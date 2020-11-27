Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery, the emergency shelter for children up to 18, announced it is still 62 percent away from its 2020 giving goal for the year. The goal is $149,082, and the nonprofit has raised under $60,000. This time last year, the nonprofit was within 30 percent of achieving its 2019 goal.
The money is used to provide food, shelter and assistance to children whose families are experiencing a life event that could lead to a child being abused or neglected or their basic needs being unmet.
“We continue to see homelessness in our community and need to be able to keep our doors open for those families, especially as we head into winter,” board chair Sherry Schwoeppe said in a release. “We will help anyone who has children under the age of 18, and this is why we really rely on our donors helping us to meet our annual giving goal — so we can keep our doors open.”
In 2019, there were only 12 days that Grace’s Place, which can house up to eight children at a time, was not caring for at least one child. Since its founding in 2010, Grace’s Place has assisted more than 800 children per previous Missourian reporting.
The group also uses funds to support the 40 hours of annual training and education, including CPR and medication aid courses, for its employees and volunteers. Some of this money comes from the annual Franklin County Area United Way, which accounts for about 7 percent of Grace’s Place’s budget.
Chief Executive Officer Amanda Jones said in a release that because the nonprofit was under state mandates to limit services for three months, the ability to provide services was “truly impacted.”
According to the organization’s IRS 990 form filing in 2018, the latest available, Grace’s Place received $467,666 in total revenue, including $467,616 in contributions and grants. The organization reported expenses of $406,864.
The shelter is located in Washington but is open to children across the area. The group is working on opening a second shelter in Union, but the pandemic has delayed the project.
“We are struggling to complete renovations on a second location, which will allow us to serve more children, but the economic impact the pandemic has had on everyone has left us further from meeting our goal than in previous years,” Jones wrote.
Another important source of revenue is grants, however, most grants do not cover every cost of providing care to the children, according to the release.
“Our annual fundraiser was canceled due to the pandemic. On top of that, schools and businesses that normally host events which benefit our agency were also canceled,” Jones wrote. “We’ve had dedicated staff stick with us this year while our services were mandated to be limited due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, most grants do not cover overhead like wages, yet our entire staff is considered ‘essential’ and showed up during some of the roughest few months we’ve seen as an agency.”
Donations over $100 might qualify for the Missouri Champion for Children Tax Credit, which may allow individuals and businesses to claim an amount equal to 50 percent on their state taxes. More information is available at dor.mo.gov/taxcredit/cfc.php. To donate securely online visit GracesPlaceCrisisNursery.com or mail to Grace’s Place, P.O. Box 83, Washington, MO 63090.
If someone you know is in need of shelter for their children, Grace’s Place can be reached at 636-432-1313 or at FB.com/GracesPlaceCrisisNursery.