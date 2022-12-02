And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”
The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
“Coming to where we are now was kind of a longer path than people who grow up in a big city,” said Adam. “We were always pushed to be an architect or an engineer or doctor or lawyer those sorts of things, being in the arts was never really talked about or pushed.”
They went to architecture school at the University of Kansas in 1999 due to their skills in both art and mathematics making it a “perfect” fit. After graduating in 2004 with bachelor degrees in architecture, the brothers moved to Chicago to take on the corporate world of architecture.
“(We) just felt kind of trapped, I guess,” said Adam. “The projects took years to complete and it was very technical. We were much more interested in the creative side of it.”
And so their passion began. With the knowledge and tools they gathered through their architecture work, they started making their own short films.
“Luckily, we learned the computer side of it at (architecture) school,” Adam added. “They taught us how to do a lot of computer graphics and 3D modeling, which is basically what a lot of filmmakers used to do visual effects in Hollywood.”
After submitting their films and animations into a few competitions and receiving some pretty good responses, the duo set off the New York City for graduate school. Adam attended Columbia University from 2007 to 2008 for his architecture master’s degree, and Nathan went to the School of Visual Arts from 2007 to 2009 for his master’s in Fine Arts.
For the past 10 years, in Los Angeles, they have been working as commercial directors for various brands. The two like to blur the line between imagination and reality. This interest is grounded in their background and degrees in design and architecture disciplines, which have influenced their true passions: film and animation. They’ve created an immersive canvas on the green for Adidas golf and a spooky mansion virtual home tour for a haunted Zillow spot. The two have also worked on projects for clients like Mahindra Electric, The Sunrise Movement, Acre Design, Calphalon, BMW, NFL, and Tesla Motors, which earned them a Young Director’s Award at Cannes and an invitation to SpaceX.
Though they’re grateful for their success, their dream and goal is to direct feature films – which is where “One” comes in.
“This is our first film outside of brand filmmaking and commercials,” said Adam. “We want to make something that is purely fictional, that’s not for a company, that’s just a made-up story. Something coming from our brains, coming from our past experiences – it’s a story we want to tell and share.”
Since COVID hit in 2020, Adam and Nathan have been working on “One” with their friend and writer, Jeremy Herman, who has helped bring their screenplay to life.
Pulled from the film’s description,“One,” is a short film about “a desperate junk artist, Leo, who is trying to escape poverty by winning a competitive ritual that demands a blood sacrifice. After a string of rejections, he begins to wonder if the price of aspiring is too steep. The film is set in a hardscrabble place where most people live like pigs in filth, except for the ruling elite. They allow a select few to rise up out of the muck, but the cost to climb is high. Leo lives in a rough-hewn ramshackle, a mirror of the world around him, which seems familiar but also unsettling in its strangeness. This is a story for those who refuse to heed voices of reason and who dare to dream their own dreams. That message is especially important in a culture that places a premium on material success.” This project is deeply important to the brothers, as it’s roughly a reflection of their own rocky path as filmmakers.
“I don’t want to say the film is based on us in any means because it’s based in poverty, and Adam and I came from a pretty middle-class family,” said Nathan. “But it is a bit of a reflection on the path of an artist and all the stuff we went through the past 10 to 15 years in New York City and LA, and climbing the ranks and constantly being told we can’t do it because we’re from a small town – us always trying to push ourselves.”
After looking at several other states like New Mexico and Georgia, the brothers decided on the Union and Beaufort area.
“We wanted to use Missouri because its (March) aesthetic was perfect for (the film),” said Nathan. “We wanted the dead trees, a little bit of a dusty look in some areas, the vacant fields, the cold rivers, possibly getting some fog.”
“Growing up around Union, Beaufort and Sullivan,” added Adam. “We went to a lot of these places, messed around in the woods; playing around in the river. Our family had this old farm in Beaufort that had this old, rusted out trailer from the 50s. And I think all that stuff, like the junk yard, all these old farm machines, those abandoned grain silos, just captured our imagination in a way and stuck with us, and now we’re returning to that aesthetic.”
Even though, in the film, they don’t directly come out and say they’re in Missouri because the film is meant to be more abstract, the two really wanted to represent their home state.
They enjoy coming back and working with Missourians because they feel like they’re able to connect with them more than those in LA. Every time the two have come back to the state they’ve always been able to find supportive and creative casts and crews to help assist them with their projects. Missouri hasn’t been a hot market for many films due to the lack of tax credits. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, since the tax credit expired, no major feature-length pictures or scripted television series have been produced.
“It is more expensive,” said Adam. “Because Missouri doesn’t offer any tax rebate. I know Georgia and New Mexico do. That’s a huge reason people go to those states. It’s like 35 percent or something in New Mexico and 27 percent in Georgia.”
But all the love and support Nathan and Adam have received over the years from fellow Missourians and the idea of showcasing Missouri in a different light as a film location, has made the choice a “no-brainer.”
“I know it sounds cliche, but a lot of our high school teachers, I think back on them,” said Nathan. “My high school English teacher, Mr. (George) McKee, turned us on to classic literature and novels. I kind of credit him for turning me on to more creative things that I may not have been exposed to from my family.”
“Yea, our art teacher, Mrs. Hauck, introduced us to architecture and different artists that we would have never been exposed to otherwise,” Adam added. “And our mom was a first grade teacher at Union for a long time, and I think always being around teachers and her teacher friends, anytime we post anything on our social media, they’re our biggest cheering section.”
“Oh, and another thing,” Nathan chimed in. “We would stay after school with a couple of friends and put on plays for the teachers that were still at school. So, when we go back home, some of our teachers still talk about that and think its funny that we’re actually out here doing it now.”
But, in order for their dreams to continue coming true and to make “One” what they want it to be, the brothers are looking for help through a kickstarter campaign.
“We’re in the process of having everything on the page, putting the concept and idea into production,” said Adam. “But the big push is to get this kickstarter going so we can raise the rest of the money, so we can start hiring all the actual film people, the art department, producers, cast and crew.”
They currently have half the budget, which will allow them to get things in motion, but will need the additional funds to take it to the next level.
“We’re always looking for talented people,” Nathan said.
“(For this film), we’re also looking for a location,” Adam added. “Like an ornate room that has an older aesthetic, like a ballroom or like the den in a mansion.”
The Freise brothers have been lucky in finding people willing to help. They’ve had a friend from high school, who now flies drones at the Lake of the Ozark, offer to help, along with others on Facebook offering up their RV for transportation and connections to different locations.
Their kickstarter campaign, which released Wednesday, Nov. 9. To learn more about “One,” visit freisebrothers.com.