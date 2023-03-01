Finding Places to Pray: St. Louis author Patrick Murphy highlights three Franklin County locations in his new book

As St. Louis author Patrick Murphy drove across the state of Missouri, down country highways and through small towns, he’d look to the highest hill and spot the steeple of his next destination.
“It’s really amazing,” said Murphy.” It’s very romantic and charming, and it really just takes you back to another day in age.”
Murphy spent the last year exploring Catholic churches, shrines, convents, and monasteries in nearly every corner of Missouri, for his new book, “Places to Pray: Holy Sites in Catholic Missouri,” published by Reedy Press in St. Louis. His book features 80 different sacred locations including three in Franklin County — St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington, St. Patrick of Armagh Catholic Church in Catawissa and the Black Madonna Shrine and Grottos in Pacific.
“There’s so many Catholic churches and shrines and grottoes and convents and monasteries in Missouri,” said Murphy. “I couldn’t do them all. So, I concentrated on the ones that had the most interesting stories and even then I still had to leave a lot out, so I included the ones that I thought were architecturally or artistically interesting, or that had a particularly interesting history or represented a particular ethnic group or nationality.”
“Patrick immersed himself in the project, visiting every site in the book so that he could write about each one from experience,” said Josh Stevens, owner of Reedy Press. “He managed to capture the beauty and essence of holy places all around the state that we often take for granted. As an author, his thoughtfulness and diligence are second to none.”
Murphy has spent the past 40 years in radio and television, but has only been writing books for four. Murphy published his first book, “Candy Men: The Story of Switzer’s Licorice,” which he has adapted into a special for Nine PBS in St. Louis. He wrote his second book, “The Irish in St. Louis: From Shanty to Lace Curtain,” which explores the Irish roots in St. Louis. He is also a working artist, exhibiting woodcut prints in several St. Louis galleries.
As a devoted Catholic, Murphy said curiosity about his faith is what really fueled his deep dive in Missouri’s Catholic history. He and his wife Anne are members of Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish in Webster Groves.
“I’ve always been charmed by how Catholic churches are able to create this wonderful change in your mood when you walk in,” he said. “Through the art, architecture, design, stained glass and just the beauty of creating an entirely different environment. You go in and your whole mood is elevated, and you’re in a different place. It puts you in a mood where you’re thinking about higher things. I wanted to see what we had done in Missouri, not just in the big cities, but in other smaller places. After a year of traveling around I found some remarkable places to visit.”
St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington
Father Mike Boehm at St. Francis Borgia Parish agrees that Catholic churches project the feeling of the divine. “St. Francis Borgia is a great place to pray, you get the feeling of the sacred, and I hear that so much from people who come there regularly and also from visitors,” he said.
Washington and St. Francis Borgia Parish have been interwoven for almost 200 years. The community outgrew two churches before the current one opened its doors in 1866. The church features a mural above the altar of angels surrounding an image of God reaching with inviting, outstretched hands, 11 portraits of apostles looking down from the arched ceiling, stained glass windows portraying scenes from the Gospels as well a large rose window above the choir loft depicting St. Cecilia.
“It is a very beautiful church,” said Boehm. “The stained glass was done by a company in St. Louis. The windows are spectacular with scenes from the Life of Mary and the Life of Jesus. There’s also a mural of God the Father above the alter. It’s a very nice painting, it’s meant to express God’s love for everybody and the idea is that God always has his eyes on us because he loves us that much. It’s a very comforting mural for many people who like to look on it and pray in its presence.”
St. Patrick of Armagh Catholic Church in Catawissa
Since 1972, the St. Patrick’s Preservation Society has cared for the St. Patrick’s “Old Rock Church.” It was established in 1844 as a log structure until a stone church was completed a few years later in 1864. In 1885, the church caught fire destroying everything but the stone walls. With the help of its parishioners, in less than a year both the church and rectory were restored. But after St. James Catholic Church in Catawissa, which now owns St. Patrick, was built in 1924, St. Patrick’s closed its doors and is now only used for weddings and special occasions. To help with the church’s upkeep, the preservation society hosts an annual picnic on the third Sunday in August as a fundraiser followed by mass.
“We have Mass there three times a year,” said David Murphy, president of the preservation society, “We have it on St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day we have Mass and then the day of the picnic. We usually have around 3,000 to 4,000 people attend the picnic and last year we raised $55,000.”
He said while the doors of the church are kept locked, they don’t mind unlocking them for people to enjoy the historical and sacred space.
Black Madonna Shrine and Grottos in Pacific
The Black Madonna Shrine and Grottos was created in 1937 by Brother Bronislaus. He spent 23 years single-handedly building the collection of grottoes to house statues of the Virgin Mary, Jesus and the disciples, the Nativity, the Crucifixion, St. Francis, St. Joseph and other holy images. Among the stones he embedded colored jars, seashells, costume jewelry, ceramic figurines and gifts left by pilgrims. He died of heat exhaustion while working on a grotto for Our Lady of Fatima. In 1958, the alter was set on fire by an arsonist causing the chapel on the grounds to burn down. Despite the desecration, the Black Madonna Shrine and Grottos still continue to serve as an important religious site for thousands of people who visit it annually.
“We get people of all walks of life, you don’t have to be Catholic to appreciate it,” said Mike Scully, the Shrine’s director. “There’s not that many places like the Shrine. It’s a very quiet, serene place where you can come and not be distracted by the outside world. People talk about tying to find a place to get away, to think, pray, meditate or whatever, and the Shrine kind of fulfills that for a lot of people who come and visit.”
Down the road from Franklin County in its neighboring German-heritage county, Murphy also mentions the St. George Catholic Church in Hermann and the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows in Starkenburg.
To further explain the Catholic culture of the churches he selected, Murphy offers observations and explanations on a range of topics unique to Catholicism including the veneration of Mary and the saints, the Rosary, holy relics, Stations of the Cross, Imaginative Prayer, Eucharistic Adoration, the Infant of Prague and reported miracles throughout the book.
Murphy’s goal is to have readers use this book as a guide to explore the architectural marvels of the cathedrals from St. Louis to Kansas City. He said his book is not only for those of the Catholic faith, but those of all faiths and walks of life who are interested in the art and history of Missouri.
“Places to Pray: Holy Sites in Catholic Missouri” was released a week ago and is expected to be available at the Washington Public Library and the Scenic Regional Library branches. It is currently available on Murphy’s website at patrickmurphyauthor.com as well as several bookstores.