For every melody that Gloria Attoun (Bauermeister) composes and the lyrics that she writes, she has a little movie going on in her head.
Fifteen years ago she had a vision for her song “The Arrowhead,” that was released on her first solo CD, “Seeds,” and now she is sharing that vision with the world with a music video she directed, filmed and edited herself.
The song asks a question about what will be left behind from all “the stuff” we possess and accumulate — as well as all the trash and everything else “out there” — and the video features thought-provoking and funny takes on that question.
Attoun filmed the video in the wooded areas and fields around her house and also along the river in Washington. It took about a year for her to get all of the footage she needed and then to edit it into the final video.
It’s available on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj9FHVaJfxs.
Attoun plans to showcase the video this Friday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. at a solo concert she will be giving at The Focal Point listening room at 2720 Sutton Avenue, St. Louis.
(For tickets to the show, go to www.gloriaattoun.com and click on Concert Schedule or go to www.thefocalpoint.org/concerts).
Attoun is excited to share the video with the public. Even if they’ve heard the song a bunch of times before, the video is a way to get the message across in new way.
“People are very visual,” said Attoun, explaining the video can draw people in in a different way than just the music.
“Maybe it could have a broader appeal. Maybe more people will watch the video. It’s just another way to communicate my message.”
And as an artist, it’s another fun way to express herself.
Attoun has produced other music videos, including “The Bottom Road Song” about Augusta Bottom Road, “Love is Much More Beautiful,” “Fun on the River” and more. All videos and songs can be seen and heard by searching for Gloria Attoun on YouTube or by going to her website at www.gloriaattoun.com.
Diverse Musical Influences
Attoun was born in St. Louis to French-speaking parents who had immigrated from North Africa.
Although she didn’t grow up being fluent in French, she can understand it, and back in September Attoun actually gave a concert in French at the request of Alliance Francaise in St. Louis. .
“It was a good experience for me and a way to get back into my family language,” she said.
Attoun grew up surrounded by a variety of musical genres — from the sliding vocal styles and hypnotic percussion of her ethnic heritage to the pop-twenty and folk music her five older siblings listened to. She also developed a love of Americana music and started to play and compose at an early age.
“I remember my mom singing a lot of songs in French while cleaning and cooking in the house. She used to sing me nursery rhymes in French,” said Attoun. “No one in my family played any instruments per-say, but my brother had a cheap old guitar and he taught me how to play the song ‘Down in the Valley’ when I was very young.
“My older brother and sister used to take me to International Folk Dancing in University City when I was very young, and I was exposed to many different styles of music from all over the world and enjoyed learning the dances.”
She also was influenced by another family who she actually lived with for a short time. They held hootenannies in their back yard, and the dad played all kinds of bluegrass/old-time music on fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
“I definitely credit those experiences for my current love of roots music,” said Attoun.
“I loved listening to the radio and records and loved memorizing lyrics,” she added.
Growing up in University City with artists of all different kinds as her neighbors taught Attoun at a young age that it was possible to have a career as an artist.
And the arts were a priority at her high school, High School of the Arts in University City, where for three years they received a grant to integrate the arts into other parts of the curriculum.
“So the ceramics students got together with the chemistry students, and the chemistry students learned how to throw pots, and the ceramics students learned about the chemistry of the glazes,” said Attoun.
“That was really inspirational for me. It was such a happy time, and I knew I wanted more of that when I grew up.”
In college, Attoun earned a degree in communication studies with some focus on music and video production. She worked at a radio station for five years that produced a lot of music programs in Kansas City.
Musical Beginnings
Attoun started playing guitar when she was 12 and her social studies teacher, Meg Selig, began offering guitar lessons after school. She took lessons with Selig for a few months, but from that point on she taught herself by watching Laura Weber on Channel 9, reading song books, watching other musicians at work and just listening to records.
“Back in the day, you had to play the record, writing down the lyrics as you listened, and do it over and over again to get it all,” said Attoun. “Then you would have to figure out how to play the chords. There were no tuners. It was not easy to do, but it was a good way to learn how to play music and how to sing songs.”
Attoun’s first guitar was a cheap hand-me-down that her brother had bought from Sears for $25.
“I had to push so hard (on the strings) that my fingers would actually start bleeding,” she said. “We had no money then; we were very poor with six kids, but my dad could see I was really serious about this so he decided, ‘I’m going to get her a guitar.’ We went to Famous-Barr, I think, and got a new guitar, still not an expensive one.”
In high school, her friends surprised her by all pitching in to buy her a guitar.
“I’m always grateful for that,” said Attoun. “It meant so much to me.”
Attoun started writing music seriously when she was 15, “mainly because it was a way to sort out my intense teenage feelings.”
