You might never have noticed them before, those mud nests stuck to the exterior walls of several Downtown Washington businesses just under the overhangs .
Or if you did notice them, you might not have realized what they were.
They were vacant for months until recently, when the owners returned, as they do this time every year.
While many people decry the return of cliff swallows, birders like Mike Smith marvel at them, not just because of the mind-boggling way they build their nests, but because of the distance they come to do it — from as far south as Argentina.
Early in the morning you can see the birds at the Washington riverfront, a mass of fluttering wings along the muddy bars built up along the edge.
You might just assume they are fishing or looking for food. But they are gathering mud to build their nests, said Smith, noting videos on YouTube show the fascinating process.
A line of cliff swallow nests can be seen near the roofline of several buildings along Main Street in Downtown Washington. They are stuck to exterior walls just underneath an overhang, where they can have some cover from the rain.
There are surely similar sights on buildings near rivers and water sources across Franklin County.
Unlike traditional bird nests made of twigs, grass and leaves and often found in trees, these nests are made largely of mud and stuck to the sides of buildings, or cliff-like structures, which is how they got their name, said Smith.
“I noticed where they had been building their nests in the past few years, and I always watch for them showing up there again,” he said. “They used to build their nests under the old bridge. They were out of the way there and most people didn’t notice them.”
But when workers needed to make repairs to the old bridge about 10 years ago, they had to screen off the area where the cliff swallows had been nesting year after year, and the birds were forced to find a new place to call home.
The cliff swallow is one of the many birds protected by the Migratory Bird Act of 1918. It is a federal crime to destroy the nests while they are occupied or during nesting season.
“So they found some buildings downtown where they could build their nests, and that’s when they got the attention of more people, many in a negative way because of the mess that is left on the sidewalks,” said Smith.
He actually understands that mind set, but Smith hopes that the more people learn about the cliff swallow, the more respect they’ll have for the birds, and the more they will be able to look past the mess they create.
‘Fascinating to Watch’
Donald Hays, Union, who has been birding for 50-plus years and teaches birding classes and leads bird walks at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, said one of the most fascinating things about the cliff swallows is watching them build their nests of mud.
“Before development and settlement times, they were restricted to cliff faces, canyons and caves, that sort of thing,” said Hays. “Once modern development began in the 1900s and there were so many more bridges, dams, culverts, overpasses and tall buildings, that really expanded their opportunity to increase, having colonies on these buildings and bridges.”
In a weird sort of twist, development led to more habitat for the cliff swallow.
The birds can be found all across the country this time of year. They spend the winter in southern Brazil and Argentina, and they come north to nest, said Hays, noting they will go as far north as southern Canada.
They will be here in Missouri until around September, Hays said.
Cliff swallows are colonial birds, meaning a large number of them nest or roost in the same area. Their colonies can range in size from 10 to 20 up to one colony in Nebraska with more than 3,000 nests, said Hays, pointing out that many times they return to the same location year after year
“When the birds arrive, a mated pair will select a colony and try to find a space in the colony to either build a nest or take over an old nest,” said Hays. “Since the nests are sheltered under these overhangs, they can last for quite a while.
“So they will find and compete for a spot. It’s pretty crowded real estate, and there’s lots of fighting that goes on.”
They select locations that are close to a water source, like a river, because they need the mud. And because they can’t carry very much mud at a time, they have to make a lot of trips back and forth from the river to the nest.
If they are lucky, they only need to repair an old nest, but if they have to build a new nest, that is really time consuming.
“That takes about 1,200 mud pellets, and they can only carry one mud pellet at a time,” said Hays. “They affix it to the wall by putting the pellet on and shaking it rapidly which kind of brings the water out of it and makes it more pliable.
“It is fascinating to watch them build their nests,” he remarked.
A pair of birds work on the nest together, and they continue to work on it throughout the nesting season, Hays said, lining it with grass and other materials.
“That will continue as long as the nest is occupied. There is always a lot of activity in the nest, so it gets knocked around a little and needs repairs.”
Come Here for Insects
They lay between three to six eggs, and Hays noted they have a curious bit of behavior. They will lay one of the eggs in a different nest or they will take one egg in their beak and put it in another nest.
“No one knows for sure why they do this. I think it’s kind of a hedge on survivability,” he commented.
The eggs hatch after 12 to 14 days, and both parents feed the young in the nest.
After the young fledge, all the young birds from the colony stay together in a group, which is called a creche, and this is usually in a tree or even on a power line.
The parent birds are able to find their offspring by vocalization, said Hays.
They feed by catching insects in flight.
“They come here for the protein in the form of insects,” said Smith. “They need that for raising their young, and we get insect control.”
For Hays, another endearing trait of the cliff swallow is that they help each other out, especially in the early spring, when it can be really cold and their aren’t a lot of flying insects around yet.
“So they really have to search,” said Hays. “They’ll fly over water and find insects. The colony will watch other birds who have come back successfully and follow them, and sometimes they will make an excited call when they come back to alert the other birds that they had found a good place to eat.”
The cliff swallows will be here until around September. The young usually hatch in late May or early June, and you’ll be able to see them flying over the river and fields catching insects, said Hays.
In late September, swallows of all kinds will gather in huge groups before they begin migrating south. Hays noted that there is one pretty large gathering of hundreds of thousands of swallows that happens in the farm fields of central Missouri near Chillicothe.
“It’s really a spectacle to see them come in to roost in the corn fields at dusk,” he said. “They stay in these large flocks during migration and in their wintering grounds.”
So while some people may complain about the mess the cliff swallows leave in the sides of buildings or on the sidewalks below, birders like Hays and Smith appreciate the beauty of their life cycle.
“To know them is to love them,” Hays remarked.