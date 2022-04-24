A Franklin County man is joining other visionaries who see hemp as the building blocks of the future.
Randall Batts is developing a plan to produce hempcrete, or hemplime, an insulation building material made of the inner core of the hemp plant called hemp hurd, that is combined with lime or other materials. He is starting on the ground floor as he searches for partners to provide seeds to help him grow the hemp and process it.
While building with hemp products has long occurred in Europe, hemp production has been illegal for several decades in the United States and that has impacted the industry’s growth. But with it now legal both federally and in the state, the state of Missouri is providing funding to Batts and others, who are working to change the product’s perception.
Missouri was once a national leader in industrial hemp production. According to the University of Missouri Extension, peak production was 19,267 tons in 1860. The state ranked second to Kentucky in hemp production during the mid-to-late 19th century.
Though Franklin County had little to no hemp production in the peak year of 1860, it is one of 29 counties in the state with wild hemp populations currently, according to the extension. Wild hemp plants, popularly known as “ditch weed,” could be used in future crossbreeding by geneticists, extension officials said.
Missouri started allowing industrial hemp cultivation again during the 2020 growing season, according to the extension.
Batts, who was a union carpenter for 12 years before getting involved with the hemp business, ordered a decortication machine last year. But because the Fiber Track 660 machine, which separates outer-hemp fiber from the inner-hemp hurd at a speed of one ton of material per hour, takes six months to build, it is not expected to arrive until June or July.
Batts also has a contract with South Point Hemp, which expects to start growing 120 acres of eight- to 10-foot-tall hemp plants near the Katy Trail between Dutzow and Augusta in St. Charles County next week.
Once the Fiber Track machine is installed, it will be able to process hemp at a facility at 60 Hi Line Drive between Union and Washington next to South Point Hemp’s storefront.
“Thankfully, I get to work with them on this project,” Batts said of South Point.
It all is going toward Batts’ goal of making hempcrete a nationally established product. Batts said hempcrete is a popular alternative to traditional insulation, but it has primarily been developed in Europe, particularly in France.
“And that insulation will replace drywall, fiberglass insulation,” Batts said of hempcrete. “It will replace the plywood, the siding. It replaces all of those components.”
Hempcrete is made by mixing hemp hurd with binding lime and water. Batts said a lime-based plaster is then applied to the outside of the hempcrete.
“That’s a finished product on the outside,” he said. “You would use that plaster, it’s weatherproof and waterproof.”
Slow development
Batts said development in the United States has been stymied by hemp’s perceived connection to marijuana. Hemp production was banned by the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, but hemp and other items with little to no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), such as Cannabidiol, were federally legalized in the 2018 farm bill.
Unfortunately, confusion with cannabis is a frequent occurrence. “The common question is, can you smoke it?” Batts said. “You can’t smoke it, so education is key, obviously, because people don’t know what it is.”
Adding to the confusion is the fact that the crops look nearly identical and are produced from different varieties of Cannabis sativa L, an annual, herbaceous flowering plant, according to extension officials. But plants used in industrial hemp cannot have THC levels exceeding 0.3 percent, well below the 5 percent to 30 percent THC levels seen in Cannabis sativa cultivated for marijuana production.
Batts learned about hemp in 2017 while working as a carpenter. “Everything was coming from Europe, all this material here,” he said, holding up hemp hurd during an interview at South Point Hemp.
Batts’ company, Rock Water LLC, was one of four hemp-related Missouri companies to get funding recently from a competitive grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture. It will go toward purchasing the processing equipment.
“A group of evaluators scored each application based on such things as the project work plan, anticipated processing capacity and ability to meet match requirements,” said Christi Miller, spokesperson for the state agriculture department.
Processing capacity is crucial to growing the market, Miller said. “With more processing options for industrial hemp growers, the potential is certainly there for a more robust industry.”
Rock Water is receiving $139,500 of the $700,000 appropriated by the state Legislature to help build industrial hemp fiber processing in Missouri, Miller said.
There is even a U.S. Hemp Building Association (USHBA), which has submitted hempcrete for approval from the International Code Council (ICC), Batts said.
According to an USHBA news release, the ICC recently approved hempcrete, which is the first step toward recommending the blocks as an officially recognized home building material.
“Europe builds four-story buildings with this, apartment buildings,” Batts said. “We are trying to get approved for one-level (buildings) through the ICC.”
Working to expand
Batts said he has spent a lot of time researching, training and explaining what industrial hemp can do for the building industry. He said the product can save approximately 60 percent on heating and cooling bills over the life of a house.
“It pulls a lot of CO2 out of the air while you’re growing it, and this is a carbon-negative building solution,” he said.
Batts has traveled for hempcrete training from Idaho to Pennsylvania and worked on tiny homes and other projects using hempcrete. Next up is a modular tiny home using two-by-eight foot hempcrete panels. “It will be precast. You set them next to each other and make a little bitty tiny home.”
And hempcrete has potential use throughout a home, Batts said. “It could be an interior wall, it could be a counter,” he said, adding he recently saw flooring made from hemp at a conference.
“This can be biofuel, this can be a lot of stuff,” he said. “They’re making batteries out of this stuff, I know it sounds crazy.”
Getting the state grant is an important step in dealing with the challenges of being an early-adopter, Batts said, adding the cost to get the project off the ground is expected to be about $800,000.
“That means a lot, because there is no support, on any level,” he said. “Banks — no support, no funding. And then construction, we have to get the ICC (approval). So there’s very little support. That was a very big thing that (the state) did do for us.”
Banks are hesitant to support industrial hemp projects because of its perceived ties to marijuana, Batts said, so he also is talking with private investors to cover the startup costs.
Another challenge has been purchasing hemp seeds and other products from Europe. Dr. Babu Valliyodan, chair of the Hemp Institute at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, is assisting.
“Lincoln is now developing seeds for Missouri,” Valliyodan said. “Each part of the country has a little different area, and you can’t grow the same hemp plant in Texas that you can in Missouri. So it’s geographically located to where that plant will grow.”
Missouri is also a major producer of limestone, the binding lime used in hempcrete, and that should help the industry prosper in the state, Batts said.
But finding farmers who will grow hemp has not been easy.
“I’ve talked to all these farmers, and they all told me no,” Batts said. “They told me no because it costs $750 for the permit, the seeds are expensive. Then you have to be regulated, you have to be fingerprinted, you have to have testing. ... So we’re very thankful that South Point Hemp stepped up to help the project.”
There are other reasons farmers have been hesitant to grow hemp, starting with the current high prices of commodities. “Beans and corn are paying so high right now, that the farmer does not want to go into a new crop that they know nothing about — and that they can’t get crop insurance on,” Batts said. “Then you have (cutting) equipment that isn’t available and then the processing. We are bringing the processing, but we still have a lot of other issues to face from the farmer.”
Batts also is seeking contractors to install hempcrete. “We’ll be doing training for contractors, as well,” he said.
The name Rock Water comes from two of the oldest known building materials, Batts said. “It was really about the main building blocks of this have been here for many, many, many years,” he said.
Batts plans to have a “Show Me Hemp Fest” in September at South Point Hemp to educate the public on the benefits of industrial hemp and CBD products, as well as hemp wool, which is being made in Idaho.
“Many, many different products are available right now,” Batts said of hemp, adding that while the parts of the plant used in construction are important, hemp seeds, called hemp grain, also are used in oil and superfoods.
“That seed is the most powerful seed out there,” he said.