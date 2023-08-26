As the Washington Fire Department works on strategic planning for its future, members gathered Wednesday night to hear about the WFD’s past from one of those who knows the story best: Ex-Chief Don Hahne.
Current WFD Chief Tim Frankenberg acted as master of ceremonies for the informal discussion with Hahne, who joined the Washington Volunteer Fire Company in 1951 and served as chief from 1968 to 1981.
“There were a lot of older members then,” Hahne said. “But the new members, if they pay attention to the older members, they can learn something too.”
More than 60 people attended the event, which was held at the WFD’s headquarters at 200 E. 14th St.
Given that the WFD purchased a new fire truck this year and is looking to build a new station somewhere in the southeast portion of Washington in the relatively near future, several of Frankenberg’s questions for Hahne dealt with facilities and equipment.
While the modern WFD is “very data-driven” and anecdotes Hahne shared Wednesday are unlikely to influence major decisions, such as where to put a new fire station, his insight on the WFD’s past operations is nonetheless invaluable, Frankenberg said.
The old fire station on Oak Street between Main and Second streets was “very plain,” Hahne said, with a meeting room illuminated by a single light bulb, and measured only 20 by 30 feet.
“In other words, it would fit in here real easily,” he said.
Hahne recalled that when it came time to buy a new fire truck, a representative from Snorkel Fire Equipment Co. went to great lengths to persuade the WFD. The sales rep came to Washington on a weekly basis for nearly a year, Hahne said, meeting with WFD firefighters on each visit either at the fire station or a local bar, where the sales rep would buy multiple rounds of drinks for six to 10 firefighters.
Eventually, the WFD bought a truck from Snorkel for $42,300, but the sales rep kept coming back to drink with the local firefighters even after making the sale, Hahne said.
Hahne was named Firefighter of the Year in 1984, received the Washingtonian Award in 2013 and a Life Member certificate from the WFD earlier this year.
Asked what he considered his most challenging fire call, Hahne said it was a toss-up between the 1964 Washington Planing Mill fire and the 1967 flour mill fire.
The planing mill fire destroyed the 25,000-square-foot facility at Seventh and Stafford streets, taking 21 hours and more than 2 million gallons of water to extinguish, according to previous Missourian reporting. The flour mill fire destroyed much of the downtown flour mill, leaving only two concrete silos that remain today.
Frankenberg also asked Hahne, who served at times as treasurer for both the WFD and the city of Washington, about how he dealt with financial challenges facing the department.
“I was good friends with the city clerk, and she’s the one that decided what should get paid and stuff like that,” Hahne said. “We had a budget, supposedly. We didn’t pay much attention to it.”
If the WFD had expenses it needed covered, the city clerk would find the money somewhere in one of the city’s other departments and transfer it to the fire department.
“We got it done. City council approved it. They didn’t know what the hell they were doing,” Hahne said.
“You really understood city politics probably better than any of us,” Frankenberg said. “You were embedded in it.”
Besides firefighting and local politics, Hahne’s other interests include music, and he has played in a number of bands. One such alleged band was the Happy Hose Loaders, although Hahne disputed Frankenberg’s contention that the Hose Loaders were primarily a band.
“The original Hose Loaders were a beer drinking group,” Hahne said, adding that the Hose Loaders kept the fire station stocked with coolers of beer in the basement.
“Sunday afternoons after church there was usually a crew that went to the Hose Loaders,” he said. “Some of us got to staying too long and their wives got burned out about that, so they couldn’t go to the Hose Loaders anymore.”
Another story involving both music and drinking that Hahne told was about the origins of the WFD’s “midnight parade.” Several of the firefighters were in Excelsior Springs, where they had participated in a parade earlier in the day, and then went to a local tavern afterwards, where they remained until around midnight.
“Then we decided, ‘Hell, let’s have a parade,’ ” Hahne said. “The courthouse was on the next block, so we marched around the courthouse and played at midnight. That was the start of the midnight parade.”
Frankenberg pointed out that Hahne’s notorious exploits also include the 1996 theft of the Festus Fire Department flag.
“I didn’t deny it,” Hahne said. The Festus Fire Department had recently bought a new flag, which was prominently displayed on stage at a dance hall event that Hahne was attending.
“Anyway, they just had it sitting there, and it looked lonely up there,” Hahne said. So he proceeded to take the flag, then handed it off to an accomplice, who was chased out of the building. “I didn’t get arrested for that or anything,” Hahne added.
Asked what advice he would give to younger firefighters, Hahne said he would tell them to take advantage of any training opportunities available to them. Asked whether he thinks younger firefighters see him as a role model, Hahne said he hopes so.
“But I don’t know that to be a fact anywhere,” he said. “There’s been lots of changes since I was chief.”
Quizzed on what WFD tradition he felt was most important, Hahne said there wasn’t anything specific.
“I can’t really say there’s any particular tradition that we had,” he said, “I mean, other than doing our job.”
While Hahne’s stories about the WFD’s past adventures may not change decisions about the next fire truck the department purchases or where to put the next fire station, hearing from him Wednesday served a crucial role in “driving morale” for the all-volunteer fire department, Frankenberg said afterward.
“There’s a huge morale issue to this, and so if we don’t keep that morale up and have that camaraderie, the organization dissolves,” Frankenberg said.
“I’ve called him a patriarch of our organization before, and I think you can see why.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.