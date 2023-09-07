One year ago, Helmi Sudrajat turned in the keys to his taxi cab and left New York City — for Washington, Missouri.
Sudrajat had never been to the town, or even the state, but a friend from his home country of Indonesia was selling his stake in a small Japanese restaurant here. Sudrajat came to the United States from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital city on the island of Java, in 2006. He had spent more than 15 years working in factories, restaurants and the gridlocked streets of Manhattan.
He had no idea what to expect in Franklin County. But he said that since then, he has found a home.
“My kids are happy, my wife is happy,” Sudrajat said. “I love it here.”
Sudrajat runs Hoshi Japanese Cuisine Express at 1405 Jefferson St., taking over management of the restaurant from Marthen Bone in 2022. The small operation is part of a chain that began in Fulton as a food truck. Founders Tiar and Julie Bahtiar have expanded to several brick-and-mortar locations, including in Troy and Moberly. The Washington location was started in 2020.
Sudrajat said that when he took over last August, he had little experience cooking Japanese food. But he brought with him from New York his chef and friend Dede Solihin, who had also immigrated from Indonesia. Solihin worked as a chef in New York, creating a wide range of cuisine, including Japanese. He and fellow chef Joku run the kitchen at Hoshi.
Sudrajat said the trio are “like brothers.”
Sudrajat lives in Union with his wife and daughters. He said that after the cramped quarters of New York City, his children love the freedom of their new home. His older daughter just entered Union High School, where she hopes to join the drama club.
Sudrajat said that in November, he hopes to bring his parents over from Indonesia to join him in Franklin County. A commercial flight to Jakarta from St. Louis takes more than 24 hours at its quickest.
Even after living in two of the most populous cities in the world, Sudrajat said he was surprised to find such a vibrant business community in this area. He rents the space for Hoshi from Cataldo Alu of Aldo’s Pizza, another immigrant, and said he has made friends with owners of other local businesses across Washington.
“When I was moving here the first time, I was thinking it was going to be quiet,” he said with a laugh.
And while Sudrajat knows only one other Indonesian living locally, he said there is a bigger community in and around St. Louis. He traveled to the city to celebrate Indonesian independence day on Aug. 17.
Sudrajat left many of Hoshi’s menu standards intact when he took over last year, but he said they did add several touches of their own. The restaurant serves sushi rolls named in honor of the town’s firefighters and police department. Its members have taken notice.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said that as someone who loves sushi and has traveled to Japan several times, he was skeptical at first of the Washington Fire Department Roll.
“That was kind of a shock, when it was on the menu. I didn’t get it the first time,” Frankenberg remembers. “But these guys are the real deal … It is fantastic.”
Lt. Joe Renkemeyer of the Washington Police Department said his daughter started going as soon as it opened, and what struck him was the staff’s friendliness with its customers. He said that Sudrajat remembered his daughter each time she came in.
And although Renkemeyer prefers hibachi dishes to the Washington Police Department Roll, he said Hoshi remains in his rotation of local restaurants for its good food.
