Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy laughs thinking back to a revelation she had on her first trip to Marbach am Neckar, Germany, in 2012.
She had been mayor for two years when she made the trip to help Washington’s Sister City celebrate the 150th anniversary of its fire department. Lucy said she quickly “fell in love” with the look and feel of the community — “It’s so quaint, and the people are just fabulous, friendly and courteous . . . and all the effort they went through! They rolled out the red carpet for us day after day after day,” she remarked.
But she remembers commenting at the time to her husband, artist Gary Lucy, that she felt at home in Marbach for another reason — “They look like us,” she said, with a laugh.
“The people in Marbach really do look like we do here in Washington, which only signifies our German heritage even more,” Lucy said.
“You just feel so at home when you’re in Marbach. There are so many similarities!”
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Sister City agreement between Washington and Marbach, and a delegation of some 50 people from here was set to be in Marbach from April 30 to May 6 to celebrate the milestone before the COVID-19 pandemic ended those travel plans.
Now the trip has been postponed until next spring, April 26 to May 2.
Anyone interested in making the trip can sign up, said Karen Straatmann, chairperson of the Sister City program in Washington.
People also have the option of extending the trip by making stops in France and England before flying home to Washington. The tour will include Paris, the beaches of Normandy, Le-Mont-Saint-Michel, and London.
For more information and details on the 2021 trip, people should call Straatmann at 636-239-7044.
Hosts Become Friends, Then Like Family
For Straatmann, this year would have been her ninth trip to Marbach. Like everyone who was planning to go, she is extremely sad and disappointed the trip had to be canceled.
Straatmann would have stayed with a host family that has come to feel like actual family after years of connections that began when her family hosted a German student as part of the exchange.
“Vern Tobben, one of the founders of the Sister City program, called me. He was in charge of the student exchange, and he asked if we would host a German student,” said Straatmann. “We did and she was really a lot of fun, just a wonderful 16-year-old.
“After that, one of my children went over there and stayed with her family. Then their son, her brother, came over here, and we hosted him. We just kept going back and forth like that. All three of their children have stayed with us, and all three of our children have stayed there with them.
“Their parents made a trip here, and my husband and I have stayed with them also over there,” said Straatmann. “They are just really warm and wonderful people. They bend over backward to do everything possible to make your stay as nice as it can be.”
Language has never been a problem, because the Marbachers know and speak English so well, Straatmann noted.
Or course, staying with a host family is not required; it is simply an option. Hotel accommodations are available too, said Straatmann.
Although Straatmann isn’t sure exactly what kind of activities will be included in the trip next spring, she said Marbach always delivers on its hospitality.
If they had been able to make the trip this year, activities would have included a May Day celebration involving a May tree and a tradition of taking wagons from garden to garden, a tour of Marbach, a visit to neighboring Ludwigsburg to see the gardens and a trip into Stuttgart. Past trips have included tours of places like a Mercedes-Benz museum.
“We always enjoy their farmers market, which they have twice a week,” said Straatmann. “It’s in the old downtown Marbach, where the streets are all cobblestone.
“It has everything you could possibly think of — fruits, vegetables, flowers. People get together and buy all their fresh food. There’s lots of outdoor seating, so people can sit outside and talk. That’s something we really enjoy.”
Agreement Signed in 1990
The idea to establish a Sister City program came out of plans Washington was making in the late 1980s to mark the city’s sesquicentennial in 1989, according to a Missourian article on the 25th anniversary event held in Washington in 2017.
Walt Hatcher, who had just moved to Washington in 1987 after spending 30 years in the U.S. Army with his last post in Germany, served on a subcommittee of the sesquicentennial group to research cities in Germany that would make good Sister City candidates.
In early 1988, the Washington Sister City Committee, led by Hatcher, was formed.
Marbach am Neckar was suggested to the committee by Professor Peter Etzkor, St. Louis, who was the regional vice president of Sister Cities International, said Hatcher.
In spring 1989, Bernie Hillermann, Bill Miller Sr. and Jerry and LouAnn Michels made a goodwill visit to Marbach, and that fall, Washington Mayor Steve Reust and his wife Jo-Ann also made a trip to Marbach.
A group of Marbachers came to Washington in 1989 to help the city celebrate its 150th anniversary. They stayed with host families, as would become a custom of the Sister City program. A student exchange also is part of the program.
The Sister City partnership became official in 1990 when documents were signed by leaders of both cities on Nov. 11 in Marbach. A second set of documents were signed by both leaders the following spring in May 1991 in Washington.
‘It Seems to Get Bigger and Bigger’
Although Straatmann wasn’t involved in the Sister City Program at the beginning, she has heard from many people more than once that no one expected the relationship to last this long or grow this strong. Founders in both cities believed the friendship might fade after a couple of years, but in fact, it has grown stronger every year, said Straatmann.
“Now hundreds of people know each other because of this, and we’ve had student exchanges almost every year,” she remarked. “It’s one of those things were there are just really good feelings on both sides.
“Whenever we go there and we go to their city hall, they always have a big American flag flying alongside the German flag and their city flag. They welcome us warmly, and we just have a really great time visiting with them.”
The mayors of both cities have developed a close relationship, and this year for the milestone anniversary celebration a number of people from the Washington city administration had bought tickets to Marbach.
“The anniversary events are held in both locations, and they seem to just get bigger and bigger,” said Straatmann.
Mayor Lucy describes the Sister City Program as “one of the coolest things” she has participated in as mayor, and said credit for the program’s success goes to all the people who have made the trips back and forth over the last 30 years.
Like any relationship that you want to thrive, “you have to work at it,” said Lucy.
She credits the program’s student exchange, where a group of Marbach students visit Washington in the spring and a group of Washington high school students visit Marbach in the summer, and the close relationships that firefighters in both cities have developed with keeping the Sister City going strong.
But there’s more to it than that, said Lucy.
“I also think it’s important that the city itself embraces the idea, that the city government embraces it and works to keep the friendship going,” she said.
“You have to have enthusiasm for it, and you have to talk about it, encourage people to go on the trips.”
Lucy said that’s how she ended up making her first trip to Marbach. She admits to being nervous about not speaking German, but quickly realized that didn’t matter.
“My fear was about not knowing the language and worrying it was going to be so awkward, but the majority of people in Marbach know how to speak English, and they like to practice it. So language is never a problem,” said Lucy.
This would have been her third trip to Marbach, and she is hopeful that she will be able to go next year.
“Marbach’s hospitality is always over the top,” said Lucy.
“Through the student exchange every year we have gotten to know some of the teachers from Germany because touring the Gallery is always on the schedule when they come to Washington, and the same teachers come every year.
“On our second trip to Marbach, the teachers asked what we would like to see, so we sent a list . . . That was really fun. We jumped in cars and toured the countryside, went to see castles and things like that.
“They really take it seriously and want this relationship to blossom and continue,” said Lucy. “And so do we.”