This acrylic on canvas painting by Washington artist Bryan Haynes in 2007 depicts a scene outside of Augusta’s historic Harmonie-Verein (Harmonic Society) building, which was built in 1869 by German immigrants as a place to hold festivals and events. More recently, the building was home to American Legion Post 262. Last November, it was purchased by the Augusta Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit group that plans to return the building to its roots as a cultural arts center.