St. Clair’s “Three Amigos” ride into sunset with state success

It is the end of an era.
Last week’s MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Wrestling Championships concluded with St. Clair’s trio of Brock Woodcock, Ryan Meek and Cameron Simcox once again on the medal stand. It was a familiar scene.
“Brock, Ryan and Cameron are three of the most successful wrestlers in school history,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “They exemplify all the best attributes a student athlete can have. They are passionate about the sport, they are amazingly humble. They demonstrate sportsmanship and class in all they do. Strong students, their future in wrestling and in life in general is going to be exciting to see.”
The St. Clair seniors accounted for a combined record of 557-38 during their four high school years, securing a combined 12 state medals and five state championships.
The three wrestlers said donning their wrestling uniforms has been a positive experience.
“It’s been a good run,” Woodcock said. “I’ve been very thankful for it. Having those guys by my side, we’ve been blessed with the outcomes we’ve had.”
Meek said wrestling with his friends made it even better.
“I just kept my head on straight,” Meek said. “I wanted to end the season and my high school career with my buddies and go out on top. I just kept practicing and working for it.”
Simcox said he’s had a great career with his friends.
“I’ve grown up with (Ryan and Brock) and I’ve been wrestling with them forever,” Simcox said. “I’m just happy that I was a part of their success and they were a part of my success. I just can’t wait to see what happens next.”
Woodcock, the 157-pound state champion, captured his third state title while finishing at 53-0.
“I’ve been blessed for sure. I’ve been thanking God. He’s been with me through it all. Everything’s great,” said Woodcock, who will wrestle in college at Southern Illinois University — Edwardsville.
For his career, Woodcock went 195-5, the most wins of any wrestler in St. Clair’s program history. Hughes reported that 186 of those wins were by pins, technical falls or forfeits. He won four district titles as well.
As a junior, he won the 145-pound state crown, going 56-0. He was 41-3 while claiming the 132-pound championship as a sophomore. During his freshman season, Woodcock went 45-2, finishing third at 120 pounds.
Meek, who will wrestle at the University of Ohio, concluded his high school career with two state titles, including this year’s 120-pound championship. He went 179-8 during his time at St. Clair. He finished with the fourth-highest wins total and 157 wins came by pin, technical fall or forfeit. He also won four district titles.
He was 53-0 as a junior, winning the 113-pound state title. As a sophomore, he was 39-1 and captured third place at 106 pounds. Meek was fourth as a freshman at 106, going 44-6.
Simcox, who went 183-25 at St. Clair, won 159 matches by pin, technical fall or forfeit. His 183 wins rank only behind Woodcock in program history.
Simcox was fifth in the state tournament in 175 pound weight class this year, going 48-8. He was 51-8 as a junior, finishing fourth at 160 pound division.
During his sophomore year, Simcox reached the 145-pound state championship bout, placing second. He was 37-7 that season.
As a freshman, Simcox went 47-4, placing fifth at 138 pounds. Simcox, a two-time district champion, has received a couple of offers from NAIA colleges, but is yet to sign with a college.
“I’m just trying to enjoy this year,” Simcox said. “I’m only guaranteed one more (sport) season. I want to make the best of it.”
Hughes said the three friends have left a lasting legacy at St. Clair.
“I would like future wrestlers to look up to them and note that they beat not only some of the best wrestlers in Missouri but out-of-state as well,” Hughes said. “All three have been successful in out-of-state national level events. We look forward to the future of our program and know that the three of them have set a standard of excellence that we want every member of our team to aspire to.”
Only two other St. Clair wrestlers have won four state medals.
Hughes is retiring after this season and the three wrestlers were happy to give him three more state medals in his long career.
“Coach Hughes has been my only high school head coach and I’m really thankful for him,” Simcox said. “I feel that without him we wouldn’t have been as successful as we were.”
Over 40 years, Hughes has coached 58 state medalists, including 14 who have wrestled in state finals and eight state champions. Hughes led St. Clair to seven team finishes in the top 10 at the state meet and Bolivar to five finishes in the top 10 of its class.
Woodcock said Hughes, and the rest of the coaching staff, made a big impact on the team.
“It feels great,” Woodcock said. “He’s been with us through everything. St. Clair for sure is going to miss him. We brought five guys here and they’ve all been tearing it up. Connor Sikes is a dog. Gavin Shoemate is a dog. Cameron Simcox really battled back. He’s a dog. Ryan just won his second state title, which is amazing. He’s a dog. It was great to be along his side. Our assistant coaches, Matt Woodcock, Dakota Bush, Matt Rogers and Matt Gordon have been by our side the entire time. It’s been nice.”
Wrestlers go ‘Dye’ hard
Part of Cameron Simcox’s enjoyment of his senior year led to a team bonding experiment which went beyond the three medalists as they prepared for the district tournament.
They dyed their hair.
“I’ve never done it, but I’ve seen people do it,” Simcox said. “I figured, let’s go for it and try it. Of course, Ryan (Meek) drew the short end of the stick and went full blonde. He’s the smallest of us. That’s just kind of how it works.”
Meek said dying his hair wasn’t something he would have done otherwise.
“That was Cameron Simcox’s idea,” Meek said. “He wanted us all to bleach our hair before districts. I was the only one firmly against it. By the end of the night, I was the one with bleached hair and everyone else got frosted tips. So, here we are.”
Brock Woodcock said it was a great way to enjoy the postseason.
“Meek ended up bleaching the whole top of his head,” Woodcock said. “Cameron and I got frosted tips. Sikes and Shoemate got frosted tips as well. It was kind of a spur of the moment thing, but it was good for the team to joke around and get our heads out of the state tournament.”