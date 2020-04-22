The virus, coupled with nice weather, is offering opportunities to meet and talk to neighbors because we’re outside more, the virus making the four walls of home feel claustrophobic at times.
Recently I talked from a social distance across the street with Ben Cassat, a young dad who lives at the end of our block with his wife DeAnna. He had his two cuties, Mary Rose, age 7, and Justin, 5, out for a bike ride.
They tore around the cul-de-sac on two-wheelers without training wheels, while we exchanged pleasantries. Ben said he probably wouldn’t have had the time, or perhaps taken the time, to walk around the neighborhood with them if it hadn’t been for the virus.
Last Saturday, I talked with another neighbor, one I hadn’t previously met, after an activity she set up caught my eye.
My husband Spark and I were coming home from yet another aimless evening ride, when we saw a group of young people at a nearby house sitting outside wrapped in blankets, a roaring firepit providing extra warmth. The five teens had their faces turned toward the garage where a movie scene was projected on a blank wall.
I couldn’t resist, asked Spark to pull over so I could jump out, introduce myself, and ask the kids what they were watching. The brunette on the far right, Anna Wright, who lives at the house, turned around and as friendly as can be said it would be just fine for me to take a photo for The Missourian. She later agreed to an interview.
It was fun talking to Anna and hearing about how movie nights are helping this Borgia senior get through unexpected restraints the virus is imposing on us. The family’s first movie night was on Easter Saturday evening when Anna’s mom, Regina Wright, thought it would be fun to put her new projector to use. She received it as a Christmas gift, but had no idea how handy it would turn out to be — a gift that’s giving to their family and friends.
The debut movie night turned out so well that Anna asked her mom if she could host a movie night for some of her friends. Though robbed of prom and graduation, at least for the time being, Anna made lemons out of lemonade.
She invited six friends over to watch “The Princess Bride” on the big screen. Four of her friends could make it, and ground rules were established.
They would practice social distancing, and to further reduce any chance of contamination, each would bring their own snacks, drinks, chairs and blanket.
They chose “The Princess Bride” because, as Anna said, it’s a “timeless classic.” The second film they watched was “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” which seems highly ironic since these highschoolers now have every day off for the rest of the year.
You’ve got to give Anna top marks for ingenuity. If we can part the gray clouds and see the good things resulting from our confinement it takes the sting out of keeping our loved ones and friends at bay.
Anna Wright’s Movie Night is one teen’s answer to banishing the blahs.