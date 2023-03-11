The 37th annual Four Rivers Conference’s High School Art Competition will be held March 27 to April 6 at East Central College’s Hansen Hall Art Gallery, Room 121.
“We love hosting this competition,” said ECC’s Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Higerd. “It’s wonderful to see what our colleagues are doing in their classrooms and we’re excited to have them at the college.”
This competition gives high school students from the Four Rivers Conference an opportunity to show off their artwork.
“The artworks are submitted by students, chosen by their art educators, and then judged by a regional artist or educator,” said Union High School Art Instructor, Dennis Wilson. “Artworks are both 2D and 3D and judged in 10 media categories. The types of art vary in size and content.”
Last year, the competition featured over 130 students’ artwork ranging from paintings, drawings (color and black and white), mixed media, sculptures, digital art, ceramics, prints, designs and fibers.
St. Clair Art Teacher Renee Kruse said she has selected about 25 students to display their artwork this year.
“There’s so much talent in our area, and I really enjoy seeing it showcased in the gallery,” Kruse said. “Additionally, it’s a wonderful experience for our students. It helps them build confidence in their craft, network with other local artists, and gain hands on experience.”
Each category has first, second and third place as well as honorable mention. The competition also has a “Best in Show 2D” and a “Best in Show 3D” awards.
“It’s the first place winners from each category and then judge picks the one that they feel is the strongest out of all of those,” said Lela Pohlmann, retired Hermann art teacher.
Higerd said their art department will offer winners of “Best in Show” a full tuition scholarship, if they choose to attend the college.
Pohlmann retired last year and has attended the art competition for 25 years. She said she would take 10 to 20 kids to the competition each year.
Additionally, a reception will be Thursday, April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. This will be a chance for the community to interact with the student artists. The event is free and open to the public. People can also view artwork during the gallery’s business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“The event is an awesome way for young artists from the area to be able to see the work of their peers and be inspired by each other’s ideas and techniques,” Wilson said.
For more information, contact Jennifer Higerd, jennifer.higerd@eastcentral.edu or visit www.eastcentral.edu/art-gallery.