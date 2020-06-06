The fact that Darin Slater was adopted was one of the worst-kept “secrets” in his hometown of Wewoka, Okla. Actually, it wasn’t even really a secret; he guesses as much as half the town knew.
He did not.
Slater was 15 or 16 years old when the subject finally came up. His girlfriend, who had heard he was adopted through the grapevine, was annoyed with him that he had never told her personally.
He thought she was being ridiculous and insisted he wasn’t, but when he got home that day he said something about it to his mother and grandfather, who lived with them.
“After about 20 seconds of silence, Mom said, ‘Yes, you are. I told you when you were 3,’ ” Slater, who has lived in St. Clair since getting married in 2004, recalled.
Wewoka was just a few thousand people in size, he explained, so a lot of the parents knew he’d been adopted. His dad was a teacher in the public schools, and they were around when he was adopted.
People assumed he knew.
Slater called his dad shortly after the conversation with his mom, and his dad confirmed it.
“And that was the end of it,” said Slater, who is now 34.
It wasn’t until he got married and began thinking about starting a family of his own that Slater wondered about his birth parents.
He had met Amanda Davis online through Yahoo Christian Chat.
“We were online dating before it was cool,” Slater remarked, with a laugh.
Right after they were married in June 2004, the couple talked about him tracking down his birth parents, but the system in Oklahoma was complicated and could get expensive, said Slater.
“We just never had the extra money to do it, and there was no guarantee we would find anything,” he said. “So I just never had the motivation to do it.”
On a trip to Oklahoma to visit his mom just before she passed away, they asked her some questions, but they couldn’t be sure what she told them was accurate. When Slater was 8, she’d had a brain aneurysm that ruined her memory.
“She had some details, but I didn’t know if they were reliable,” he said. “She gave me my birth mother’s last name, Carter, and said I had a sister, but the only detail I could trust was that she said the adoption was privately arranged through her OB/GYN.”
Slater had met the doctor several times over the years because he and his mom were friends.
“But by the time I tried to call him about it, he had been out of practice or moved. There were a lot of dead ends. And the information we had, we just never had the money to pursue.”
DNA Test Kits
Slater admits he was mostly motivated to track down his birth parents because he wanted to find the half sister his mother had told him about.
“That was paramount to me more than anything, even more than finding my biological parents,” he said. “Really because I didn’t know if I would even find a biological parent. It had been years, and they had given me up for adoption for a reason.”
He was being realistic that even if he found his birth parents, they might not want to connect with him.
His other motivation for tracking down his biological family was to get a health history.
“I have high blood pressure, and I wondered if it was hereditary,” he said. “Turns out, it is.”
Meanwhile, the Slaters had been seeing all of the TV commercials and advertisements for at-home DNA test kits offered by companies like 23andMe and Ancestry. So in February, they ordered kits from both companies (in case his relatives were on one but not the other) and received them within a week. Darin completed the saliva collection and mailed them off right away.
The results from 23andMe came back first, March 10, one day after his company, Buckeye International, which manufacturers cleaning chemicals, hand soaps and sanitizers, had implemented mandatory 12-hour overtime workdays amid skyrocketing demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was at work when he received a notice on his smartphone from 23andMe that his results were ready. He logged into the 23andMe app to read the results and, bingo — he learned he didn’t just have one half sister, he had two. One on either side of his family tree.
The last name of his half sister on his biological mother’s side of the family was Carter, just like his mom had told him years earlier.
“I immediately knew she was the right person,” said Slater, noting her 23andMe profile said she had joined the network in search of her father and a half brother who had been adopted at birth.
“Come to find out she has been looking for me for decades,” Slater said. “She found out at 7 that she had a brother who was adopted, and she has been looking for me online through Facebook and adoption groups.”
Because Slater was at work, he had his wife reach out immediately to his half sister, whose first name also is Amanda. That phone call on March 10 where Amanda Slater introduced herself to Amanda Carter as her sister-in-law led to both of them crying tears of joy.
Slater said he didn’t want to wait until he was off of work so he could make the call himself.
“When I knew that she’d been looking for me . . . This is what we came for, this is what we are here for,” he commented.
“We Facetimed that night. She lives in Midwest City, Okla. She told Amanda that my biological mom was dying of brain cancer.”
His biological mom was in hospice, and one of her last wishes was to find the son she’d put up for adoption in 1985.
