Standing 5 feet, 4 inches, Haylee Stieffermann, 16, may not appear to have the stature of a history-making football player, but that is exactly what the St. Francis Borgia sophomore did earlier this season.
In a game against Fredericktown, Stieffermann went 4-for-4 on point-after attempts and became the first female player to score any points for Borgia’s varsity football team.
“The coaches told me at halftime that I was going to be kicking the second half,” said Haylee. “I was extremely nervous. Coach (Spencer) Unnerstall calmed me down and was encouraging me before I went in. After I kicked the extra point, I was so excited and turned around to see everyone cheering and all the coaches had smiles on their faces. I remember seeing (Head) Coach (Dale) Gildehaus running onto the field with his hands in the air; he was cheering the loudest for me.”
“She was nervous, but she had a smile on her face,” Gildehaus said. With the whole team on her side and the Borgia faithful cheering her on, Haylee’s kicks got stronger and stronger as the game progressed.
“I mean she boomed it through there,” Gildehaus said. The Knights won the game against Fredericktown, 51-13.
Haylee’s experience playing football all started with a junior football team coached by her father, Eric Stieffermann. At a junior football jamboree, Haylee, who was 12 at the time, was playing around and kicking a football when one of the other coaches noticed her effort.
“We had a few practices trying to get someone to kick,” said Eric. “And that’s when the other coaches were like ‘what grade is she in,’ and I was like the same grade as our boys. It was then they were begging her to play.”
That evening Haylee came home with a helmet and shoulder pads, stood in the hall and asked her mom, Becky Stieffermann, if she could play football.
She played for her dad’s junior team, the Outlaws, her sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade years and decided to continue the sport her first two years in high school.
“I just felt like I couldn’t give it (football) up,” said Haylee. “I just enjoyed it a lot, and I didn’t want to stop. I debated for awhile if I wanted to continue to play in high school, and I’m still debating on continuing football in the future.”
Joining the Knights on the gridiron, Haylee also joins a growing trend in high school football in Missouri. The number of female football players competing on the junior varsity and varsity levels continue to increase, Missouri State High School Activities Association Communication Director Jason West said. Missouri currently has 102 female football players, over a 50-percent increase from 2010.
Haylee said she believes she got her kicking skills from her years being a soccer player. She started playing soccer when she was three years old and now plays year round for the AFA Fillies, a St. Louis soccer club for girls. Her plan is to continue soccer into her collegiate years, and as far as football, she’s still undecided.
During her interview with The Missourian, Haylee recalled how at Borgia’s freshman orientation last year, she and her family walked around the different tables showcasing the different sports and clubs Borgia had to offer. As they walked passed the football table, the coaches started asking her if she was going to play.
“Two of the high school coaches now were affiliated with the little league team, so they’ve seen her kick,” said Eric. And that was Haylee’s deciding factor to continue playing football in high school, becoming the second female football player in Borgia history. The first female player was Stephanie Chapman, who also was a kicker.
Haylee says being on the team is no different than being with all her other friends.
“I mean, if I was starting this year I would probably feel a little more nervous to be with all of them,” said Haylee. “But since I started at a young age it’s easy to be with all of them because I know all of them. I can honestly talk to them about anything.”
“Those boys would probably block better for her just to protect her,” said Eric. Since joining the football team, Haylee has played primarily on special teams, focusing on the point after attempt kicks.
The Stieffermanns are a big sports family. Besides Haylee, her brother Tyler Stieffermann played football on their dad’s little league team, at Borgia and is now a wide receiver for Baker University’s football team. Eric, Haylee and Tyler’s dad, also played for Borgia’s state championship football team in 1993.
In an interview, Tyler said his advice to anyone playing football, including Haylee, is “Give it your all and do your best no matter what your standing is on the team. Just try your best and it usually pays off.”
Haylee said she has done her best to follow that.
She’s only been tackled twice so far, once last year and then again this year.
“When I got tackled I didn’t even realize what happened because it happened so fast,”said Haylee. “But the kick was still good even when I got tackled and that’s all that matters.”
While her parents may have been more easily persuaded about Haylee playing football team, Tyler was a bit more reluctant to see his little sister playing a sport where he’s received some pretty hard hits.
“I was a little nervous for her at first,” said Tyler. “Like what would happen if she got hurt or something. I’ve been playing for a while and it doesn’t feel the best when you get hit, so I was worried.”
Becky has received questions from people in the community about how she could let her daughter play football, and her response is always, “She loves it, and it’s just always been part of our lives. We just felt like it was a natural thing for her to do. I mean, you can get hurt doing any sport.”
While football is an aggressive sport, Eric believes it is also important to trust in his daughter and trust in the coaches.
Borgia’s long-time Head Coach Dale Gildehaus remembers how Haylee asked about playing football.
“I knew she was a kicker, and she kind of asked, ‘Coach, can I kick?’ And we were like, ‘We would love to have you,’” Gildehaus said.
Haylee has been kicking on the junior varsity level for the Knights since her freshman year. And then last week, during the freshman junior varsity game at St. Louis University High School, she made the extra point and got tackled.
“She got hit,” said Gildehaus. “And I mean she jumped right up. And the other kids were like, ‘No you don’t touch (her).’”
Gildehaus is looking forward to having her back next year, and believes she will go down as one of the better ones; “And maybe she can kick full time on varsity level for extra points.”
With female players becoming more and more popular, Gildehaus believes it’s important to remember that it’s a team thing, not a gender thing.
“The neat thing is, these young ladies are accepted by the team,” said Gildehaus. “Why? Because it’s a team thing. If this young lady can help us win a game, we don’t care what gender she is.”
Another female football player from the Washington area was Brooke Adkison, who began her high school career playing soccer at Washington High School before transferring schools and playing football at Owensville.
“They didn’t have a soccer team at Owensville at the time,” Adkison said. “And I guess the coaches had heard that I played soccer so they approached me during volleyball practice one evening, maybe the week before their first game, and they asked me to come out and kick.”
She finished out high school playing football from 2006-2008. During those years, she played with another female football player, Stephanie Chapman, who spent some time playing at Borgia and Owensville.
“I got some backlash in the beginning but then that year we kicked a winning field goal that would take us to state,” said Adkison. “So kind of after that we pretty much gained the team’s respect at least.”
Adkison remembers the sport being much more different than any “girl” sport she’s played before, “It was just a lot more intense.”
Both Haylee and Adkison recommend that if anyone is thinking about playing football, they should.
“Do it, said Adkison. “It’s definitely a great experience and a chance I’m definitely glad I took.”
“Don’t let anything hold you back - I’ve got comments like how I’m a girl, and it’s weird that I’m playing football but I’ve just kind of blocked that out, so just do it,” said Haylee. “If you love it, go for it.”
With her love of the sport, determination and strength, she has some goals of her own she’s hoping to achieve while she’s at Borgia – and that’s to hear “touchdown, Stieffermann.”