamboats, it had two paddlewheels, one on each side, according to an 1897 report from the federal government’s Chief of Engineers found in the Kansas City Public Library archives. The boat was 130 feet long and weighed 250 tons, according to the report.
In 1864, the sidewheeler was transporting hemp along the Missouri River when the hemp caught fire near South Point, a Franklin County town, that has since been annexed by Washington, according to the report. The crew was forced to scuttle, and the ship sank. No repair crew was ever able to raise or recover the steamboat, meaning it could still be buried under the Missouri River today.
Records did not note the day in 1864, the Louisa sunk.
The May Brian
The May Brian was a center-wheel ferry boat that could carry up to 97 tons, according to archival documents in the Missouri State Historical Society’s collection. The steamer was owned and captained by Frank Hoelscher, who emigrated from Germany to Franklin County as a child. It was named for boat captain John Brian’s daughter. It is unclear whether John Brian was the captain of the steamer before Hoelscher or a famous captain of another ship entirely.
The steamboat sunk on October 12, 1897 in the Missouri River near Washington, according to the documents. It had been in service for 22 years.
“The old steamer May Brian was gulped down by the waters of “Old Muddy” last Tuesday,” wrote the newspaper Warrenton Banner in 1897.
The newspaper, which was found in the State Historical Society’s archives, said that nobody was on board the boat when it sunk and that it had been inspected that morning. It also said it took only 10 minutes to sink.
The boat was left in the water there until 1937 when it was discovered and dredged out of the river by a dredge boat, according to a 1937 article in the Washington Citizen.