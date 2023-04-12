Franklin County Master Gardeners growing the community one garden at a time

Before an aspiring gardener or horticulturist digs into their new passion, Pam Gardner stresses that there are a few simple rules to keep in mind.
“It’s not dirt, it’s soil,” said Gardner, who is president of the Franklin County Master Gardeners (FCMG).
The second rule is to test the soil — a good garden, she says, starts with good soil.
These simple steps are just a tiny aspect of the work the Franklin County Master Gardeners do to fulfill their mission of promoting and providing education and information on horticultural and environmental practices to their members and the greater Franklin County community.
The Master Gardners group in Franklin County was organized with a group of 25 charter members in early 2000. Today, the group has grown to about 70 members, said Gardner who moved to Villa Ridge from Alabama in 2005.
“We educate and promote good stewardship of the land and good practices in managing landscapes, plantings and gardens. We enjoy pollinator beds and promoting the native plants that promote pollinators, bugs and birds,” Gardner said.
Gardner said the group has completed several community service projects over the years. The most notable of those projects is the Demonstration Garden in Union, located at the intersection of North McKinley Avenue and East Main Street.
“The Demonstration Garden was our most ambitious project, and I’ve been working with that since we laid it out,” said Colleen Simons, one of the charter FCMG members. The garden was started in 2009 in hopes that it could be an educational tool for Master Gardeners, Gardner said.
The nearly 300 square-foot garden is an array of colors and flowers featuring lilacs, Joe-Pye weed, ninebark, false indigo, milkweed, black-eyed Susans and more.
“It is nice because I live in Union and people know that I am a Master Gardener, so I usually get all the compliments like ‘Wow, that’s really neat!’” Simons said. “I’ve seen families walk through it with little kids, art students out there with sketchpads, people just stopping and sitting down, we have a bench there, and just enjoying the flowers. It gives me a good feeling knowing that we’ve did that.”
Simons says she enjoys gardening because she is able to be outside listening to the birds while making the world a better, more beautiful place.
Gary Cooke, from Sullivan, has been a FCMG member for a year and a half and helped with the Demonstration Garden.
Cooke joined the Master Gardeners after purchasing a house from a Master Gardener, which included an attached 20-by-30-foot greenhouse.
“I got into this because I don’t have a green thumb and thought I don’t want to ruin everything she did,” he said. “I was amazed watching things grow, bloom, die and something taking its place for 12 months. I thought this is something I need to understand what’s happening so that I can make sure that if something goes away, I can replace it; that I can take back and I can pick up the stewardship from what the lady had.”
Gardner said the Demonstration Garden is now mature enough where it can be used for educational purposes, such as tours.
“So we’re making a really big push this year to do that,” Gardner said. The garden is available for private tours, which typically last about 30 minutes, and can be scheduled by calling the Franklin County University of Missouri Extension Office at (636) 583-5141.
Another project is the Washington Community Garden in front of the Peace Lutheran Church in Washington.
The Washington Community Garden began as a FCMG first year member project in 2018 and is open to gardeners of all ages. It is comprised of 12 plots for lease to the community for $25 per growing season, and a large bonus bed where plants and vegetables are grown and donated to local food pantries and restaurants. Last year, over 650 pounds of produce was donated from the garden. For more information about the community garden, see the sidebar below.
Master Gardeners at the community garden strive to enrich the lives of the community through sustainable urban agriculture by bringing people of all backgrounds together to experience a deep connection with fresh garden food, the land and each other, while using shared knowledge, skills, and abilities to grow the garden.
Other places that have been landscaped and cared for by FCMG volunteers are the Washington Public Library, Union City Hall, East Central College’s roundabout, the Union Senior Center, and the Franklin County MU Extension Office in Union.
When it comes to designing the grounds, Gardner leaves that to the more aesthetic minds.
“I’m more of an administrative type,” Gardner said. “But there are some who are really gifted in that area. Usually with any of these projects, there’s a committee of Master Gardeners who volunteer to do that project and think it through and work out the plan together.”
For example, when it came to creating the roundabout at East Central College, Gardner said they had to keep in mind when planning pollinator gardens you want low-maintenance native plants that are going to come back every year, such as perennials.
“You also want to remember some of them get very aggressive and they spread like wild flower, but not all of them do,” she added. “It usually takes a little bit of research but those who have been Master Gardeners for a long time, just have so much knowledge in that area. They’re able to tell you which plants are invasive and which aren’t just by looking at them.”
With this year’s growing season underway, the FCMG is welcoming new members.
Master Gardeners’ membership requires training and an internship with a local chapter. Once a member, Master Gardeners are asked to volunteer on a regular basis in their local chapter projects and attend advanced education sessions as prescribed by the Missouri Master Gardeners organization. For more information about how to join, visit extension.missouri.edu/counties/franklin/master-gardener.
In FCMG, members must complete at least 20 hours of volunteer work each year, so several Master Gardeners take on projects throughout the community. This includes working in community gardens in Pacific and St. Clair and volunteering through their local church congregations.
Bill Schwab, of Washington, a FCMG member since 2000, said he joined the group to help him with his transition from working full-time to retirement.
“I thought what am I going to do? So I saw an article in the newspaper, and I’ve always been interested in plants. So I signed up,” he said.
Schwab, who has completed more than 5,000 hours of volunteer work at the Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, said he enjoys the FCMG because it provides a social outlet to be around people who share the same interests and values as him.
Already an avid vegetable and flower gardener at her own home, Gardner said the social aspect is what also attracted her to the organization. Her primary motive, she said, was “to keep her husband from becoming a hermit.”
“He’s quite the introvert,” she joked. “It is something that we both enjoy, the socialization is nice and we’re able to give back to our community.”
To give back to the community even more, each year, FCMG gives a $500 scholarship to a student from any school in the county, who is pursuing a career in agriculture, horticulture or the like.
“We have a plant sale once a year, which is usually the Saturday before Mother’s Day, to raise funds for the scholarship,” said Gardner. “As well as things we need for the Demo Garden, plants, mulch or whatever.”
This year’s plant sale will be May 13 in front of the Washington J.C. Penney store from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gardner said being a Master Gardener is about recognizing things you can do to improve your community and garden, wanting to be a good steward, and knowing the importance of the native plants.
That’s why Cathy Dieter, a soon-to-be empty nester, joined back in February.
“I like to learn things,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed gardening, growing things, fruits and vegetables but also like landscaping plants. I’ve always been interested in how can we do this the best possible way using the least amount of chemicals, doing the least amount of harm, but also benefiting the environment.”