She began playing banjo at 15. “I loved the old clawhammer style and still do,” she remarked.
When she was 30, she took up playing the mandolin.
Attoun said she likes the versatility that being able to play multiple instruments gives her.
“I feel like every song has a different sound, and it helps to play different instruments to get that feeling of the song across,” she said.
Songwriting
Attoun draws on her life experiences to write her music. She describes the process as therapeutic.
“It has always been a way for me to sort out my thoughts and feelings,” she said. “Whether it be a feeling of getting older and knowing that time is short, or that I got bit by a tick, or that there is too much divisiveness in the world, or that I got a ticket on the Bottom Road, or many other magical or mundane moments of life. It is the way I process and express what is happening in my life and in the world.”
She spends time every day writing, although some days all she has time to do is make a to-do list. Other times song lyrics or a poem will begin to form.
“I almost always have a melody of some kind going in my head which can be annoying at times, but sometimes those melodies turn into a song,” said Attoun. “I love playing around on different instruments and sometimes those instrumental explorations become the beginning of a song. Sometimes the song just comes out of nowhere completely. I’m not sure how that happens!
“Writing songs helps me, personally, but it is also my wish that the words and melodies may help others,” she remarked. “Since it was healing for me to write, maybe the positive change that I experienced by writing it will spread to the listener.
“My ultimate goal is to make the world a better place and have fun at the same time. Music does this for me — as well as the other things I choose to do. I love getting people together to celebrate and serve the little time we have on this planet, which is one of the reasons I love performing.”
Plays Solo, as Duo, in Groups
Attoun has been playing music with her husband Michael since they met in high school when she was 16.
“We realized we both knew some of the same songs (obscure folk songs) and have been playing together ever since,” she said. “He knew how to sing harmony, and I really loved that. And our voices really blended very well.”
Over the years, Attoun has played with Bauermeister as a duo, both in jam sessions in the living room and public performances, and with various groups, including a bluegrass band formed with a couple from New Haven and the Augusta Bottoms Consort, which was together for 27 years before disbanding.
Currently she enjoys playing with the old country/rock/originals band The Texas Giants in shows around the area.
Once in awhile Attoun performs solo, and she said it’s more challenging than playing with others.
“I may ask the audience to start a song with me by humming or other non-intimidating participatory activities. I also love to project images and sometimes little videos at the solo concerts. I want it to be a fun and unique experience and for the audience to feel like it’s about them too,” she said.
“It’s more about how the listeners feel rather than about me. That’s what I’m going for anyway.”
Attoun has recorded five CDs of original music — two solo CDs and three collaborations. Her song, “Wrong Side of the Road” was featured on National Public Radio’s “Car Talk,” and she has performed at a variety of festivals and venues and shared stages with folk greats, such as Claire Lynch and Bryan Bowers.
Parent Educator, Creativity Coach
In addition to being a musician, Attoun works part time as a parent educator with the Washington School District’s Parents as Teachers program, which is a free parent support program for families with young children, from prenatal through kindergarten-age.
“One small part of my role as a parent educator is to share music and art activities with families,” said Attoun. “I enjoy supporting families in singing and playing music with their children.
“Research shows that music may use more parts of the brain than any other activity because it involves rhythm, language, social interaction and fine and large motor skills. Plus, it’s fun and is a great way to learn new concepts.
“The brain develops the most in the earliest years of life, so getting children off to a good start is important,” she said.
For more information on the Washington Parents as Teachers program, people can call 636 231-2820.
Attoun also is a certified Kaizen Muse Creativity Coach, a method that encourages small steps to increase momentum and uses techniques and activities to make creating fun and less intimidating.
“Sometimes when we try to create something, we end up focusing on the end result and we forget about being in the flow and enjoying the process,” said Attoun. “The subconscious mind works in mysterious ways and comes up with all kinds of surprising and creative ideas when we aren’t thinking with our logical mind.
“The simple act of taking time to get away from the day-to-day chores and work we have to do, and playing — using our hands and our imagination is healing and actually good for our physical and emotional health.”
She has been facilitating two-hour workshops to help people of all creative experiences (or none) to see what the next step in their creative lives may be — whether they are professional artists and writers or whether they have always followed instructions but would like to start expressing themselves with their own creations.
The workshops are fun with hands-on exploring in a playful non-threatening way, some discussion and some mindfulness time is spent as well.
Attoun will conduct a Creativity: Next Steps workshop this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Focal Point in Maplewood and another Thursday, March 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Bryan Haynes Gallery, 10 W. Second St. in Downtown Washington. This event is sponsored by The Four Rivers Arts Council.
To sign up for either workshop, go to www.gloriaattoun.com and click on the Creativity Coaching heading.