Talks with his half sister provided Slater with all of the details he’d wanted. The adoption was handled privately through an attorney.
“I was with my parents three days after I was born,” he said, noting his parents changed both his name and his birthday, using his adoption date as his birthday on the legal birth certificate.
Two weekends later, the Slaters went to Oklahoma to meet Darin’s birth mother and half sister.
“It was one of her last really cognizant days,” said Slater, noting they had held back her morphine dose to make sure she was more fully alert for their meeting.
Although it was hard to see her that way, Slater was overjoyed to finally get to hold her hand.
“You could tell her brain tumors were literally pushing on her head. She didn’t have a lot of time left,” he said.
“But I got to hold her hand and talk with her. I got to tell her thank you for giving me up to a really good family. My adopted family is amazing. I’ve always felt like part of their family, even after I found out I was adopted. It never felt weird. They are always Mom and Dad.
“We had a quick conversation. There wasn’t a lot to it because she wasn’t able to do that.”
She passed away about a month later.
Another ‘Half sister’
On the paternal side of Slater’s 23andMe family tree, he learned of another woman, Karissa, who he shared enough DNA with to be a sibling. Although he didn’t know if his biological father ever even knew of his birth, he decided to be blunt when reaching out to her to introduce himself.
“Basically, I texted her and said, ‘I’m your half brother. We should talk sometime.’ What an intro, right?”
She was surprised, but interested in learning more about their connection, and the two quickly began messaging back and forth. Then she told Slater that her father is a twin, so they could actually be cousins instead of brother and sister.
She called her father to find out. It turns out that it was Karissa’s uncle Danny who is Slater’s biological father.
Danny had been living in Moore, Okla., in 1984-’85, Slater learned. He’d only had two relationships with women, both in Oklahoma, before he realized he was gay.
He left Oklahoma and never realized anything came of the one-night stand with Slater’s biological mother.
Today, Slater’s biological father lives in Tampa, Fla. The two connected through Facetime and Zoom right away.
“He said, ‘If I’d of known about you, I’d of been there for you’ and ‘If you would like to have me in your life now, I’d love to be there,’ ” Slater said.
Darin, Amanda and their six children (ages 14 to almost 3) made the 16-hour drive from St. Clair to Tampa, Fla., in April to meet Danny in person for the first time.
The younger children, who had gotten to know Danny through all of the Facetime and Zoom calls, ran right up to him and gave him a hug, like they had known him forever, said Amanda Slater.
They all had the same feeling when they went to meet the rest of his paternal relatives, who live in the Galesburg, Ill., area.
The Slaters had already held a giant Zoom meet up with their cousins and grandparents. Slater has nine first cousins on his biological father’s side of the family. His uncle had four kids and he has an aunt who had five kids. His grandparents are still living, and there are 26 grandchildren.
“It’s overwhelming to know that God orchestrated all of this — for me to get to meet my mom, my living grandparents and my dad and cousins, the fact that . . . it’s been 34 years, all of them could have denied me or turned me away, saying it’s just been too long or accuse me of trying to steal an inheritance or something like that.
“It could have been a nightmare, but it wasn’t,” said Slater.
They welcomed him in with open arms and were so excited to include him and his family in everything possible. When one of the Illinois cousins was having a gender reveal party for their pregnancy, they Facetimed Darin and Amanda so they could be part of the celebration.
“It’s only been a couple of months, but we feel like we have known them forever,” said Amanda Slater. “All of it just feels normal and natural.”
Weird ‘Coincidences’
Slater thought it was a coincidence when he learned that his half sister on his biological mom’s side of the family was named Amanda, just like his wife, but as more coincidences like that have stacked up, he feels differently about them.
“They’re not coincidences,” he said. “I fully believe God orchestrated every bit of this. I believe God let me find my birth mom right when he wanted me to, right before she passed. I believe God orchestrated all of this for me.”
Along with both his wife and half sister sharing a name, Slater’s adopted dad and biological dad both go by the name Danny, and they also both drive very old Toyota pickup trucks.
His adopted mom’s name was Sandra, and his biological grandmother’s name was Sandra.
It’s like there was a connection in the stars.
“One of the weird details for me is as a Christian, I believe I’m twice adopted — once into God’s family, because what He did for me by saving me, and also being adopted by my parents,” said Slater. “Now to know all the details is just so satisfying and strange all at the same time.”