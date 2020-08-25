The Humane Society of Missouri is running a special on adoption fees for the horses available through Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union. Now through Aug. 31, adoption fees are reduced by $100. Adoption fees for the horses range from $200 to $1,500 and average $600 without the discount. The ranch handles all of the vet, farrier and deworming care, which would otherwise cost $300 to $500.
So far this month, the ranch has adopted out six horses and has four more going to homes this weekend. For comparison, August 2019 saw five horses adopted over the entire month. Longmeadow Director Amanda Mullen said the ranch still has several horses looking for forever homes.
For additional information, contact the ranch at (636) 583-8759.