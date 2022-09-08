The Friends Foundation recently provided 50 round-trip airline tickets, as well as gift cards for expenses, for people with developmental disabilities and their caregivers to take trips across the U.S. with funding from a Southwest Airlines program. Among those participating was a group that visited Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Pictured, from left, are Deanne Kriete, caregiver Barbara Laberer, Jimmy Hale, Michelle Laberer, Billy Hale and caregiver Sherry Schneider.