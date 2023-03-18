Growing up on Idle Wind Farms: Mike and Ryan Dierking reminisce over family farm

Located eight miles outside of New Haven, nestled among the rolling hills, is one of the most scenic places in Franklin County — Idle Wind Farms, a 500-acre, six-generation farm.
Like a growing number of other farms, you can also find @idlewindfarms on Instagram and Facebook.
“I work in agriculture, but agriculture only makes up like 2 to 3 percent of the entire population in the United States and so most people who we work with, as far as our sales and whatnot, have no idea or have very little understanding of what goes on in a farming operation. I just thought it would be nice to provide some insight to our followers and customers, let them see what we do in a year, the activities that we do as far as moving cows, checking cows, raising pigs and weaning calves,” said Ryan Dierking, 40, who handles all of the record keeping, meetings, orders, marketing and the farm’s social media accounts.
Dierking is not alone in that sentiment.
According to Future Farmer Magazine, hundreds of farmers across the U.S. are taking to social media to chronicle their daily experience of raising livestock, harvesting row crops, and thorough explanations of how various pieces of farm machinery work. Their posts receive hundreds of likes and views on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.
The rise of social media is not limited to just Millennials or Generation Z, farmers of all ages are using it as a way to document their way of life and their contributions to the nation’s economy.
Ryan’s father, Mike, 63, regularly makes appearances on Idle Wind Farm’s social media. There are videos of him building fence, driving tractors and feeding the farm’s Red Angus cattle.
While videos of the farm’s baby calves or pigs are popular, Ryan said sometimes the least expected post garners the most attention.
“Surprisingly, one of those videos was one where we were talking about building fence,” Ryan said. “For whatever reason that one garnered a lot of views. ... I wouldn’t call it viral, but it definitely got more views than others that we post.”
It is a whole new era for Mike and his involvement at Idle Wind Farms, where he began working when he was around 10 years old. At that time, his father, Raymond “Dick” Dierking was managing the farm he inherited from his father, Edwin.
“I was born on the farm, and I’ve been here at the farm ever since,” said Mike, who took over running the farm about 35 years ago. “I’ve worked on the farm for probably 40 years, and I still stay with the farm.”
Ryan said during that time period, his grandfather and father raised hogs and a few cows.
“I worked with dad when I was younger,” Mike said. “When my wife and I got married in 1980, dad was still with the farm, but I was in the process of getting more cattle and stuff, so since then I’ve been kind of running it.”
In the 1980s, Ryan got out of the hog business. In 2006 he and his father decided to bring a few hogs back to the pastures.
“I probably didn’t have an integral part in the operation until about the same time as dad got some hogs,” said Ryan, who started working on the farm as a kid cutting hay and handling cattle.
Ryan started having conversations with Mike about getting a herd of Red Angus cows for the farm, and shortly after that bought their first set of 10 heifers from an operation in northwest Missouri.
“We did have a registered Red Angus bull that dad was using on his cows for a few years before them, and after (purchasing Red Angus heifers), he decided he wanted to go all in with Red Angus and so we have been predominantly Red Angus since then.”
Over the last 15 years the Dierking’s cattle herd expanded from 10 to 80. After seeing that success, Ryan pursued another idea he had been considering — adding another breed to the farm called Akaushi Wagyu.
“I purchased some straws of a couple bulls that I was interested in,” he said. “Those semen straws are what we use to cross some of our Red Angus that we had that were not registered or maybe weren’t as high quality as some of the other cows. The process takes a long time. From your first meeting until about the time that you can harvest an animal and actually see what the effect of that meeting, takes almost three to four years. So we finally did that this winter, we got to see what the fruition of that cross was, and it was amazing.”
On March 31, 2021, Ryan posted a couple photos of two Red Angus crossed with Akaushi Wagyu on Instagram saying “We’re so excited to watch these two calves plus some others continue to develop.”
“I think (posting on social media) is a way to show a part of America and this aspect of these are the people and the activities that bring the rest of the country their food,” Ryan said.
He believes farmers are creating more of a social media presence to bring “an awareness to the farm life and the people that go through those daily chores and through the muck and the grime of cleaning stalls or cleaning out pens.”
“It’s not always glamorous, but those are the things that people have to do to bring the food to the rest of the country,” Ryan added. “It’s providing our stories so people can see what it’s actually like to grow up on a farm and all the activities that are involved. It’s not just like this idealistic point of view of like, ‘Oh, you can just have some cows out in the field, and they just like kind of frolic and play around.’ It takes a lot of work to run a farm.”
Mike lives on the farm in the homestead where he spends his days taking care of the livestock.
“I feed fat cattle and heifers that were growing for replacement heifers in our cow herd,” said Mike. “I roll out hay to the cows every day, so we can put nutrients back to the ground. We don’t have to spread as much fertilizer, we roll the hay out across the pastures and let the cows do the manure spreading for us. What they don’t eat goes back into the ground as organic matter that way.”
Mike said he’s been giving Ryan a “little more rope” when it comes to his hand in the farm’s operations.
“My son is in the process of coming on board with us, he’s been doing that for a couple of years,” he said. “So I’m kind of letting him make more decisions.”
Ryan has a PhD in agriculture and agronomy, and currently works in the Inigo AG industry as a field research specialist.
“I oversee all of our company’s external field trials across the United States,” said Ryan. “I see this as a good opportunity where I can utilize the experiences that I had as a kid and a young individual going through college, and put that forward to provide a sustainable way of doing agriculture. So many more generations will get to have a farm with a legacy that they can pass on to their children as well.”
Ryan, who currently lives in Indiana and manages the farm’s social media from afar, said at some point he hopes to pass the family farm down to his daughter, Addy.
“I’m looking forward to the day where I get to move back,” he added. “My dad runs the farm, but at some point, he’s probably not going to want to do nearly as much as he does now. And when that time comes, I will likely be moving back. I’m just hoping that through all the work that we’re doing now, we can grow and create a very sustainable operation that I can then pass on to my daughter, and that she can eventually pass it on. I look at this as a legacy you’re given for a certain period, where you get to work on it, make sure it stays there, but also you have something that you can pass on to somebody else.”
Just like Ryan’s daughter and her cousins enjoy spending time on the farm helping with the cows and seeing grandpa, Ryan remembers doing the same with his dad and grandfather.
“As a kid, I really loved the farm. I love spending time there because my grandparents lived on the farm,” said Ryan. “My dad and mom purchased (the farm), but I remember going down there and spending the summers in grade school and helping grandpa check the cows and getting to ride along on the tractors. I remember hopping up on the tractor with my dad and taking it for a drive down the road. I have very fond memories of that and I kind of see that the same with my daughter. She enjoys spending time there. She loves going on tractor rides with myself or my dad. I just want to provide the same type experience. It’s just amazing to see what I got to experience as a child that my daughter gets to experience as well.”
Mike agrees saying growing up on the farm, farming was just in his blood.
“As a kid growing up, we spend time with the family, we’d go fishing in the pond, and then we’d go swimming in the creek and stuff like that,” said Mike.
And now he believes it’s time to bring in the new generation, and let them experience Idle Wind Farms.
For more information visit, https://www.idlewindfarmsmo.com/.