Three years into the job, Wayne Dunker reflects on what's been accomplished and what's next for Washington's ever evolving parks system
Over the past three years, Parks Director Wayne Dunker has been a man on the go.
“It honestly feels longer. We’ve accomplished a lot in a few years,” said Dunker, a native of Ste. Genevieve, who came to Washington from Clayton where he served as a recreation manager for the parks department.
“One of the things that intrigued me about this job was having the chance to build a new pool and then all of the other various projects the city had lined up afterwards. I saw it as the potential to make an immediate impact,” said Dunker, who graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and has worked for parks departments in Crestwood, Webster Groves and Clayton. He interned with the Missouri State Parks department in college.
“He has been very busy. His is a challenging job, because you have to manage the day-to-day operation of the system while also managing this big network of civic groups that like to contribute to the parks or have specific causes,” said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb.
Among his accomplishments, Dunker played a pivotal role in the design and construction of the new Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, a $4 million project.
Dunker said the level of public engagement about the new pool’s construction showed him how committed Washington residents are to the city’s park system.
“My second day on the job we were doing public engagement meetings with different user groups of the old pool,” Dunker said. “It was really cool to see how invested people were in the pool’s construction. That level of public engagement was really key in building a pool like that.”
The new pool officially opened Memorial Day weekend to rave reviews, and in its first season shattered previous attendance records. Dunker said he hopes the community’s enthusiastic response continues, especially as he works to raise funds to build an additional water slide. The second water slide, which would cost $125,000, would measure 109-feet long. The parks department is also looking to install additional benches and a bike rack.
Dunker said the city’s collective commitment to the parks also has been personified every year during the annual downtown clean-up events and the weekly weeding sessions organized by the Master Gardeners.
In addition to overseeing pool construction, Dunker has continued to make progress on a variety of initiatives all while helping to oversee the department’s 15 employees and a variety of community programs held in the city’s park system of more than 18 parks spanning over 500 acres.
“People, I think, are always a bit surprised by the size of our park system, we have a lot of facilities and a lot of land,” Dunker said. For comparison, the city of Webster Groves, a city of 22,000 people, has 20 parks that total about 120 acres, and St. Charles, a city of 65,000 people, has 26 parks totaling 820 acres.
Included in Washington’s park system is the aquatic complex, the Town & Country Fairgrounds, the Angel of Hope Memorial, the Waterworks Building and Freight Depot in downtown, and the city auditorium.
Dunker said the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park is his favorite.
The park, which overlooks the Missouri River, reminds him of his childhood in Ste. Geneieve.
“One of the things that I really liked about Washington was the downtown area, especially between the parks and the train depot, the businesses, the new development and everything else down there,” Dunker said. “Having a hand in keeping the downtown looking nice, while also helping create a place like that park where people can come to have a connection to the river is important to me.”
As robust as the city’s park system is, Dunker and Lamb said city officials are always looking for ways to improve.
“I see our programming and our parks being designed as a way to get people active, to build a sense of community. Having a good park system, with good programming, makes people want to move to Washington, because they know that they will have something to do with their kids or for them to do as older adults,” Dunker said.
Potential projects that have Dunker excited are the construction of the Busch Creek Greenway, which is expected to begin this year, and the possible construction of a trail connecting the Rock Island Trail to the Katy Trail through Washington. A construction date for the Rock Island to Katy Trail connection has not been set, but city and state officials have said they believe it is “very likely” to happen.
“I think it is exciting to think that we could see all of these people from the Rock Island Trail traveling from Beaufort to Washington, staying in Washington, eating in Washington, and then hopping across the bridge to get to the Katy Trail,” Dunker said. “Even if (the bicyclists) don’t stop in Washington, a connection between the two trails in Washington would be a major asset for the city.”
As the city looks to enhance the parks, Dunker said officials will be turning their attention to renovating the historic bathhouse building. The building, which was built in 1936, is being eyed as a possible private event space for pool parties in the lower level, with the parks and recreation office on the main floor. The department is currently housed in the lower level of Washington City Hall.
The renovations are scheduled for 2023.
Another target for potential renovations is the City Auditorium, a multi-story building constructed as part of President Roosevelt’s New Deal program, or more specifically the Works Progress Administration.
Plans call for a new roof, heating and cooling system and new windows.
Renovations there are currently slated for 2025, Dunker said, in hopes of securing historic preservation grants to cover the cost of renovations.
Washington city leaders also have talked about constructing a roof on the main stage at the Town & Country Fairgrounds’ amphitheater.
“One of the biggest complaints we get from bands is that they are scared to come and perform here because there is no shelter for their equipment, their instruments, if it rains,” Dunker said.
Construction costs could cause delays on the project, he said.
“We actually started down the path of planning something like a summer concert series in 2020, where we would have two or three concerts put on by the city and then some local bands would have a concert or two,” Dunker said. “We had a plan, but then COVID happened and that kind of put those plans on hold.”
The city also is planning on renovating the skate park and installing new playground equipment in Phoenix Park with seven slides, a rock climbing wall, a merry-go-round, rope walls and more.
Dunker said he and other city leaders are looking for grant opportunities to reroute the Rotary Riverfront Trail through the riverfront park and ever-so-slightly away from the Waterworks Building, a historic structure that is being renovated for WashMo On The Go, a boutique that will highlight local products and businesses, expected to open in June.
Also on the horizon for the parks department are continued improvements to the baseball complex at Ronsick Field, McLaughlin Park, new pavilions and the playground at Lions Lake.
With so many projects underway or nearly ready to start, Dunker said he doesn’t expect his schedule to slow down anytime soon and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“These past three years have been very, very busy,” Dunker said. “It’s been busy, but its been fun — a lot of fun.”