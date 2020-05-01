Steve and Matt Murrie, the father and son writing duo, have created a children’s e-book to explain the novel coronavirus, “COVID-19, A to Z.”
It is available through Amazon.com as an e-book only, although the Murries are planning to have print copies available at some point.
Steve Murrie, a retired science teacher who lives in Union with his wife Nancy, and his son, Matt, a 1994 graduate of Union High School who now lives in California where he works as an educator, creator of curiosity based learning and social entrepreneur, have written several books together, including:
“Every Minute on Earth,” “Every Day on Earth,” “While You Were Sleeping,” “Guide to the Planet” and “The First Book of Seconds.”
Their agent, Jess Regel, with Foundry in New York, approached them about writing a book to help children understand COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus that has been upending their lives and the world for months now.
Steve Murrie had the idea to create an A to Z list of words to relate to the virus — A, antibiodies; B, bacteria; C, coronavirus; D, doctors . . .
The two spent about a week getting the material for the book ready. Steve wrote the introduction and conclusion, and Matt found the images to illustrate each word.
“The introduction is about unknowns and explaining to kids that everyday when they get up there are unknowns happening in their lives,” said Steve Murrie. “They have dealt with them their whole lives.
“When they go to school, they don’t know if they’ll like the teacher or if they’ll like a certain food before they try it or a book before they read it.
“This virus is just another one of those unknowns,” said Murrie. “We encourage them, tell them, ‘You’ve been here before, you’ve gone through other unknowns and you’ve come out on the other side’ and you will with this too.”
The Murries will have another book coming out in print in September through Workman Publishing Company. “The Screaming Hairy Armadillo and 76 Other Animals With Weird, Wild Names” is designed for children ages 7 to 10 in first through fifth grades.