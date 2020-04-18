Far be it from me to negate the horrors the coronavirus is causing. It’s a nightmare none of could have foreseen.
But amid the gloom and bad news, we’re blessed with a more exquisitely beautiful spring than many of us can remember. Or perhaps we have more time now to notice our gorgeous surroundings — time to get out for walks and pitch-and-catch in the backyard with the kids.
It’s also a time for idea sharing, for folks to be creative and get out of their boxes.
At Easter, Judy Kandlbinder, a friend of mine, hosted an egg hunt for her husband, Rich. She took $20 bills out of his billfold, filled plastic eggs, and hid the eggs in the yard.
There were rules. Any eggs her husband didn’t find she got to keep. Then she videoed the hunt and sent it to her grandkids. Judy didn’t come out ahead monetarily, but the fun the couple had was priceless.
Last week, I put an idea into action — I heard about grandparents using FaceTime to cook with their grandkids. This Mee Mee latched onto that idea with vigor, enlisting a pint-sized chef in our family to join me in making yeast rolls.
Parker, our 10-year-old granddaughter from Maplewood, didn’t need much prompting. She had just baked a chocolate cake the day before, from a box she was quick to tell me, adding that she did make her own chocolate buttercream icing.
It was a big success — the entire family benefitting from her culinary skills.
Prior to firing up FaceTime, Parker and I assembled all the ingredients and utensils via a phone call to her and her mom. I chose a tired-and-true roll recipe I’ve made for years that only requires one bowl and a few simple ingredients.
Apron-clad, we propped up our iPads and the fun began as I walked her through everything from greasing the pans and bowl to mixing the dough, kneading and letting it rise — in between I talked about how I remembered my farm-grandma Ruth from Gerald and the yummy homemade bread she always made.
I’ve had a lot of fabulous experiences as a grandmother, but this was one of the most memorable. The look on Parker’s face when she had kneaded the dough smooth, the delicious scent from the yeast, and the taste of a roll fresh baked from the oven delighted her.
The experience was so rewarding I’ll be repeating it with Phoebe, our 11-year-old granddaughter, this Saturday.
When the coronavirus runs its course and life slowly returns to normal, there will be some good times we’ll remember — most generated by the love and goodwill we experience with our families and friends.
Engaging with loved ones is what will get us through, what will sustain us as we walk the walk, together, leaning on one another for support.