Janice Meyer, Washington, smiled when she saw a photo that Dr. Raul Ugarte sent to her from Honduras a couple of weeks ago.
He is the Honduran coordinator for the Washington Overseas Mission, a nonprofit group of Franklin County area doctors, dentists, nurses and other volunteers who spend two weeks every March in Pimienta, Honduras, running medical and dental clinics in remote villages.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission wasn’t able to be in Honduras last month providing much needed medical and dental care to the people, but it was still able to help with medical supplies and other materials, as well as use of its bodega/warehouse.
Sheets that had been donated to the mission from a group out of Columbia, were being used as make-shift walls in a COVID-19 triage center that Dr. Raul had set up.
Even better, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer that the mission had planned to use in their pop-up clinics were put to use protecting people from contracting the novel coronavirus.
So despite feeling sad that the members couldn’t be in-country to provide their usual medical care, they were pleased to still able to contribute, as they have for nearly 30 years now.
“It helps with the sad and guilty feeling of not being there,” said Jan Long, who serves as a translator on the mission trips each year. “There are a lot of people who put their heart and soul into getting ready for the brigade, and each person spends their own money to go, but the biggest thing is once you’ve been there, you feel like you want to go back and want to help.
“So it’s nice to know we are helping . . . especially with the medicine. There is never enough medicine in the country, so just to know that the heart medicine and diabetes medicine we sent, it actually saves people’s lives.”
And because of a warehouse space donated to the group by brother and sister Keith and Ann Kastendieck, the mission group also was able to donate masks and other items to local people in need through Emmaus Homes and the Washington Police Department.
Mission Team Turned Around
This year’s Washington Overseas Mission trip had been planned for March 10-21.
Before the trip was officially canceled, members of the team had already arrived in Honduras Wednesday, March 11, before being advised to return immediately to America.
Honduras had just had its first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 and things were happening fast, said Meyer
She had been in touch with Dr. Raul, who is both a public health doctor and also mayor of Pimienta, where the brigade is centered, leading up to the trip and the day the group arrived.
He was afraid that as quickly as decisions related to the virus were being made, the mission group could get stuck in Honduras if the country closed the borders (which it did a few days later) or that they wouldn’t be allowed back into America as easily, that they might have to be put in quarantine first, Meyer explained.
“So they got off the plane, they went to the hotel, and they got back on a plane the next day to come home,” she said.
Fortunately, a 40-foot shipping container filled with medication and supplies that the group sends ahead of time for the trip each year had already arrived.
It include $20,000 worth of medication for treating conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, skin disease, inflammation and infection, masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, dressings and bandages.
There also were food kits from Kids Against Hunger, shoes, clothing and medical equipment, like wheelchairs, crutches and walkers.
“Each team would see 2,000 people, so you have enough supplies so you can attend to a large number of medical, dental and eye problems,” said Dr. Tim Long, Washington, one of the founders of the Washington Overseas Mission.
He compared the clinics the mission group sets up to MASH units. There may or may not be any running water there, which is why things like hand sanitizer are so vital.
As soon as the group knew they wouldn’t be able to carry out the mission work as planned, they told Dr. Raul to use any and all of their supplies as needed.
“We told him to go through and take anything he thought they could use — medicine, soap, anything,” said Meyer.
That included the use of the mission’s bodega, which serves as a place for members to sleep on their trips and also as a warehouse for storing supplies and equipment. Dr. Raul was able to use it as a hub for assembling smaller bags of bulk foods like rice, beans, flour and eggs to then deliver by trucks to the neighborhoods.
Jan Long said that is exactly the kind of thing the mission group wants to hear.
“When we built the bodega, we built it with places for us to sleep and a kitchen, as well as a place for us to store things when we come down, but also with something like this in mind,” she said. “That it would be good for the community.
“It would have been a waste for us to put all that money into the building and not use it all the time, so it has been incredibly useful.”
Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Raul had regularly used the bodega for community needs, including as a place to store food for the school lunch program, said Long.
After decades of making mission trips to Pimienta, Honduras, the mission members have come to know many of the people they see and treat there each year, and it gives them “peace of mind” knowing that they will still be able to receive the medications they need, said Jan Long.
Dr. Long specifically mentioned a baby with a heart problem who will receive the necessary medication.
Meyer described it as “a collaborative effort.”
Wait and See
The Washington Overseas Mission typically only makes its trip to Honduras in March, but with it being canceled this year, members thought about rescheduling it for later this spring or summer.
Right now there are no definite plans, said Dr. Long.
“It’s still too early to know if that will be possible,” he said. “We will have to wait and see.”
Even if the brigade is not able to make it to Honduras in person this year, the Washington Overseas Mission will continue to operate from afar.
The group typically sends four container shipments a year to Honduras — one for the mission work, one with school supplies, one focused on items for women, and one at Christmastime.
Local Donations
Even with all of the masks and medical supplies that had been sent to Honduras, the Washington Overseas Mission was able to come up with almost 2,000 masks to give to places like the Emmaus Homes, which has group homes and residents living across the Franklin county area, and the Washington Police Department, which may have dispersed them to wherever there was a need.
Some of the masks were donated to home health care workers in Kansas City, said Jan Long, noting they had been told local health care workers, including those at assisted living facilities, were not in need.
The masks were taken out of surgical kits that had been donated to the group.
They also provided supplies like gloves and hand sanitizer.
“We wanted to repurpose it all locally if we could,” said Dr. Long.
“It’s unusual to have a need for these things locally,” Jan Long said.
In addition to supplies, the Washington Overseas Mission has been able to provide food donations from Kids Against Hunger to the local food pantries.
They were concerned that the food kits, which don’t look like anything Americans would find on grocery store shelves, wouldn’t be wanted, but Karen Dawson, who heads up stocking the Little Free Food Pantries across the community, told them all of the kits have been taken.
“They put them in the little food pantries, and they have all disappeared,” said Jan Long, with a smile.
“It’s been nice to be able to help people locally too,” she added, noting it’s the opposite case so often. “We get a lot of help from them.”