Washington's Secret Park

From left, Mike Smith, Bill Davit, Franz Mayer, Josh Wardo and John Steffens pose among the trees in the Crestview Water Tower Planting at the corner of Crestview Drive and Madison Avenue in Washington. The pocket-sized nature reserve is open to the public and in want of more visitors. When the trees were planted in 2009, the plan called for placing a bench or two along the path to encourage people to stay awhile and take in the scenery. But they were cut to stay within budget. However, now might be a good time to revisit the idea, Davit said, especially if someone is interested in donating the funds as a memorial gift perhaps. Contact Wayne Dunker at the Washington Parks Department at 636-390-1080.