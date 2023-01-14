How Sweet The Sound: The Beloved Hymn "Amazing Grace" Turns 250 Years Old

In 1993, Paige Byrne-Shortal, took her two sons to Washington D.C. As they stood in the National Mall during Memorial Weekend they heard Judy Collins sing these consoling words: “Amazing grace! How sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see.”
Collins, an American singer-songwriter, sang her rendition of “Amazing Grace” at the inauguration of Bill Clinton accompanied by the Boys Choir of Harlem.
“You could have heard a pin drop,” said Bryne-Shortal, co-director of the Combined Christian Choir. “There was just this enormous sea of people. And this gorgeous voice coming out of all of them. And singing ‘Amazing Grace’ as you’re staring toward the monuments of Lincoln and so on. It was a very special moment.”
As our calendar advanced to 2023, the beloved song — which is sung an estimated 10 million times each year — turned 250 years old.
The lyrics were originally written by Rev. John Newton, who wrote the song to illustrate a sermon on the promises of what a new year meant for his rural English congregation.
Today, the meaning behind the song has evolved, and is described by American historian Gilbert Chase as being “without a doubt the most famous of all folk hymns.”
The Library of Congress describes the song as the tale of a defiant man who manages to escape danger, disease, abuse and death, only to revert to struggles between sin and conscience.
Newton, a former slave ship captain who went on to become a pastor in the Church of England, wrote the song after his conversion to Christianity. After turning to faith, he became a prominent supporter of abolishing the slave trade. Newton ultimately lived long enough to see slavery abolished in the British empire, but died before the United States did the same.
From that little town in England, “Amazing Grace” is now renowned around the world as it has been performed by more than 7,000 professional artists, including Merle Haggard, Aretha Franklin, Glen Campbell, Elvis Presley, Connie Smith, Mahalia Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Ray Charles, and Whitney Houston, just to name a few. Today, the song has been featured on more than 1,100 albums and the Library of Congress has more than 3,000 recorded performances of “Amazing Grace” by different musicians dating from the 1930s to the 2000s.
In an interview with CBS’ “Sunday Morning,” Collins described “Amazing Grace” as being a song of “hope and healing.”
“It has a feeling about, you know, surviving this terrible thing, but it gives you a moment of hope. Sometimes that is all we need — that moment of hope,” Collins said. In 2017, Collins’ rendition of the song was selected for inclusion in the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress due to it being “culturally, historically, or artistically significant.”
Collins’ sentiment is shared by Lucy Tobben, who is the music coordinator at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington.
“Everybody has a time when they’ve been in a hard place,” said Tobben. “It’s one of those songs that says ‘yes, Jesus is always there no matter how long you’re in a troubled state, no matter how long you’ve been away from Jesus, no matter how long you’ve been following Jesus, there is meaning there, because he’s forever and we’re going to be following Him forever.’ ”
In addition to its religious sentiments, “Amazing Grace” has proven to be a staple during moments of shared national grief or crisis. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Collins re-released her version of “Amazing Grace,” but this time she sang alongside 1,000 international singers in hopes of “providing hope.” PBS says the song is also routinely played at political or military-affiliated funerals, and at services for policeman killed in the line of duty. It was also the song heard most often at the memorials of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Pastor Emeritus, Rev. Don Deeker, of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Marthasville, said the hymn is equally as popular among local residents who are planning funerals for their loved ones.
“In my experience, I’ve been doing ministry for over 40 years, it is the most requested song at funerals,” said Deeker. “People seem to choose it more often than any other hymn. It has a lot of meaning for people. And I think grace is the most important theological thing there is about our faith. Because I define grace as God’s love for us, even though we haven’t earned it or deserve it. And we, everybody, needs God’s grace.”
Newton, who served a congregation that was “mostly illiterate and many of them were poor,” wrote the hymn in first-person in recognition of his own experience with sin in hopes that the congregation would be able to relate to each stanza of the song.
The effect was nearly immediate and has proven to be long-lasting, according to Daniel Johnson, a columnist for Christianity Today.
“The hymn unifies people. The trusts of the words resonate across boundaries of time and culture,” Johnson said. “The hymn allows the singer to tell their own story. ‘Amazing Grace’ has stood the test of time because you and I can both find language that articulates our experience of life and faith.”
But while the ballad may be 250 years old, the well-known melody of “Amazing Grace” is nearly half a century younger. The sheet music that many know today was not attached to the song until William Walker, an American Baptist minister in South Carolina, who in 1835 published the Southern Harmony Hymnbook with the song “New Britain.” The song, which people know today as “Amazing Grace,” saw Walker assigning the lyrics the melody that is found in hymnbooks today.
“I think it’s held its popularity, because of the way it makes you feel when you play it or listen to it,” said Nora Bellows, director at the Washington Academy of Music. “I think those are universal feelings that are never going to go away. Because it’s part of the human condition. I think it’ll stick around because of the way it makes people feel.”
Bellows described how the song’s beginning, which includes the lines, “I once was lost, but now am found, was blind but now I see,” immediately gives hope.
“You don’t have the answer and then you have this intervention of ‘Amazing Grace’ that gives you hope, and leads you to a comforting place,” Bellows said. “The lyrics are beautiful, how it describes that journey of someone who’s really lost and finds hope and peace. I think that’s what makes it so special.”
Byne-Shortal said her favorite thing about the song is when she gets to conduct it and is able to see people come together.
“They become a unit; there’s unity there” she explained. “Their faces just shine when they’re singing; there’s a happiness there. This song is one of those where you always see that reaction.”
As the song ages and continues to bring people together over the years, its meaning will stay the same for those who cherish its words because just like the song says, “When we’ve been here ten thousand years bright, shining as the sun. We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise than when we first begun.”
So just like God’s grace, Deeker said “Amazing Grace” will likely continue to be popular for eternity.
“You never get tired of hearing it,” said Deeker. “I never get tired of hearing it. We could sing it every Sunday and it would still find meaning. It brings a good feeling of reassurance that God still loves us.”