What does the word “home” mean to you?
That was a question put to people across the area earlier this year as part of a Community Poem Project sponsored by Missourian In Education, Four Rivers Arts Council and Neighborhood Reads bookstore in Downtown Washington.
People of all ages were invited to submit their thoughts and feelings about home. Entries were due Feb. 21.
In the end, nearly 100 people ages 9 to 84 submitted responses, which were used by Maria Brady-Smith, Pastor Aimée Appell and Nathan Adam to create two community poems — one using responses from adults titled “I Am From” and another using responses from children titled “Home Is” — piecing together the various thoughts and viewpoints like a patchwork quilt.
“Each entry was beautiful on its own,” said Brady-Smith. “But together, these two poems transcend anything that any one of us could have created on our own. In that way, it demonstrates the very essence of community.”
And the timing of this project couldn’t be more perfect.
“We believe it is no coincidence that these poems were born right now,” said Brady-Smith. “We are in the middle of a national emergency that requires our community to rally together to overcome a once-in-a-lifetime adversity.
“The irony of this particular crisis is that we come together most lovingly by staying apart. That’s the hardest part for many of us — not being able to be close to the people we love. Still, we find ways to connect.
“Whatever it takes, we are doing this together and for each other. As each of these poems reminds us, home is each other and we are from the people who loved us and we are always going home.”
People who submitted responses for the Community Poem Project were born in the following places:
In Missouri — Poplar Bluff, Gerald, St. Louis, Sullivan, Stanton, Labadie, St. Charles, Union, Villa Ridge, Pacific, Augusta, Rolla, Fenton and Washington; as well as West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, a Vietnam refugee, Virginia, Tennessee, New Mexico and New York City.
***
I Am From
I am from where my parents were,
all needs cared for.
I am from a security blanket,
a cloak of unconditional love.
I am from Grandma’s quilt made from
the dresses of our family’s women and girls.
I am from steaming cinnamon on creamy custard.
I am from four generations around
an aged oak table.
I am from the oaks on the hill that shaped the way I looked at the world.
Every landscape has since been measured against their stateliness.
I am from a warm and cozy kitchen with my mom baking Christmas cookies;
I’m seated across the table from her watching and learning.
I am from family secrets of the perfect cookie.
I am from my mom’s words every time I roll out a crust.
Seriously, Every single time. “Remember you’re making a circle.”
You’d be surprised how frequently
the crust starts trending toward a rectangle,
and then, those words come right back to me.
“Remember. You’re making a circle.”
I am from ornaments of silver and gold, red and green.
I am from opaline-tinted air,
like the mystery of this overwhelming
grace of forgiveness.
I am from chance
that came from my childhood.
I am from when my
understanding was formed of love and wonder.
I am from green speckled light
filtering through the canopy’s top.
I am from the squishing and squelching of the river’s clay
or the delight of the sun-ripe blackberry
dancing on my tongue.
I am from the coyote
howling at the Cold moon.
I am from smells of dad’s workshop with
wood shavings left from all the
projects he’s made over the years,
walks in the woods to see
deer, birds, or turtles, hear frogs and
the leaves crunching under your feet.
I am from the train noon whistle,
the farm animal smells,
the ding dongs of many church bells,
tomatoes, peas, squash, peanuts, tobacco and corn.
I am from salt spray and wild ponies
and tents blowing in the wind;
I am from Appalachian Mountains
and the mist on the valley.
I am from a kingdom
where I was responsible for all needs.
I am from New Mexico, Illinois where I have lived and now
Missouri is the best; mostly good, the Show Me State
has really showed me; so here,
of any place on earth is where I choose to be.
I am from birds at the feeder,
soup’s on the stove,
familiar artwork and photos by and of loved ones.
I am from the enthusiastic greeting of a loyal,
loving canine and the embrace of the woman I love;
the charcoal fused aroma from a freshly lit grill,
slightly burnt and heavily buttered popcorn.
I am from deer camps with children and dumplings
and sons and grandkids.
I am from anticipation and hope
and happiness.
I am from dog hair everywhere and furniture shredded like
ribbons from cat claws. Plush fur of a cat
warming itself in the sun and the warmth of a dog body
pressed up against me as we sleep on a cold night.
I am from the loud cry of a cat stuck on the wrong side of the
creek during a rainstorm, the sound of a tennis ball being
thudded against the wall and a dog’s
claws gripping the carpet as she runs top speed
in a figure 8 formation around the furniture.
I am from where I reach out for care
and find clean sheets on my bed.
I am from helpful, warm neighbors, great church people, the Presbyterian
cemetery, and when I leave this world, I’ll be buried
there too- among friends, neighbors, wonderful people.
I am from a life [that] has been rich, … a full sack,
not a fleeting fancy but a lasting one.
I am from memories of long, long ago,
cherished in our hearts and minds of days now past,
a sanctuary that has always been there waiting for me.
I am from 5 generations of
laughter and tears.
50 years worth, more or less……..
I am from always going home.
***
Home Is
Home is the fresh breeze from the open hill I live on.
It’s where I can cry until I feel better.
Home smells like a million roses
and makes me think of love.
Home is a place to escape all the crazy kerfuffle of the world.
Home is where you can trust the toilet.
It’s the smell of pigs and the sight of corn and wheat fields.
It’s family and freedom and a swing set in the back yard.
Home is the tree that sways from side to side in the gentle wind.
It keeps me happy when I’m sad.
Home is the morning when the sun comes up,
and the joy of everyone together in the evening.
Home is just so calm,
you could walk in and your whole day is better.
It’s like a huge lavender field.
Home is the taste of salad with ranch and pickles and cheese.
Home is the mighty Missouri River that flows along the banks of town.
Home is the fair, movie theater, library and parks and lots of brick houses.
It’s the green and brown baseball diamonds
and the sound of metal bats hitting balls.
Home is beautiful birds that fly over town.
It’s farmland and freshly fried bacon on Saturday morning.
It’s the feeling of my dog every day after school.
Home is feeling welcome everywhere.
Home is the sound of cars driving by,
of kids laughing and playing.
It’s the rumble of trains rolling along the tracks.
Home is my cat rubbing against me.
Home is rap music on the radio;
it’s tractors plowing and planting.
Home is the smell of BBQ and the feel of my dog, Maxine.
It’s touching poles that are round and hard.
Home is the smell of yummy tacos at the Mexican restaurant.
It’s the taste of the Eucharistic bread and Jesus’ blood.
Home is Reggie, the very fat and best cat in the galaxy,
who is eating and eating and getting fatter every day.
Home is my brothers arguing loudly over the TV.
It’s coming home to Dad’s hamburgers that smell good.
Home is the sound of my family’s laughter that makes me smile.
Home is a noisy house where I cover my ears.
Home is the art supplies on my floor that make me anxious to draw.
It’s the tabby cat meowing very softly at the door.
Home is jumping up and down on the edge of my bed;
it’s pretending I wasn’t listening to my parents talking secretly.
Home is sitting in the kitchen,
smelling food and impatiently waiting for it to be done.
It’s touching the fur of my very funny pets.
Home is peaceful, comfortable, lovely and quiet.
Home is the smell of heavenly flowers that make me calm.
It’s fuzzy and soft where I get under when I am cold.
Home is sitting on the couch where I hear my brother singing.
Home is complaining when I have to do the dishes.
Home is a place to get away.
Home is trust.
Home is laughter.
Home is love.