The Washington Farmers’ Market will hold a drive-thru donation Saturday, Aug. 29, to support local food pantries in lieu of what would have been the ninth annual Foodstock, a music event supporting Washington food banks, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
Donations of cash, checks and dry foods can be brought to West Main Street across from the Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will also be a cash donation table at John G’s Bier Deck that evening. Donations were also collected during Sunset on the Riverfront Thursday, Aug. 27. All proceeds will be divided equally among Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry and St. Peter’s Food Pantry.
Lawrence O’Donnell started the event with Downtown Washington, Inc. in 2012 and has spearheaded it since. Its success has grown every year. In 2019, Foodstock collected $8,723 and over 4,000 pounds of nonperishable food. In 2018, Foodstock collected $7,227 and over 4,000 pounds of nonperishable food. He said he is worried for this year’s event, but hopeful that it can encourage suppot for the food pantries.
“There is more need today to support the food banks then ever because so many people lost jobs due to COVID-19,” O’Donnell said. “It’s all about love. Love thy neighbor.”
Borgia Food Pantry coordinator Ron Kuebler said the pantry is serving roughly 250 families per month, between 500 and 600 people total. The pantry is currently running low on canned foods, due in part to the number of canned food drives that have had to be canceled this year.
“We’re serving more now than we were a month ago,” Kuebler said.
O’Donnell is already inviting community members to save the date of next year’s Foodstock, which hopes to be an in-person event Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Monetary donations to the pantries can also be brought anytime to Downtown Washington, Inc’s office at 123 Lafayette St.