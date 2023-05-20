Hanani House offers long-term housing to men, women recovering from substance abuse

The Hebrew word “Hanani” means “God gratifies” or “God is gracious.”
The meaning behind “Hanani” hit home for Executive Director of Hanani House, Tonya Hankins, due to her past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Hankins said when she was 14 years old she was at a crossroads in her life and remembers choosing drinking, snorting, shooting and smoking over the path God wanted her to take. She was looking for a way out. Hankins believes God inspired her to open Hanani House.
Hanani House, which has locations in Washington, Augusta and Florissant, is part of the Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Recovery Residences. The Washington and Augusta locations serve women, while the Florissant home is for men.
Hankins said this type of recovery setting is often more effective than traditional drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities.
“It’s recovering housing,” Hankins explained. “So, versus all the dollars going into inpatient or 12 weeks of outpatient therapy, where people really need the most help is once they’re back in their community environment — learning how to have a job and balance their work with their recovery and then how to deal with finances and family trauma.”
Once an individual enters Hanani House, they are expected to adhere to a set of rules or practices to sustain long-term recovery such as: accountability, structure, making the 12 Steps of Recovery a priority, attending required meetings, having a sponsor, and engaging in the recovery process.
“What these ladies do, it’s difficult anyway, but what we provide is that structure and accountability to help them be able to identify those relapse triggers, and then successfully develop a plan to overcome that,” said Hankins.
When it came to picking a location for the first house, Hankins said she got lucky when a woman on their board changed her mind about a property she owned.
“The Augusta house was completely dilapidated, and a woman on our board owned it, but she didn’t want to handle the whole project of renovation and making it a bed and breakfast, which was her original plan,” she said. “So it turned out perfect. We said we’ll lease this for a year, we’ll renovate it and launch our first recovery house.”
Hankins’ decision to expand into Washington was an easy one.
“The next step for the second house was jobs and transportation, which always represent challenges for our residents,” she said. “So when we had an opportunity to expand, we chose Washington because there’s more jobs and more opportunities within walking distance.”
She also specifically chose Washington because of the fond memories she shared with her grandparents during her childhood.
“My grandparents lived in St. Clair, and I would spend every other weekend over at my grandparents’ house,” Hankins said. “My grandpa was a pastor at a church in Washington. We would drive to the big town of Washington and eat lunch afterwards and go to the J.C. Penney. That’s my connection with Franklin County. I love (Washington) and this community.”
In June, Hanani House will open a fourth location next to the house in Augusta which will serve as a women and children’s reunification house.
Hankins said they have housed 57 men and women since opening their doors in July of 2021.
“Franklin County is like most counties, very sparse on recovery support,” she said. “And to my knowledge there was no recovery housing here. Last year at this time, we still had that one, three-bed house in Augusta and now we have 28 beds.”
Hankins is in long-term recovery and has been sober for 16 years.
“It’s not my first time with sobriety,” she said. “I was sober when I was 18, and I had a hit rock-bottom (with) homelessness and substance use. I got sober for a time, but after I relapsed when I was younger, getting sober again was really difficult. So I spent a little bit of time in a sober living house and even though my life situation was dire, I got to this establishment that was totally dilapidated in the city. I just looked around and said, ‘How did I get here?’”
Hankins said a big part of her recovery was step 11 in the 12 Steps of Recovery: “Sought through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God as we understood Him, praying only for knowledge of His will for us and the power to carry that out.”
“It’s finding a power greater than yourself,” she said. “Greater than the fentanyl, greater than alcohol. You have to have a power greater than that substance if you want to survive because that power is destroying your life. So you have to have a power greater than that power of the substance itself and connect with that, build a relationship and learn spiritual principles in order to be able to rise out of your situation long term.”
The idea of long-term recovery is what stuck with Hankins. She wanted to be able to provide men and women with the resources and support needed to continue their recovery after their 30 days of treatment is up.
“Thirty days isn’t enough,” said Hankins. “And because there’s no long term recovery support, people go right back into their old environment. They relapse and then every time you relapse, your chances of sustaining recovery decrease.”
That’s where Hanani House comes in.
“On April 4, 2019, I was in my morning meditation, and I had this conversation with God,” Hankins said. “I felt God saying to me, ‘I want you to open a women’s recovery housing.’”
After brushing it off for three months, Hankins did some research on opening a nonprofit while reaching out to God for more answers, she said.
“I’m stuck on a name. And then I said, ‘What do you want it to be?’ I set aside the conversation, picked up the Bible where I was reading and the only word on the page was the word ‘Hanani.’”
Jamie Blair, one of Hanani House’s first residents, said “Hanani” also resonated with her.
“Tonya actually picked me up,” said Blair. “I had 22 years of constant using. I didn’t know that there was actually sobriety. I was never around people that quit or went to detox.”
Blair said when she first arrived at Hanani House she didn’t have a relationship with God, but with darkness.
“When I got here, right off the bat, the light, the things that started happening in my life,” Blair said. “I mean I healed a lot, made a relationship with God on my own terms, got a sponsor and worked my steps.”
Since being at Hanani House, Blair has become house manager at the Washington and Augusta houses, got her driver’s license back, repaired relationships with her daughters and now gets to spend time with her grandson. She is a certified peer specialist and is off probation for the first time in 20 years.
“I’m a whole person now,” she explained. “I have been taught how to be a real functioning human in the world. Not only happy, but grateful. I have more support in my life than I’ve ever had. I know how to live sober. And I love watching the new people come in and watching the light come on in their eyes. I came full circle.”
Blair wants people to know the first step is the hardest, but it gets easier over time. A nurturing environment like Hanani House can help facilitate that journey.
For more information about Hanani House visit www.hananihouse.org.